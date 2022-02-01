How to Create Thank You Cards with Photos

Raise your hand if you ever wanted to thank someone without knowing how to tell them.

It turns out we overestimate how awkward it will be to show our appreciation for others. Then we enter the same old dilemma. If you avoid thanking them, they may not feel as valued. Yet, if you shower them with too much praise, you risk overwhelming them. Where is a happy medium when you need one?

The answer: It’s been here for a while, surprisingly. Thank You cards with photos are a classic way to share your gratitude—especially as digital media evolves.

What Are Thank You Cards with Photos?

Thank You cards aren’t a new concept. The first was crafted in Ancient Egypt.

While modern photos weren’t around, one thing remains the same—Thank You cards capture and deliver gratitude to others. They have stuck around for centuries because they work, especially when adapted for different eras.

When you design a Thank You card with photos, you share gratitude without overdoing it. When people receive a Thank You card, they’re more willing to support you in return.

A sincere Thank You card builds trust with others and strengthens relationships.

Why Do Photos Make a Thank You Card More Personal?

Make no mistake: Words matter. They go a long way in Thank You cards, especially when they come straight from the heart!

The problem is words alone don’t guarantee a perfect Thank You card. You’ll want to pair your written message with the right photos.

Photos say more with less. They evoke a stronger emotional response in less time because our brains process visuals 60,000 times faster than text. And, it’s why we take minutes to read a daily newspaper opinion column but only milliseconds to glance at a photo before remembering it.

Speaking of memories—did anyone order a side of nostalgia? Because photos are still the best way to travel back in time. No matter how far you dial back the era, you need photos to let us know where you’ve been with who you value.

If you’re lucky, they’ll remind you why you’re thankful for them in the first place.

Examples of Thank You Cards with Photos

Just take a look at just how much firepower a photo brings to these Thank You cards:

Wedding Thank You Card with Photo

Do you look at this card and wonder how these two feel about each other?

No. And that’s a good thing! This wedding Thank You card is a perfect example of how much room you have to let your photos dominate your message. Words may run scarce on the card, but they end up tying the knot (literally).

Post-Visit Thank You Card

In case there were ever any doubts, platonic and wholesome Thank You cards with photos exist. The secret ingredient? Sheep, of course.

Destination Thank You Card

Not a fan of super soapy closeups on Thank You cards? Tone down the steam factor by zooming out and taking in the natural beauty of a travel-savvy destination photo. The shot below draws appropriate inspiration from postcards and executes in card format with the precision of a contemporary pro.

Add your own image to this template in PicMonkey.

Thank You Cards with Photo Collages

One photo not enough? Have no fear! Showing off multiple photos in collage format is the secret formula that takes single-photo Thank You cards to greater heights.

Growing Plants Thank You Card Photo Collage

We turned this photo collage template into a quality thank you card in under two minutes. 3 x 3s like this come in clutch when crossing over personal end-of-year collage recaps with a clean and concise “Thank You” note up front and center.

And yes, you can make this the cover of your card, too.

Modern Roommate Thank You Card Photo Collage

Love this template? Customize yours in PicMonkey.

If nine photos is too much for your taste, this three-photo college roommate card collage can do the trick. The three columns above are begging for someone to replace them with blurry Polaroids.

Plus, the Thank You note itself flies under the radar like a couple of students playing hooky. Yet, somehow, its downplayed swagger is a strong fit for anyone not seeking to go over-the-top with their Thank You card.

How to Make Thank You Cards with Photos

Inspired and ready to make you own Thank You card? Here’s the quick how-to using PicMonkey. Before you dive straight in and piece together a winning combo of colors and floor-raising aesthetic tools, it never hurts to plan your creative vision in advance.

Stick to a theme that will evoke the emotions you want your card’s recipient to feel. Tap into a minimalistic design approach when you want to keep your card serious, professional, or low-key.

And, don’t be afraid to embrace a maximalist approach to share these moments with loved ones.

1. Choose You Thank You Card Template

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates. Search “Thank You Card” in the Templates sidebar. Select your favorite template to preview it in the Editor.

Prefer to start from scratch? In PicMonkey, go to File > Create New > Blank Canvas. Scroll through the sizing options and select Card (1500 x 2100 px). You can also type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

Then, click Make it!

2. Upload Your Visuals

Decided on a template? Now, it’s time to import your visual content. To upload photos on the card, click Photos and Video > Add photo or video. Then select where you want to source your photos from.

Need images? Just pull from PicMonkey’s stock photo library (spoiler alert: it’s filled to the brim with Shutterstock photos & videos!).

3. Elevate Text

Swap out the template’s text with your own card-worthy message, or click Text > Add text to add a new text layer to your design.

Scroll through the Fonts menu to choose a text font. If you have a font you want to upload, click Add fonts at the bottom of the menu.

Click Change color on the left Text Tools menu to change your text’s color. This will open up the color picker. Choose from preset color swatches or type the hex code for the exact text color you want.

Want to add more pop? Try trendy text effects like Curve or Outline.

4. Graphics, Graphics, Graphics

Bring your card to life with easy-to-customize graphics. Click Graphics to browse over twenty graphics categories from the drop-down menu.

Scripty Messages is a category filled with graphics showcasing heartfelt headlines. Click Scripty Messages and type “thank you” in the search bar. Graphics with thank you messages will appear in the search results. Then select the pre-made message you want to include.

Just like with text, you can modify a graphic’s colors however you want. Or opt for something different, like filling a graphic with an image.

5. Download and Share

Download your design as a JPG, PNG, or PDF (PicMonkey Pro feature). Share digitally, or print and deliver to your recipient.

All set! What are you making next?

Cover image via WAYHOME studio.