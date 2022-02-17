Unique Thank You Cards for the Teachers in Your Life

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

Life is anything but a solo journey. Even the most curmudgeonly among us have to admit that we are who we are thanks to the many teachers in our lives.

And these teachers? They take all forms: classroom teachers, sports coaches, tutors, college professors, and countless mentors outside of traditional schooling.

Isn’t it time to say thanks?

If someone has shared their knowledge with you, they’re a teacher—and a simple yet heartfelt card is a touching way to express your gratitude.

To create the perfect thank you card for any teacher in your life, start with these essentials:

Why gratitude matters

Creative examples of teacher thank you cards

What to write in an educator’s thank you card

How to make thank you cards for teachers of all kinds

Why Thanking Teachers Is So Important

“Don’t forget to say thank you!” may sound like a grandmotherly haunting from our collective childhood, but it’s a rule to live by at any age.

Teachers are especially important to thank for a simple reason: They can open your mind to all kinds of new possibilities, but they can’t read minds! Even the best teacher won’t know that they’ve made a real difference in your life until you tell them.

Plus, you never know, your favorite mentor might be struggling and feeling like they actually aren’t helping anyone at all. Your words could bring that spark of motivation, meaning, and satisfaction back into their mentorship—in turn, helping so many other people just like you.

And, if all that feel-good stuff isn’t compelling, research shows that cultivating and expressing gratitude makes you happier. So there’s that, too.

7 Inspiring Thank You Card Ideas for Teachers

There’s no shortage of thank you card ideas for teachers on the internet. Here are a few favorites to get that “thank you” thinking cap warmed up.

The rainbow color palette of this thank you card makes it feel bright and cheery.

You don’t have to speak French to love this card by Lilla Bardenova via Dribbble.

Thank you cards with photos are always welcome on any teacher’s desk!

Add whimsy to your teacher’s thank you card with a funny pun.

What’s better than a pun? An animated one!

Put your own animation spin on this punny thank you card template.

Here’s an eco-friendly way to give some balloons to your teacher (and to hop on that Pacific Pink trend).

Put this image on a printed thank you card or send it directly by email. Image via SVPanteon.

When one “thanks” isn’t enough for your amazing teacher, there’s this trendy design.

Make this thank you card template your own in PicMonkey.

Not exactly one of Hawaii’s best-kept secrets, we all know mahalo. (But, maybe you didn’t know that you recreate this exact look with the Draw Tool in PicMonkey?)

The Hawaiian language “thank you” is a beautiful sentiment. Design by Debbie Trout via Behance.

Tips and Examples of What to Write in Thank You Cards for Teachers

The best thank you card messages will be something that only YOU could say to THIS person. That’s where the magic is at. Fortunately, even magic tricks are based on a formula, and the tips below include more than a few “word formulas” for you to try out.

And remember: The most important thing is to simply say, “Thank You.” Everything else is icing on the cake.

1. Be Sincere

Heartfelt messages are always appreciated. Try out phrases like these:

Thank you for showing up every day and teaching me how to _______. I will always remember you with gratitude and joy!

I’ll always remember the day you taught me about _____. It sounds silly, but you honestly changed my life. Thank you!

You believed in me when nobody else did, and I will never forget that. Thank you for being you—the best teacher ever!

2. Make a Joke

If your teacher is a jokester, lighten up the card with a silly phrase or a fun teacher pun like one of these:

Thanks for everything you taught us. And sorry we made you pull out your “teacher voice” so much!

If you had a nickel for every time we drove you crazy . . . you wouldn’t have to teach any more! Thanks for putting up with us, even when we were terrible students.

You aren’t just a teacher—you’re a baker! Thanks for turning me into one smart cookie.

3. Share a Memory

Including a memory, story, or inside joke is a nice way to make your thank you card feel more personal. Consider phrases like these:

Remember that time we did _______? I’ll never forget it! I appreciate everything you taught me on that day and every other. Thank you!

One of my favorite memories from this year is ________. Thank you for being such an important part of my life.

If I had to narrow down my learning to just one lesson, I’d pick this one: __________. Thank you so much for taking the time to share your wisdom with me.

4. Keep It Short

There’s no need to write a novel! Simple but heartfelt is always enough:

Thank you for your thoughtful lessons. I appreciate how much you care!

Thank you for showing up for us every day. I’ll never forget you!

You’ve been one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. Thank you.

5. Look Forward

Show your mentor, coach, or teacher that they’ve had a lasting impact by mentioning your future plans:

Thank you for teaching me! I know that everything you taught me in practice will make me a more resilient and capable person moving forward. I am much better equipped to handle life because of you.

I’m so grateful for everything you’ve taught me over the years. I can’t wait to apply those lessons as I now move onto my next phase of life. Thank you!

Your wisdom and kindness will carry me forward into this next step of life. I can’t thank you enough!

How to Create a Thank You Card for Any Educator

Wondering how to make your own thank you cards for teachers? Spoiler alert: It’s ridiculously easy and lots of fun, even if you weren’t top of the class in arts and crafts.

1. Pick a Program

There are hundreds of programs out there to bring your thank you card ideas to life. Pro designers often rely on the Adobe suite, while everyday creators gravitate toward similarly powerful, but more user-friendly, thank you card makers like PicMonkey.

There’s no wrong way!

2. Brainstorm

Once you’ve chosen a design program, scout out the internet for some creative thank you card ideas for teachers.

There are many ways to get inspired:

3. Design

Use the tabs and menus at the left to customize any thank you card template in PicMonkey.

With inspiration in hand, it’s go time. Open your design program and make your card idea happen. If you’re designing in PicMonkey, you can start with a blank canvas or a ready-made thank you card template.

In both cases, customizations are hassle-free—from importing your own photos (classroom images, perhaps?) to applying snazzy effects like glitter, gradients, and outlines. You can even animate your thank you card if you plan to send it digitally.

4. Export

In PicMonkey, click Download, choose Web or Print, and then select your file type. Easy!

After customizing to perfection, download the ideal file type based on what you’ll do with your card:

Send it digitally : For email, any digital file type will work: PNG, JPEG, PDF, or GIF.

: For email, any digital file type will work: PNG, JPEG, PDF, or GIF. Print it at home : Any print file type will work: JPG, PNG, or PDF.

: Any print file type will work: JPG, PNG, or PDF. Print professionally: If you want that store-bought look (where the image goes all the way to the edges of your card), you’ll need to save a PDF with crop and bleed marks. PicMonkey lets you turn on crop and bleed with just a few clicks.

5. Send

And, the best for last—sharing your heartfelt thank you card with your teacher. No need to stress over how to send your thank you card, either.

If you’ve printed the card at home or professionally, you can seal it in a 5”x7” envelope and mail it off (or deliver it in person).

If you’ve downloaded a digital file, then you can send it by email, SMS, or any messenger platform of your choice. You could even multiply the gratitude by sharing on social media.

Gratitude Is a Gift You Can Share with a Teacher Today

So, what’s the lesson of this post? Gratitude is an amazing gift—one that you can easily share with anyone who’s impacted your life.

This post probably can’t compete with all those life lessons you’ve learned from the many educators and mentors throughout your life, but hopefully it’s inspired you to do one simple thing . . . say thanks.

Cover image via Monkey Business Images.