Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Discover the iPhone 12 Pro and Max’s camera capabilities for professional photographers, and upload phone images to Shutterstock.

Thanks to smartphones, everyone can be a photographer. That is, if you know how to use the camera properly. For photographers globally, it seems like every new iPhone release has a new camera update that seems impossible to pass up. The latest iPhone 12 Pro is no exception to that rule.

The iPhone 12 Pro—the choice camera for professional photographers. Editorial image by Pickaxe Media.

With a few simple updates, the iPhone 12 Pro allows photographers to capture professional-quality images (that can even be uploaded to Shutterstock). In today’s article, we’re going over a few features of the iPhone 12 Pro and how to use them to your advantage when creating professional images.

Specs on the iPhone 12 Pro and Max

Before we can convince you to put down your DSLR and pick up an iPhone 12 Pro, here are a few specs on the camera. The ultrawide camera on the iPhone 12 Pro features a 13mm focal length, an f/2.4 aperture, and a 120-degree view. The wide camera features a 26mm focal length and an f/1.6 aperture. Plus, the telephoto camera features a 52mm focal length with an f/2.0 aperture. If you want to upgrade to an iPhone 12 Pro Max, the telephoto lens is the reason to do so and features a 65mm focal length with an f/2.2 aperture, getting you closer to your subject.

The specs on the iPhone 12 Pro Series are next-level for pro photographers. Editorial image by Jack Skeens.

Lens Upgrades to the iPhone 12 Pro Series

The iPhone 12 Pro’s standard 26mm lens (considered a wide lens) has been upgraded from an f/1.8 lens to a wider f/1.6 aperture, hence the better low-light capabilities. The seven-element lens allows 27% more light to the sensor, which significantly improves the clarity and sharpness of the images captured.

The iPhone 12 Pro Series Lenses are top-of-the-line. Editorial image by Hadrian.

For photographers, this means capturing more image data in your images, minimizing any focusing or clarity issues. This is perfect for photographers who want to capture travel images for stock marketplaces like Shutterstock, where images are required to be clear, sharp, and in-focus.

Ultrawide Lens Might Be the Best Lens

Wide-angle images are super popular on Shutterstock. From creating landscape images, interior images, and architectural images, we always suggest photographers have a good wide-angle lens on hand. Although the iPhone 11 Pro also had the ultrawide lens, Apple made some amazing changes to the iPhone 12 Pro and Max ultrawide lens that might have you turning your head.

First, thanks to some superior software changes, the iPhone 12 Pro images feature a significantly sharper image with the ultrawide lens. The images on the iPhone 12 Pro also capture more details from edge-to-edge of the frame, never sacrificing quality. This is awesome for photographers who want to shoot stock, as we won’t select any images that are distorted or low-quality.

Underwater Phone Photography Just Got Clearer

Underwater images give photographers such a unique perspective to a landscape. Thankfully, the iPhone 12 Pro and Max is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. This means the phone can be submerged up to six meters for up to thirty minutes. This gives photographers who shoot surf, fishing, canoeing, or any other water-related activity an opportunity to capture truly unique underwater images without carting around a hefty water housing for your camera.

An awesome way to use the iPhone Pro 12 in the water is to use the phone’s ultrawide lens to give your camera an almost fish-eye effect. This essentially captures both the water underneath and the landscape above water. Fish-eye lens ports for water housing can be incredibly expensive, and this is a nice entry point for photographers looking to experiment with this type of photography.

Looking for more tips on shooting underwater?

Shooting Outside? You’ll Love the HDR

For photographers who capture images outside, one of the best updates to the iPhone 12 Pro is a technology called Smart HDR 3. It’s a bracketing feature that allows the camera to capture multiple images, some that expose for highlights, some that expose for shadows, and some in the middle, creating an even-toned image.

HD3 uses machine learning to train the neural engine on the phone’s chip. By showing the engine different scenes repeatedly, it starts to recognize those scenes and expose it correctly. This feature ensures that the image is balanced right out of the camera, making editing either non-existent or light and simple.

Night Mode Makes Low-Light Image Capturing Easy

Night Mode is a low-light assist feature that’s available on the selfie, wide, and ultrawide iPhone 12 Pro, an upgrade from the iPhone’s predecessors. The feature is automatically enabled in the iPhone and activates as soon as the camera detects a dark scene.

The helpful thing about this feature for professional photographers is that you can manually adjust the Night Mode exposure time by selecting the Night Mode icon and using the slider to select the duration of time to capture the image. For pro photographers who specialize in low-light and night photography, we suggest getting a good iPhone tripod to use this feature. You can extend the timing to a maximum of thirty seconds. Doing this while stabilizing your image with a tripod will allow you to capture some truly breathtaking low-light images. Did you ever think you’d be able to capture the night sky using your iPhone?!

Looking for more tips on capturing images in low-light?

LiDAR Imaging Technology Helps with Focusing and Low-Light Capabilities

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max features a triple-lens camera setup that adds a depth-sensing image technology known as LiDAR. LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging. It uses lasers to scan the environment you’re capturing photos in. It uses its technology to measure how long it takes for the lasers to bounce off objects and return to the camera, while the sensor creates a field of points that map out the distance.

The technology is useful in helping photographers capture more image data in low-light environments by better analyzing the landscape. Focusing, as a result, is exceedingly faster and more accurate on the iPhone 12 Pro. This is extremely helpful for photographers who use their phones to capture landscapes in the dark. Or, for photographers who photograph in dark interior spaces, such as restaurants and retail shops.

LiDAR imaging technology captures more data for pro photographers. Editorial image by Pickaxe Media.

Top image by Jack Skeens.

Looking for more gear suggestions? Check out these articles: