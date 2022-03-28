Mastering the Art of Surrealist Photography 

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Explore the world of surrealist photography and learn how you can create your own dreamlike takes on everyday life.

We’re limited by words when attempting to articulate what defines surrealist photography. It’s captivating, illogical, hallucinatory, surprising, disorientating, absurd, improbable.

Surrealist photography transforms otherwise believable scenes into waking dreams or hallucinatory scenarios. It represents unconscious ideas and emotions, and is achieved using modern methods of photography.

Before discussing how you can pursue surrealist photography, let’s go back to where surrealist photography all began.

Surrealist photography forces the viewer to question their perception of reality. Image via fran_kie.

The Origins of Surrealist Photography

Surrealist photography is rooted in the Surrealist art movement of the early 20th century. The Paris-based movement emerged after the First World War when society wished to escape the horrors and realities of war.

It was largely inspired by the Dada movement, in which artists produced works of anti-art that deliberately defied reason.

They used their art to exhibit a form of rebellion against the status quo. They rejected the logic, reason, and aestheticism of modern capitalist society, expressing their dissatisfaction with violence, war, and nationalism.

Instead, they were drawn to the writings of Sigmund Freud’s theory of dreams and sought to channel the unconscious as a means to unlock the power of the imagination.

The movement was immortalized by the French writer André Breton, who published the first Surrealist Manifesto in 1924. Left to right: Sigmund Freud; portrait of Andre Breton by surrealist artist Andre Masson; cover of Breton’s Les Manifestes du Surréalisme. Images via Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock, Kharbine-Tapabor/Shutterstock, and Kharbine-Tapabor/Shutterstock.

The art form officially began in 1924, after the release of Andre Breton’s Manifesto of Surrealism, in which he defined the movement as “the absence of any control exercised by reason, exempt from any aesthetic or moral concern.”

The movement had a lasting impact on painting (most notably the works by Salvador Dalí), sculpture, literature, film—and photography.

Photography has been a part of the surrealist art form since the early days. The principles of surrealism presented an exciting challenge for photographers and drew a wide range of artists, including the likes of Eugène Atget, Dora Maar, and Man Ray, who helped spearhead the medium at inception.

Surrealist photography went beyond strict documentation, presenting an opportunity for photographers to use their tools in a way that wasn’t necessarily representational.

Elements of Surrealist Photos

Surreal images tap into people’s unconscious. They contain recognizable elements from everyday life in bizarre and interesting ways.

The juxtaposition of unexpected elements creates an image that stops us in our tracks. They don’t always make sense from a logical standpoint, but they might be enough to make you think.

Surrealism is a branch of abstraction. But, while the abstract style of photography makes everyday objects almost, if not entirely, unrecognizable—thus evoking feelings or ideas—surrealism depicts recognizable images displayed in unusual ways.

Surrealism is always tied to reality in some way. After all, it needs to be believable to make us question reality.

Surrealism transforms how we see the ordinary world. ​​Images via fran_kie and fran_kie.

Starting out in Surrealist Photography

To succeed in surrealist photography, you’ll be required to lean into the weirdness and feel comfortable expressing your unconscious. As with any field of photography, practice is really key—and inspirational pointers don’t hurt either!

Employ unusual angles, cropping, distorted lenses, and selective focus to achieve surrealist photography. Image via alexkoral.

Shoot Through Glass

Have you ever looked through a fishbowl to discover a distorted reality revealing itself on the other side? Shooting through glass objects adds visual interest to your shot and a truly cool surrealist effect.

Try shooting through the bottom of a glass cup and check out the results. You might be pleasantly surprised.

Shooting through glass distorts the reality of what’s happening on the other side. Images via Vikulin and tugol.

Look for Mind-Bending Reflections

Our eyes sometimes play tricks on us—particularly with reflections that make it look like we’re seeing something there when, in fact, we’re not.

Look all around you for reflections in water, windows, and metals (like on the surface of a car) for any distorted visuals that make you think.

Reflections can sometimes trick the eye and create surrealist photos. Images via Ogovorka, Cristina Conti, zhosiha, andreiuc88, and Sve_M.

Photograph People Without a Face

Perhaps you see a little girl who’s obstructing her entire face with a helium balloon, or maybe someone appears almost headless as they stand beneath an umbrella.

Create visual intrigue by obscuring faces in your surrealist photography. Images via Sergey Nivens and Cristina Conti.

Shoot Ominous Silhouettes

The shape of a silhouette can sometimes be misleading, making you see things that aren’t there. Look for misleading silhouettes to create a surreal scene that will confuse your audience.

Capture Shadows That Distort Reality

The way light hits a subject can sometimes create unusual shadows that will make you think twice.

Perhaps someone’s shadow looks super elongated, suggesting they’re much taller than they are in real life? Or, maybe the shadow of a cactus appears to depict a human figure with their hands in the air?

Be on the lookout for misleading shadows for a surreal visual experience.

Shadows can also mislead audiences by appearing to distort reality. Images via Paper Street Design, arvitalyaart, George Mayer, and Chalysheva Ekaterina.

Digital Manipulation

Surrealist photography has come a long way since its inception—back in the days of darkroom photography, when there were no computers, let alone editing software.

Now, of course, you can not only take surrealistic photos, you can also digitally manipulate your photos to stunning effect.

If you’re a beginner, try an editing app like PicMonkey by Shutterstock to get your toes wet making surreal portrait collages. You can obstruct faces and replace heads with objects or flowers (a major trend at the moment).

Images via DSerov, Valentina Photos, HQuality, LUMEZIA.com, Alexander Sviridov, and Nik Waller Productions.

When altering images, be mindful of shadows, light, color temperature, and other factors to ensure a seamless edit. Careful attention to detail will see you reap the rewards of your viewer buying into the surreality that you create.

So, are you ready to leave reality behind? Experiment with different techniques, and refer to the aforementioned examples to inspire your own imagination.

Cover image via alexkoral.