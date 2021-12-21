Share this: Facebook

Creating a hit Super Bowl commercial is a sport unto itself—and data is here to help you win the big game.

A time slot during Super Bowl Sunday is the gold standard for advertisers. These ultra-expensive, high-profile TV ads always give the audience of approximately 100 million people something to laugh at, gripe over, or discuss with coworkers the next day.

Although the ad world’s attention may be focused on TV ads that night, marketers still have huge opportunities to advertise on social platforms, too. Audiences won’t be glued to just the TV, after all. Many of us won’t be able to look away from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook as we collectively celebrate or complain about what’s happening on our LCD screens.

So, what creative advantages can your brand leverage on social media during advertising’s biggest night?

Artificial intelligence has studied the data across the last few Super Bowl seasons to determine what content will be the most clickable in 2022.

In particular, it studied what foods will attract attention and enhance engagement rates. After all, snacks are an integral part of any game day!

How should you build out your campaign’s menu? Shutterstock.AI has the answers.

Sandwiches Defeat Wings

Undoubtedly, wings are usually the star of the show. In fact, Americans eat over one billion chicken wings on each Super Bowl Sunday. Despite the popularity of wings at the party buffet, their clickability in ads has decreased 61% over the last two Super Bowl seasons.

So what foods are trending up instead? Data indicates that sandwiches will be big this year. They’ve outperformed other main dishes since Super Bowl 2020. Currently, sandwiches are 67% more clickable than burgers and 167% more clickable than subs.

To top off your sandwiches, AI suggests you include mayonnaise. It’s consistently the most clickable condiment of the Super Bowl season . . . and it’s trending up today.

Just behind sandwiches come tacos and hot dogs. Both of these food favorites are nearly tied in clickability. In fact, hot dogs are a mere 4% more clickable than tacos today.

Still, both dishes are super engaging for audiences during the big game, so including either in ads will enhance engagement.

Select Scrumptious Super Bowl Sides

Now that you have some ideas on how to curate your campaign’s main menu, let’s take a look at what side items are projected to trend upward. In terms of standard Super Bowl sides, here’s a lay of the land:

Fries are 47% more clickable than chips, and they usually are during football season. While fries dropped in clickability throughout 2020 and some of 2021, they’ve made their way back to the top of the side dish list.

Crackers have had a 21% CTR (click-through rate) increase since 2020.

Dip has also seen its CTR rise 91% since last year.

Another, perhaps more substantial side dish, that’s trending upward is nachos. Nachos have seen their CTR rise 79% since last year’s Super Bowl alone, and they’re projected to continue trending upward.

Cupcakes and Cookies Are Clickable

While there are dozens of fan favorite desserts out there, one sweet treat beats them all during the big game. For the 2022 Super Bowl, AI says cupcakes will be the most clickable dessert. Their CTR has risen 844% since the most recent Super Bowl—they’re even 110% more clickable than cake.

Trailing slightly behind cupcakes are cookies. They’re the second-most clickable Super Bowl dessert with a CTR that’s risen year-over-year, totaling up to a 51% clickability boost since 2020’s game.

If you want something sweet that’s still on the healthier side, data tells us that fruit is highly clickable right now. Berries have the highest engagement rate of all fruits, and they’ve been trending up all year.

In fact, the CTR of berries is 159% higher than it was one year ago. Beyond berries, grapefruit is having a moment of increased clickability, as well.

Cocktails Are the Clickiest Party Drinks

Over the last two Super Bowls, soda and juice were the most clickable drinks. Lately, though, their clickability has declined in favor of something a bit stronger.

Right now, cocktails have the highest CTR of any drink when measured across all industries. The CTR of cocktails has risen 173% since Super Bowl 2020.

Still, if you’re looking to pause on alcohol after the holidays, or perhaps kick off a healthy new year, there are options for your ads. A good, old-fashioned glass of water is the second-most clickable drink today. It never goes out of style.

Additionally, although we’ve seen cocktails surge in clickability, juice has still held a high click-through rate over the last two Super Bowl seasons.





Pizza didn’t make the most-clickable food list, but you can include it with the right drinks or side dishes for a stronger CTR. Pizza and orange juice—umm—no. Images via ampcool, Prostock-studio, and AVstock team.

Cover image via Brent Hofacker.