How to Document Your Summer Vacation Through Photography

Rosalyn is a copywriter and graphic designer in Columbus, OH. She works in all things digital, specializing in social media marketing and digital strategy. Lover of books, she writes fiction in her free time and loves collecting new reads.

No matter where you’re headed, here’s how you can sharpen your creative eye to capture perfect wanderlust-inspired photos.

Successful travel photography is as much a story as it is a portfolio piece. What makes travel photography special is its ability to show a glimpse of an experience that the photographer had in that snapshot of time.

When you go on vacation and begin to take photos without considering the context of where you are, why you’re there, and the exact moment the photo is being taken, you’re missing key information that’s necessary to pour emotion into your photographs.

There are countless ways to capture unique travel photos like this candid moment. Image via Tatiana Chekryzhova.

For example, the perspective of a graduating senior preparing for their next stage of life will be

vastly different than the perspective of a couple headed on their honeymoon.

Ask yourself these questions to help frame your vacation’s photography:

What makes this trip unique and memorable?

Who is on the trip? This includes travel buddies and passing strangers!

How did I get here? Why here, why now?

Once you have an understanding of what makes your specific trip important, you’ll be more aware of possible photography opportunities outside of the standard photos.

Image via Milkovasa.

Think Technically and Plan Accordingly

If you’re taking photos in the hopes of growing or presenting to an audience, it may also be helpful to consider your niche.

If you’re a masterful food photographer, don’t force yourself to take photos of only beautiful vistas (okay, maybe just a few). You can use your niche to document your vacation in a way that’s specific to you and your style.

By understanding your skills, and creating a theme for your image galleries, you can put together unique and interesting photo collections. Images via Christina Vartanova, Curioso.Photography, Sivakorn Nayanetra, JeniFoto, Ricard MC, and Esteban Martinena Guerrer.

Remember, you’re not trying to document everything there is to know about your location. You want viewers to understand your unique experience there.

With travel photography, the content is only half of the battle. Not only do you need to capture the right moments, but you also need to have the technical skills to be able to bring those photographs to life.

During your trip, you’ll find ample opportunities to capture photographs of your environment. By keeping your context in mind, you can be more creative with the photographs you take to avoid falling prey to the tourist traps of photography.

Capturing Transportation, Itself

Whether you fly, drive, or pull a Forrest Gump and run across the country, there are bound to be interesting shots to grab while on your journey.

Most people post the infamous “plane wing” photo or other cliched images. Again, your goal is to document what makes your vacation unique.

Let’s move beyond the plane-wing-out-the-window shot, shall we? Image via NadyaEugene.

Instead of pressing your lens against the plane window, try leaning back and having a subject (like a travel buddy) look out of the window while you snap a series of photos. This adds a clear subject that the viewer can focus on, while also doing more to tell the story.

A traveler with a look of excitement on their face tells a different story than the fearful look of someone who’s never flown before.

Look for new ways to showcase the excitement of a trip. Images via OMfotovideocontent, Juliana Pereira, oneinchpunch, and Joshua P Jacks.

You can also liven this part of the process up by taking photos at less common times. For example, instead of taking a photo out of the car window, you can take a photo of the car loaded up with camping gear, or a photo of the open road behind you in the rear view mirror.

Attractions

Like plane photos, local attractions are another place where photographers can fall into the trap of being too cliché. Many places even offer special landmarks where you can take photos, leading to everyone having the same few shots of a popular attraction.

Instead of following the crowd, try capturing a photo from another angle. Consider adjusting your perspective and location, or tying in aspects of the travel story you’re experiencing.

The Eiffel Tower, seen from three perspectives. Image via Alfredo Maiquez, kavalenkau, and pisaphotography.

Better yet, once you’ve seen the major landmarks, venture out to unchartered territory. No matter which city you’re in, there’s always a hidden gem tucked away that’s waiting to be uncovered.

Intimate details of city neighborhoods can be more charming than landmarks. Images via Artens, Premier Photo, and Catarina Belova.

Photos that steer clear of major landmarks work to deepen the connection to the location you’re exploring, while adding visual intrigue to those who have yet to experience it.

Image via Stasivanovv.

Try a New Spin on Nature Photography

There’s nothing quite like the beauty of nature filling up your feed. This is another area where you can get creative with how you capture images.

Many people take photos of the ocean at sunset or of the mountains at sunrise. You can add more interest to your beach photos by returning to the context of your trip and thinking about your niche.

Push yourself to go beyond the basic beach shot. Images via Setouchi Wind, alexnako, and Timofeev Vladimir.

When it comes to landscapes, try combining a sweeping photo of the ocean or mountains with a specific detail that helps the viewer place themselves in the location.

Details are what separates your photos from everyone else. Everyone notices the ocean, but not everyone spots the pattern the sand makes as the ocean washes over it.

Capturing Your Best Portraits

Self-portraiture is an art in itself, but it can be vital when documenting your summer vacation. After all, you’re the person on the vacation.

It can be tempting to grab your phone and a few of your friends and smush together for a quick photo, but you can improve your creativity by thinking outside the box.

Instead of posing for a static image, try and incorporate movement into your photos. This gives viewers something to follow, which makes the photo appear more active and breathes life into the image.

Movement in images makes for more exciting storytelling. Images via Jacob Lund, Alexandru Nika, Maurese, Jorge Argazkiak, GRAFstock, and Deliris.

Even the smallest bit of movement can add visual complexity to an image. You can also play with lighting and camera settings to revolutionize your photos. Take these photos with and without panorama mode.

Before you leave for your trip, take the time to learn the device you’ll be photographing with. The better you know your camera, the more prepared you’ll be to capture the photo when the time comes.

Some photographable moments only exist for a split second, you need to be ready for when the moment strikes.

Presentation in Albums and Social Media

You’ve finally returned home and are ready to share your photos. Many people take all the photos they’ve captured, remove the ones that are overexposed or out of focus, and then dump the rest in a digital photo album. This defeats the purpose of telling a story.

Instead, comb through your photos and select only the ones that are the most representative of

the experiences of your vacation. Basically, you need to Marie Kondo your SD card (or photo app). If it doesn’t spark joy, don’t post it.

By curating your photos, you can ensure that only your top images are making the final cut.

Curating photo collections that adhere to a theme will tell your followers a more complete story. Images via pablopicasso, Walter Cicchetti, Nina.Hudson, Rawpixel.com, Ingus Kruklitis, and Vera Harly.

After you’ve selected your images, choose the order carefully. The order in which you share your photos (whether in a carousel or live-posting during the trip) can greatly impact the emotional resonance of your post.

Regardless of how you choose to document your summer vacation, the most important piece is to immerse yourself in the experience. You’ll be looking back on those photos fondly when winter inevitably comes back around.

Cover image via Mallika Home Studio.