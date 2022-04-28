5 FREE Inspirational Summer Mood Boards

Achieve the right mood for summer with these creative mood board templates, which are available to download as customizable images. With a range of neutral and versatile textured backdrops and Polaroid-style image holders, these stylish pin boards will help you create a mood for design projects, marketing campaigns, or to bring together an immersive story for social media.
Available in formats for Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, and Pinterest, you’ll be able to inspire your followers that capture the essence of a carefree summer full of travel, sunshine, and fun.
You can also learn how to customize your templates with your own images and swatches, as well as how to quickly create an immersive animated mood board using online app PicMonkey.
What’s Included in Your FREE Mood Board Bundle
This FREE mood board template bundle contains five summery images for creating inspirational mood boards, ready-sized for uploading as Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, or Pinterest pins.
Each design contains tactile textures, atmospheric lighting, and empty Polaroid image holders for adding in your own choice of color swatches and photos.
Your templates are provided as high-resolution JPEG images. All you need to do is drop in your own choice of photos and color swatches, and re-export the designs as JPEG images, and they’ll be ready for uploading to social media or to use in your design projects.
You can also easily add your own images or download additional images from Shutterstock to add to your templates using an image editing app like PicMonkey or Photoshop.
Just place your photos on top of the JPEG mood board and crop to fit the Polaroid. You can also add video or animated content to your mood boards for social media—check out a tutorial for doing just this in PicMonkey below the download button.
*Please note that images are not included as part of the download, please refer to the included image list for links to download these.
Mood Board Templates Preview
Below, take a look at the five mood board designs that enable you to showcase photography and images in a stylish and inspirational format. The preview images use suggested photos. If you’d like to use these photos in your own mood board, please refer to the image list included with your download.
These textural mood board templates have been created for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio.
Scroll down to preview the FREE template bundle, access your download, and read a helpful tutorial for how to customize your templates using PicMonkey.
How to Download Your FREE Mood Board Bundle
Click the button below to download your freebie mood board bundle. Once downloaded, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.
Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find three folders containing the templates as high-resolution JPEG images for Pinterest, Instagram Stories, and Instagram posts. You’ll also find a list of suggested images for bringing your templates to life.
This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these clip art designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.
*By downloading this FREE template bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.
How to Create an Animated Mood Board Using PicMonkey
You can make your mood boards feel even more immersive by incorporating video into your designs, ready for using on social media.
In this quick and simple tutorial, we’ll look at how you can create a video mood board in online editing app PicMonkey, using PicMonkey’s Mood Board Maker.
If you’ve not used PicMonkey before, don’t sweat it. Follow the simple steps below to create a high-impact mood board, even if you’re a beginner to the software.
Step 1
Go to Mood Board Maker and click Try a Template.
Choose a mood board template from the selection listed below.
Step 2
Click on an image on the template to select it.
Right-click and choose Replace Image or Replace Video.
From here, you can browse a wide range of stock images and videos to use on your mood board. Alternatively, upload an image from your computer by choosing Replace Image > Computer.
Step 3
Let’s replace one of the images on the template with a video. Select the image and Right-Click > Replace video > Stock videos.
Choose a video and select Replace video to drop it onto the template.
Step 4
You can also change the color swatches on your template to suit your chosen images and videos. Click on a swatch square and click on Change Color on the left side of the workspace.
Select a color from the Solid or Gradient palettes, or use the eyedropper tool to pick up a color from one of your chosen images. You can also copy the HEX code and paste this into the text frame below.
Step 5
When you’ve finished working on your mood board, you can click on the Download button at the top-right of the workspace. If you’ve incorporated video into your mood board, choose MP4 video or GIF animated image for the format to preserve the animation.
Alternatively, you can Share your design directly to your social media platform.
Your animated mood board can now be uploaded to your site or social media account. Great job!
