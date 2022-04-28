5 FREE Inspirational Summer Mood Boards

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Make summer fun with free downloadable mood board templates. Customize and create inspirational imagery for design projects or social media.

Achieve the right mood for summer with these creative mood board templates, which are available to download as customizable images. With a range of neutral and versatile textured backdrops and Polaroid-style image holders, these stylish pin boards will help you create a mood for design projects, marketing campaigns, or to bring together an immersive story for social media.

Available in formats for Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, and Pinterest, you’ll be able to inspire your followers that capture the essence of a carefree summer full of travel, sunshine, and fun.

You can also learn how to customize your templates with your own images and swatches, as well as how to quickly create an immersive animated mood board using online app PicMonkey.

Bring summer vibes to your projects with these textural mood board templates.

What’s Included in Your FREE Mood Board Bundle

This FREE mood board template bundle contains five summery images for creating inspirational mood boards, ready-sized for uploading as Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, or Pinterest pins.

Each design contains tactile textures, atmospheric lighting, and empty Polaroid image holders for adding in your own choice of color swatches and photos.

Use your free templates to create stylish mood boards for social media or design projects.

Your templates are provided as high-resolution JPEG images. All you need to do is drop in your own choice of photos and color swatches, and re-export the designs as JPEG images, and they’ll be ready for uploading to social media or to use in your design projects.

You can also easily add your own images or download additional images from Shutterstock to add to your templates using an image editing app like PicMonkey or Photoshop.

Just place your photos on top of the JPEG mood board and crop to fit the Polaroid. You can also add video or animated content to your mood boards for social media—check out a tutorial for doing just this in PicMonkey below the download button.

*Please note that images are not included as part of the download, please refer to the included image list for links to download these.

Mood Board Templates Preview

Below, take a look at the five mood board designs that enable you to showcase photography and images in a stylish and inspirational format. The preview images use suggested photos. If you’d like to use these photos in your own mood board, please refer to the image list included with your download.

These textural mood board templates have been created for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio.

Scroll down to preview the FREE template bundle, access your download, and read a helpful tutorial for how to customize your templates using PicMonkey.

TERRACOTTA is a gray, neutral mood board, which is a versatile choice for showcasing lifestyle or design imagery.

CUBA is a buff and tonal mood board template which is evocative of sun-baked streets.

COUNTRY WEDDING is a pink-toned template with a linen backdrop, giving your images a warm and rustic feel.

Use the MARRAKESH mood board template to give images a design-led edge, with a super stylish concrete backdrop.

The SURF TRIP mood board has a deep and inky stone-washed background, which allows bright images and colors to really pop.

How to Download Your FREE Mood Board Bundle

Click the button below to download your freebie mood board bundle. Once downloaded, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find three folders containing the templates as high-resolution JPEG images for Pinterest, Instagram Stories, and Instagram posts. You’ll also find a list of suggested images for bringing your templates to life.

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these clip art designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE MOOD BOARD TEMPLATE BUNDLE HERE

*By downloading this FREE template bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Create an Animated Mood Board Using PicMonkey

You can make your mood boards feel even more immersive by incorporating video into your designs, ready for using on social media.

In this quick and simple tutorial, we’ll look at how you can create a video mood board in online editing app PicMonkey, using PicMonkey’s Mood Board Maker.

If you’ve not used PicMonkey before, don’t sweat it. Follow the simple steps below to create a high-impact mood board, even if you’re a beginner to the software.

Step 1

Go to Mood Board Maker and click Try a Template.

Go to Mood Board Maker to access a wide range of stylish mood board templates.

Choose a mood board template from the selection listed below.

Choose a template from the selection.

Step 2

Click on an image on the template to select it.

Click on an image to select it.

Right-click and choose Replace Image or Replace Video.

Replace the image using right-click.

From here, you can browse a wide range of stock images and videos to use on your mood board. Alternatively, upload an image from your computer by choosing Replace Image > Computer.

Browse thousands of stock images and videos to give your mood board a fresh look.

Replace the image with one from your computer.

Step 3

Let’s replace one of the images on the template with a video. Select the image and Right-Click > Replace video > Stock videos.

Replace an image with a stock video for some cool movement in your mood board.

Choose a video and select Replace video to drop it onto the template.

The template will update with your chosen video.

Step 4

You can also change the color swatches on your template to suit your chosen images and videos. Click on a swatch square and click on Change Color on the left side of the workspace.

Select a color from the Solid or Gradient palettes, or use the eyedropper tool to pick up a color from one of your chosen images. You can also copy the HEX code and paste this into the text frame below.

Change the color of your swatches by selecting Change color.

Use the eyedropper tool to pick up a color tone from one of your chosen photos.

Update the HEX code text, too.

Step 5

When you’ve finished working on your mood board, you can click on the Download button at the top-right of the workspace. If you’ve incorporated video into your mood board, choose MP4 video or GIF animated image for the format to preserve the animation.

Alternatively, you can Share your design directly to your social media platform.

Download your video mood board design as an MP4 or GIF.

Your animated mood board can now be uploaded to your site or social media account. Great job!

Ready for uploading to your Instagram Stories!

On the hunt for more creative and stylish Instagram Story slides? Don’t miss these customizable Instagram Story templates from PicMonkey.