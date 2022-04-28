Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

5 FREE Inspirational Summer Mood Boards

Make summer fun with free downloadable mood board templates. Customize and create inspirational imagery for design projects or social media.

Achieve the right mood for summer with these creative mood board templates, which are available to download as customizable images. With a range of neutral and versatile textured backdrops and Polaroid-style image holders, these stylish pin boards will help you create a mood for design projects, marketing campaigns, or to bring together an immersive story for social media.

Available in formats for Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, and Pinterest, you’ll be able to inspire your followers that capture the essence of a carefree summer full of travel, sunshine, and fun.

You can also learn how to customize your templates with your own images and swatches, as well as how to quickly create an immersive animated mood board using online app PicMonkey.

Mood board template with Polariod-style photos pinned to a black background
Bring summer vibes to your projects with these textural mood board templates.

What’s Included in Your FREE Mood Board Bundle

This FREE mood board template bundle contains five summery images for creating inspirational mood boards, ready-sized for uploading as Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, or Pinterest pins.

Each design contains tactile textures, atmospheric lighting, and empty Polaroid image holders for adding in your own choice of color swatches and photos.

Mood board template with pinned photos to gray background
Use your free templates to create stylish mood boards for social media or design projects.

Your templates are provided as high-resolution JPEG images. All you need to do is drop in your own choice of photos and color swatches, and re-export the designs as JPEG images, and they’ll be ready for uploading to social media or to use in your design projects.

You can also easily add your own images or download additional images from Shutterstock to add to your templates using an image editing app like PicMonkey or Photoshop.

Just place your photos on top of the JPEG mood board and crop to fit the Polaroid. You can also add video or animated content to your mood boards for social media—check out a tutorial for doing just this in PicMonkey below the download button.

*Please note that images are not included as part of the download, please refer to the included image list for links to download these.

Mood Board Templates Preview

Below, take a look at the five mood board designs that enable you to showcase photography and images in a stylish and inspirational format. The preview images use suggested photos. If you’d like to use these photos in your own mood board, please refer to the image list included with your download.

These textural mood board templates have been created for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio.

Scroll down to preview the FREE template bundle, access your download, and read a helpful tutorial for how to customize your templates using PicMonkey.

Mood board template with lifestyle and design imagery
TERRACOTTA is a gray, neutral mood board, which is a versatile choice for showcasing lifestyle or design imagery.
Mood board template with Cuban imagery
CUBA is a buff and tonal mood board template which is evocative of sun-baked streets.
Mood board templates with country wedding images
COUNTRY WEDDING is a pink-toned template with a linen backdrop, giving your images a warm and rustic feel.
Mood board templates with blank color boards and Moroccan images
Use the MARRAKESH mood board template to give images a design-led edge, with a super stylish concrete backdrop.
Mood board templates with blank color boards and beach-themed images
The SURF TRIP mood board has a deep and inky stone-washed background, which allows bright images and colors to really pop.

How to Download Your FREE Mood Board Bundle

Click the button below to download your freebie mood board bundle. Once downloaded, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find three folders containing the templates as high-resolution JPEG images for Pinterest, Instagram Stories, and Instagram posts. You’ll also find a list of suggested images for bringing your templates to life.

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these clip art designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE MOOD BOARD TEMPLATE BUNDLE HERE

*By downloading this FREE template bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Create an Animated Mood Board Using PicMonkey

You can make your mood boards feel even more immersive by incorporating video into your designs, ready for using on social media.

In this quick and simple tutorial, we’ll look at how you can create a video mood board in online editing app PicMonkey, using PicMonkey’s Mood Board Maker.

If you’ve not used PicMonkey before, don’t sweat it. Follow the simple steps below to create a high-impact mood board, even if you’re a beginner to the software.

Step 1

Go to Mood Board Maker and click Try a Template.

Screenshot of mood board templates in PicMonkey editor
Go to Mood Board Maker to access a wide range of stylish mood board templates.

Choose a mood board template from the selection listed below.

Screenshot of how to choose a template in PicMonkey Editor
Choose a template from the selection.

Step 2

Click on an image on the template to select it.

Screenshot of how to select a template in PicMonkey editor
Click on an image to select it.

Right-click and choose Replace Image or Replace Video.

Screenshot of how to add an image to your template in PicMonkey editor
Replace the image using right-click.

From here, you can browse a wide range of stock images and videos to use on your mood board. Alternatively, upload an image from your computer by choosing Replace Image > Computer.

Screenshot of how to choose a stock image in PicMonkey editor
Browse thousands of stock images and videos to give your mood board a fresh look.
Screenshot of how to replace a template image with one from your computer in PicMonkey editor
Replace the image with one from your computer.

Step 3

Let’s replace one of the images on the template with a video. Select the image and Right-Click > Replace video > Stock videos.

Screenshot of how to replace an image with a video in PicMonkey editor
Replace an image with a stock video for some cool movement in your mood board.

Choose a video and select Replace video to drop it onto the template.

Screenshot of how to add a video to your template in PicMonkey editor
The template will update with your chosen video.

Step 4

You can also change the color swatches on your template to suit your chosen images and videos. Click on a swatch square and click on Change Color on the left side of the workspace.

Select a color from the Solid or Gradient palettes, or use the eyedropper tool to pick up a color from one of your chosen images. You can also copy the HEX code and paste this into the text frame below.

Screenshot of how to select a color in PicMonkey editor
Change the color of your swatches by selecting Change color.
Screenshot of how to use the eyedropper tool in PicMonkey editor
Use the eyedropper tool to pick up a color tone from one of your chosen photos.
Screenshot of how to choose text in PicMonkey editor
Update the HEX code text, too.

Step 5

When you’ve finished working on your mood board, you can click on the Download button at the top-right of the workspace. If you’ve incorporated video into your mood board, choose MP4 video or GIF animated image for the format to preserve the animation.

Alternatively, you can Share your design directly to your social media platform.

Screenshot of how to download your template in PicMonkey editor
Download your video mood board design as an MP4 or GIF.

Your animated mood board can now be uploaded to your site or social media account. Great job!

Completed Instagram Stories template with color boards and images
Ready for uploading to your Instagram Stories!

On the hunt for more creative and stylish Instagram Story slides? Don’t miss these customizable Instagram Story templates from PicMonkey.

