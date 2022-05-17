Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

How to Use Data to Create the Perfect Cookout
By

Including summer BBQ pics in your next ad campaign? Here’s everything you need to know to build the most clickable cookout menu.

With Memorial Day around the corner, summer cookouts are about to become all the rage. As you look to incorporate this seasonally relevant content in your advertising and marketing visuals, we utilized Shutterstock.AI to uncover what will make those images the most clickable.

Watercolor illustration of grilled meat, a juicy tomato, and an onion
Image via Tori card store.

Start with a Smart Setup

First off, you should definitely feature a grill. Grills have increased their click-through rate (CTR) by 134% in the past year. Here’s a fun fact: charcoal grills are more clickable than propane gas grills.

Additionally, while picnic tables and picnic blankets are all more clickable than last year, if you have to choose, set your picnic shots on a blanket. Blankets are 113% more clickable than picnic tables. The most engaging picnics and cookouts include people sitting on blankets with coolers nearby.

And, finally, select photos shot by a river. People prefer to click on riverside cookouts, but woods, beaches, campgrounds, and playgrounds all perform well, too.

Happy couple with extended family around the grill laughing
Millennials enjoying wine at outdoor picnic
Grilled Bavarian sausage on a fork sprinked with rosemary
Romantic picnic with bread, cheese, fruit, and white wine next to a river
Top-down view of person holding picnic basket with various plates of fruit scattered about the blanket
Top-down view of friends enjoying dinner at outside table under fairy lights
Large charcoal smoker outside rustic restaurant
Closeup of charcoals lit on a grill

Hank Hill may not be pleased with all these charcoal grills, but your audience will! Images via Monkey Business Images, DisobeyArt, Igor Normann, Svetlana Khovrina, Mikhail_Kayl, oneinchpunch, Pelle Zoltan, and William McDill.

Friends sitting at outdoor table at night laughing
Image via Lucky Business.

Serve Ribs or Specific Sweets and Sides

Put ribs on your menu. Of all the classic cookout options, ribs are today’s most clickable content. They’re 290% more clickable than last year.

Just behind ribs in terms of clickability are hot dogs and wings. Just say goodbye to pork, shrimp, steak, and burgers. Turns out the fancy food options of yesteryear are trending downward.

Closeup of grilled ribs on wooden block with dish of BBQ sauce on the side
Hands carving steak on wooden cutting board with tomatoes, peppers, and basil on the side
Top-down view of man eating roasted pork ribs with potato pieces, garlic, rosemary and green herb sauce on rustic wooden table
Top-down view of sausage and potatoes sprinked with rosemary on a grill
Closeup of grilled hot dogs on a napkin with mustard and ketchup on the side
Picnic with grilled chicken wings, grilled sausages, beer glasses, mugs and bottles, bread, little chorizo sausages and beer snacks on a sunny day

Data has revealed your perfect menu. Images via FoodAndPhoto, Jukov studio, Foxys Forest Manufacture, zi3000, adriaticfoto, and emola09.

Next to those ribs, you’ll want to serve up watermelon. It’s the most clickable side dish of the year and has seen a 275% rise in CTR since this time last year.

For something more savory? Try bread, corn, or macaroni—or include a vegetable. Coleslaw and macaroni salad have both risen 17% since last year.

Our favorite side, though, is dessert. Ice cream has risen by 22% in clickability and is (of course!) more clickable than popsicles. 

Slices of watermelon next to two glasses of watermelon juice and container garnished with basil on a tray
Pretty woman in sundress and straw hat sitting on a picnic blanket surrounded by yummy friut and bread next to a river
Closeup of Mexican street corn with lime wedges
Three beautiful senior women enjoying ice cream cones on the beach
Closeup of pulled pork sandwich
Man feeding his puppy ice cream

These sweets and sides are a feast for the eyes. Images via IriGri, PhotoSunnyDays, DangerGirl, Rawpixel.com, Martha Graham, and Arina P Habich.

Closeup of a person dispensing water from a decanter into glass cup
Image via Nach-Noth.

Opt for Water (or Wine!)

Water continues to be the most clickable drink. It’s CTR has risen 183% since this time last year. Wine comes in second place with a 200% increase in CTR from last year.

But, you can be confident that tea and soda are good backup selections. Just don’t include juice or lemonade—both are on the downward trend.

African friends sitting around a table drinking beer and laughing
Closeup of a couple laughing while drinking wine outdoors
Friends drinking wine and eating dessert at outdoor patio table
Closeup of loving couple drinking white wine on the beach
Friends at a picnic toasting with soda bottles
Rustic water dispenser at a restaurant
Carafe of ice tea and two glasses of ice tea with straws on wooden table
Man sitting on a picnic blanket toasts his wife in a wheelchair near a lake

These are the right refreshments to boost an ad’s CTR. Images via Kwame Amo, Jacob Lund, Rawpixel.com, mavo, Harbucks, Apinya Promraksa, Kati Finell, and VGstockstudio.

Cute little dog with head in picnic basket in the park
Image via Annette Shaff.

It’s All About Pets

All categories of people (men, women, boys, girls, and seniors) have gone up in clickability since this time last year. Women and girls are the most clickable cast members though, with roughly the same CTR.

Include pets in your cookout pictures, for sure! Dogs have increased 277% in CTR since last year. The most clickable dog breed right now is the Newfoundland. Hound dogs, puppies of all types, and Golden Retrievers come in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places, respectively, in terms of dog clickability.

Interestingly, dog snouts are one of today’s most clickable image items. Now’s the time to include a closeup of the dog begging for a treat by the grill.

Woman feeding her dog table scraps at outdoor picnic table
Corn on the cob and asparagus grilling in the foreground with a sad white labrador waiting patiently in the background
Closeup portrait of black Newfoundland dog
Friends roasting hot dogs over a campfire with dog staring in the background
Above shot of a chihuahua licking his chops while staring up at his human

Hot dogs shouldn’t be the only dogs at your cookout! Images via oneinchpunch, RasaBasa, Natalia Fesiun, Cavan-Images, and Annette Shaff.

Have fun with your holiday cookout photo selections. And remember, the top-performing images could include close-ups on a dog snout, ribs on the grill, and a nice glass of water or wine with people sitting on a blanket.

Sounds like a slice of summertime paradise.

Cover image via Monkey Business Images.

Business Marketing
