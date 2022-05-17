How to Use Data to Create the Perfect Cookout

Kristina Libby is a writer, artist and technologist living and working in NYC. Find her here: www.kristinalibby.com.

Including summer BBQ pics in your next ad campaign? Here’s everything you need to know to build the most clickable cookout menu.

With Memorial Day around the corner, summer cookouts are about to become all the rage. As you look to incorporate this seasonally relevant content in your advertising and marketing visuals, we utilized Shutterstock.AI to uncover what will make those images the most clickable.

Start with a Smart Setup

First off, you should definitely feature a grill. Grills have increased their click-through rate (CTR) by 134% in the past year. Here’s a fun fact: charcoal grills are more clickable than propane gas grills.

Additionally, while picnic tables and picnic blankets are all more clickable than last year, if you have to choose, set your picnic shots on a blanket. Blankets are 113% more clickable than picnic tables. The most engaging picnics and cookouts include people sitting on blankets with coolers nearby.

And, finally, select photos shot by a river. People prefer to click on riverside cookouts, but woods, beaches, campgrounds, and playgrounds all perform well, too.

Hank Hill may not be pleased with all these charcoal grills, but your audience will! Images via Monkey Business Images, DisobeyArt, Igor Normann, Svetlana Khovrina, Mikhail_Kayl, oneinchpunch, Pelle Zoltan, and William McDill.

Serve Ribs or Specific Sweets and Sides

Put ribs on your menu. Of all the classic cookout options, ribs are today’s most clickable content. They’re 290% more clickable than last year.

Just behind ribs in terms of clickability are hot dogs and wings. Just say goodbye to pork, shrimp, steak, and burgers. Turns out the fancy food options of yesteryear are trending downward.

Data has revealed your perfect menu. Images via FoodAndPhoto, Jukov studio, Foxys Forest Manufacture, zi3000, adriaticfoto, and emola09.

Next to those ribs, you’ll want to serve up watermelon. It’s the most clickable side dish of the year and has seen a 275% rise in CTR since this time last year.

For something more savory? Try bread, corn, or macaroni—or include a vegetable. Coleslaw and macaroni salad have both risen 17% since last year.

Our favorite side, though, is dessert. Ice cream has risen by 22% in clickability and is (of course!) more clickable than popsicles.

These sweets and sides are a feast for the eyes. Images via IriGri, PhotoSunnyDays, DangerGirl, Rawpixel.com, Martha Graham, and Arina P Habich.

Opt for Water (or Wine!)

Water continues to be the most clickable drink. It’s CTR has risen 183% since this time last year. Wine comes in second place with a 200% increase in CTR from last year.

But, you can be confident that tea and soda are good backup selections. Just don’t include juice or lemonade—both are on the downward trend.

These are the right refreshments to boost an ad’s CTR. Images via Kwame Amo, Jacob Lund, Rawpixel.com, mavo, Harbucks, Apinya Promraksa, Kati Finell, and VGstockstudio.

It’s All About Pets

All categories of people (men, women, boys, girls, and seniors) have gone up in clickability since this time last year. Women and girls are the most clickable cast members though, with roughly the same CTR.

Include pets in your cookout pictures, for sure! Dogs have increased 277% in CTR since last year. The most clickable dog breed right now is the Newfoundland. Hound dogs, puppies of all types, and Golden Retrievers come in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places, respectively, in terms of dog clickability.

Interestingly, dog snouts are one of today’s most clickable image items. Now’s the time to include a closeup of the dog begging for a treat by the grill.

Hot dogs shouldn’t be the only dogs at your cookout! Images via oneinchpunch, RasaBasa, Natalia Fesiun, Cavan-Images, and Annette Shaff.

Have fun with your holiday cookout photo selections. And remember, the top-performing images could include close-ups on a dog snout, ribs on the grill, and a nice glass of water or wine with people sitting on a blanket.

Sounds like a slice of summertime paradise.

