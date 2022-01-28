Where Is All the Local Stock Photography in India?

Charles Manning is an actor and writer, based in New York City. He was previously the style director for Cosmopolitan.com and the digital director for The Daily Front Row. When he isn't acting or writing, he enjoys cooking elaborate meals, building things, and snuggling with his adopted geriatric cats.

India and its culture are rarely represented in local stock photography. Meet one photographer who’s trying to change that.

Stock photography is a global business, but the industry is still in its nascence in India, according to photographer Hemant Metah. Metah’s family has owned and operated Mahatta Studio in Northern India’s Kashmir Valley since 1915.

What started as a portrait studio for visiting Indian royalty and stationed British soldiers is now a full-fledged image licensing business and one of the country’s few producers of native stock imagery, which sells both nationally and internationally.

“There’s a real lack of understanding in India about exactly what stock is,” Metah says. “Maybe it’s because Indians don’t really take photography seriously. The younger generations have been picking it up, but they are more interested in [art] photography. They don’t see the advantages of stock, of creating something that can enable you to make money. It’s a great mix of the creative and the commercial.”

And, there’s a need in India for stock photography that represents Indian people and culture. “We are a huge country—the second largest population in the world—but even within India, we are still mostly used to seeing foreign models advertising products,” Metah says.

“It’s changing, as people become more conscious and brands begin to recognize the value in having Indians represent their own products, but even today it feels normal to see a big advertisement with a Caucasian model, even if the company itself is Indian.”

Challenge Accepted

Even though the demand for local stock photography is there (and growing), the supply is not. Part of the problem is that there’s no broader corporate infrastructure in place to help with production. “In other countries, if you need a location, you go to an agency and they find it for you,” Metah, says.

“But here . . . People don’t even know what stock is and it’s almost impossible to get a location at a decent price. You tell them it is for a commercial shoot and they think Bollywood, or some big U.S. corporation, and want to charge you as much for a single day as you have budgeted for the entire month.”

Securing dynamic locations—as opposed to generic studios—has become increasingly important to Metah’s business. “When we started doing stock, ten or twelve years ago, it was all about a man in front of a white backdrop holding a card or a laptop or talking on the phone, but things have come a long way since then. It’s really about making something that feels unique now.”

It’s also about capturing specific, authentic moments—something Metah and his team have had to learn to do as the demands of Indian creative directors and the Indian stock market have begun to catch up with international stock trends. “I meet with creative directors all the time and the biggest thing I’ve taken away from those meetings is to capture natural moments,” Metah says.

“I also learn a lot from which of our pictures OFFSET chooses [for Shutterstock]. They’ve taught me to really keep an eye out for those particular moments that really capture the true essence of the shoot.”

Metah is working to grow his OFFSET library, IndiaPix, and is happy to be bringing Indian representation to the world. But, for now, his primary focus is on growing his domestic business. “I don’t think so much about how Indians are represented in stock because there isn’t even enough right now to form a base.”

Forging Ahead

Building a base up takes time, and keeping ideas fresh month after month isn’t easy. So far, Metah’s most successful pictures have been the ones that portray weddings or India’s many vibrant holidays and festivals, like Holi and Diwali.

But, these are massive undertakings and it can be difficult to wring new life out of such well-worn concepts.

So, as Metah and his team focus more and more on domestic and everyday scenes, they are increasingly looking to the international stock market for inspiration, since what does well internationally often performs domestically, as well.

“The important thing is that we keep raising the bar,” Metah says, “and get to that level of creativity and production where we are able to work smoothly, and we can just focus completely on extracting the best out of every shoot. We haven’t reached that point yet, but I know we’re headed in the right direction.”

Cover image via IndiaPix on OFFSET.