A History of the State Fair, Told in Photos

Deep-fried and dreamy, most state fairs take place in the summer and autumn months. Here’s a glimpse into their weird and wacky history.

Before biting into your deep-fried butter, have you ever wondered where this truly American food tradition came from?

For the last 250 years, fairs have been an American embodiment of the best things each state has to offer. While state and county fairs feel like (fairly!) modern phenomena, their roots lie in the ancient Mediterranean.

They’ve evolved over centuries, and experienced a turning point during America’s Industrial Revolution.

Images via Carlos Osorio/AP/Shutterstock, Cornell Capa/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Wallace Kirkland/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Let’s explore fair history through photography. We’ll uncover the weird, wacky, and worthwhile wholesomeness of American state fair traditions.

The Origins of the Fair

While the exact origin of fairs is unknown, evidence suggests that they have existed in the Mediterranean since around 500 BCE.

Fairs served as gathering places for merchants from different areas to sell their wares—be they livestock, metals, or fabric.

As time went on, fairs were held on holy days. Many fairs took place in religious venues throughout the Mediterranean world. Mecca and Rome both served as centers of commerce and religion, so it was natural that both hosted their share of fairs over the years.

Even the Catholic Church got in on the action by sponsoring fairs and, therefore, creating a source of revenue for itself.

As the tradition grew throughout western Europe, entertainment became part of the fair as well. This is where the concept of fairs, as we know them today, was born.

Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock, Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Gianni Dagli Orti/Shutterstock.

The State Fair in America

The first documented agricultural fair in North America took place in Windsor, Nova Scotia in 1765. During this time, fairs took place throughout Ontario and French Canada. Interestingly, many of these events still take place today.

While the first fair in the United States was held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, New York originated what we know as the state agricultural fair. It was held in Syracuse in 1841.

Over ten thousand people attended the event, which offered exciting spectacles of animal exhibits, plowing contests, and the sale of goods for homes and farms. The concept was so beloved that state fairs caught on with the rest of the country.

They now take place in the majority of U.S. states, with some states offering multiple fairs.

Images via Universal History Archive/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Marie Hansen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Underwood Archives/UIG/Shutterstock, and Underwood Archives/Shutterstock.

A Look at State Fair Agriculture

The United States was initially an agrarian society. By the time state fairs began popping up around the country, the Industrial Revolution was well underway.

Simultaneously, universities began schools of agriculture and efficient means of growing food became a driver of scientific inquiry. Naturally, new discoveries in effective farming techniques went on exhibition at fairs.

Images via Wallace Kirkland/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Cornell Capa/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Wallace Kirkland/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

With exhibition came competition. Farmers from around each state competed to show off their products and animals. Ribbons, trophies, and prizes started to be awarded for the best quality livestock in show.

Competitions moved beyond livestock too, and fair participants began competing for honors of creating the best handicrafts, baked goods, and more.

Image via John Dominis/ The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Origins of the Ever-Decadent Fair Food

Of course, a quintessential part of the fair-going experience is indulging in its food. Fair food is often deep-fried, calorically dense, and uniquely American.

Interestingly, the origins of fair food didn’t start in the United States. When the first World’s Fair was held in London in 1851, it allowed guests to try exciting food from faraway places—Morocco, Turkey, and China, to name a few.

Later, in 1863, Chicago hosted the World’s Fair. This forever changed America’s fair food culture. It set a new standard for cuisine served, and American attendees didn’t look back.

As time went on, meals, snacks, desserts, and treats continued to be a cornerstone of each state fair visit.

Images via Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Tannen Maury/AP/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, and Leonard Mccombe/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Today, fair food has evolved into its own unique cuisine style. Hundreds of vendors compete to sell to fair visitors.

This competition has bred quirkiness, as many food vendors come up with new oddities and wacky culinary creations in hopes of standing out in a crowded market.

Images via Seth Perlman/AP/Shutterstock, Seth Perlman/AP/Shutterstock, Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock, Ukrinform/Shutterstock, and Steve Pope/EPA/Shutterstock.

Where Did Carnival Rides Come From?

With industrialization, came innovation for new fair entertainment. Interpersonal entertainment—like games, shows, and live music—have eternally been part of the state fair experience.

The Industrial Revolution’s technological innovations trickled over to the entertainment space, as well, and carnival rides were born.

Chicago’s World’s Fair served as a catalyst in creating a demand for rides. While rides had existed for some time, they were often small, made of wood, and propelled by gangs of boys.

Chicago’s fair was the first to include an avenue specifically dedicated to entertainment, which included the world’s first Ferris Wheel. This is now known as a Midway. It’s now a staple at each country and state fair.

Images via Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock, and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

The excitement surrounding the rides at Chicago’s World’s Fair sparked ideas for new steam-powered rides, electric-powered rides, and the traveling carnival industry.

After WWII ended, production of new rides and experiences skyrocketed. American experiences—such as bumper cars, switchback rides, and carousels—were in demand throughout Europe.

Up through the 1990s, innovations in carnival rides continued. Many of these rides are instantly recognizable, and truly iconic experiences—as is the state fair.

Images via John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Rob Carr/AP/Shutterstock, and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Cover image via John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.