Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

View All Results
Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Editorial A History of the State Fair, Told in Photos
A History of the State Fair, Told in Photos
Editorial

A History of the State Fair, Told in Photos

By on

Deep-fried and dreamy, most state fairs take place in the summer and autumn months. Here’s a glimpse into their weird and wacky history. 

Before biting into your deep-fried butter, have you ever wondered where this truly American food tradition came from?

For the last 250 years, fairs have been an American embodiment of the best things each state has to offer. While state and county fairs feel like (fairly!) modern phenomena, their roots lie in the ancient Mediterranean.

They’ve evolved over centuries, and experienced a turning point during America’s Industrial Revolution.

Big Tex's head disassembled and laying on the ground in front of his body at Texas State Fair
Black and white photo of rollercoaster from rider's perspective
Mother of the Frank Engels family, chosen as "Ohio's most typical farm family," on exhibition at State Fair
Top-down view of father and sons on rollercoaster
At the Iowa State Fair, a pair of judges examine fruit and produce entries in the Agriculture building
Acrobat doing headstand at Greenbriar County Fair, West Virginia
Man riding a horse during the Nebraska State Fair in Omaha, Nebraska, 1951
At the Iowa State Fair, fairgoers look at a butter sculpture of a cow displayed in a refrigerated case

Images via Carlos Osorio/AP/Shutterstock, Cornell Capa/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Wallace Kirkland/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.  

Let’s explore fair history through photography. We’ll uncover the weird, wacky, and worthwhile wholesomeness of American state fair traditions.

View of a woman dressed in red as she walks past stalls of Clydesdale horses at the Iowa State Fair
Image via John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

The Origins of the Fair 

While the exact origin of fairs is unknown, evidence suggests that they have existed in the Mediterranean since around 500 BCE.

Fairs served as gathering places for merchants from different areas to sell their wares—be they livestock, metals, or fabric.

Market in Pompeii, ancient Rome, lithograph
Image via Cci/Shutterstock.

As time went on, fairs were held on holy days. Many fairs took place in religious venues throughout the Mediterranean world. Mecca and Rome both served as centers of commerce and religion, so it was natural that both hosted their share of fairs over the years.

Even the Catholic Church got in on the action by sponsoring fairs and, therefore, creating a source of revenue for itself.

As the tradition grew throughout western Europe, entertainment became part of the fair as well. This is where the concept of fairs, as we know them today, was born.

Illustration of royalty on stage with flags hanging in the background
13th century jesters dancing together
Illustration of 16th century German musicians playing in a band together
Illustration of a 12 century perfumier making and selling his product
Illustration of the Lendit Fair in 14th century France

Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock, Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Gianni Dagli Orti/Shutterstock.

The State Fair in America

The first documented agricultural fair in North America took place in Windsor, Nova Scotia in 1765. During this time, fairs took place throughout Ontario and French Canada. Interestingly, many of these events still take place today.

While the first fair in the United States was held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, New York originated what we know as the state agricultural fair. It was held in Syracuse in 1841.

Over ten thousand people attended the event, which offered exciting spectacles of animal exhibits, plowing contests, and the sale of goods for homes and farms. The concept was so beloved that state fairs caught on with the rest of the country.

They now take place in the majority of U.S. states, with some states offering multiple fairs.

Illustration of the Pennsylvania State Agricultural Society
Illustration of horse racing at Syracuse state fairgrounds
Concessionaire making hamburgers at Louisiana State Fair 1938
Young attendee holding a large white rabbit in front of the sign for the Long Island Rabbit Breeders Association's 1943 Rabbit Show
A man bites the dust in the bronco ride at the Colorado State Fair
A fifteen person pyramid at the Illinois State Fair

Images via Universal History Archive/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Marie Hansen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Underwood Archives/UIG/Shutterstock, and Underwood Archives/Shutterstock

A Look at State Fair Agriculture 

The United States was initially an agrarian society. By the time state fairs began popping up around the country, the Industrial Revolution was well underway.

Simultaneously, universities began schools of agriculture and efficient means of growing food became a driver of scientific inquiry. Naturally, new discoveries in effective farming techniques went on exhibition at fairs.

Woman with a cow posing for a picture during the Nebraska State Fair in Omaha, Nebraska, 1951
Men standing beside a bull during kids day at State Fair of Texas, 1947
Close-up of vegetables at the Minnesota State Fair, 1958
Horse racing during fair in Greenbriar County, West Virginia, 1938
Group of people holding sheep during the Nebraska State Fair in Omaha, Nebraska, 1951

Images via Wallace Kirkland/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Cornell Capa/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Wallace Kirkland/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

With exhibition came competition. Farmers from around each state competed to show off their products and animals. Ribbons, trophies, and prizes started to be awarded for the best quality livestock in show.

Competitions moved beyond livestock too, and fair participants began competing for honors of creating the best handicrafts, baked goods, and more.

Image via John Dominis/ The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.  

1975 photo of a kid riding a carousel
Image via Ronit Schoen/Shutterstock.

Origins of the Ever-Decadent Fair Food

Of course, a quintessential part of the fair-going experience is indulging in its food. Fair food is often deep-fried, calorically dense, and uniquely American.

Interestingly, the origins of fair food didn’t start in the United States. When the first World’s Fair was held in London in 1851, it allowed guests to try exciting food from faraway places—Morocco, Turkey, and China, to name a few.

Later, in 1863, Chicago hosted the World’s Fair. This forever changed America’s fair food culture. It set a new standard for cuisine served, and American attendees didn’t look back.

As time went on, meals, snacks, desserts, and treats continued to be a cornerstone of each state fair visit.

Portrait of young man eating an ice cream cone
Presidential hopeful John Glenn and his wife Annie Glenn enjoy some home cooked food while campaigning at the Neshoba County Fair, near Philadelphia
Two women slicing pies for customers at Town Fair in New Mexico
Man eating cotton candy at state fair

Images via Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Tannen Maury/AP/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, and Leonard Mccombe/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Today, fair food has evolved into its own unique cuisine style. Hundreds of vendors compete to sell to fair visitors.

This competition has bred quirkiness, as many food vendors come up with new oddities and wacky culinary creations in hopes of standing out in a crowded market.

Man washes the front of his food stand at state fair
Visitors to the Illinois State Fair enjoy an assortment of fast and interesting foods in Springfield, Illinois
Top-down view of caramel apples
Chefs handling a fifty foot pizza at a Ukraine state fair
President Barack Obama talks with food vendors at Iowa State Fair

Images via Seth Perlman/AP/Shutterstock, Seth Perlman/AP/Shutterstock, Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock, Ukrinform/Shutterstock, and Steve Pope/EPA/Shutterstock

Where Did Carnival Rides Come From? 

With industrialization, came innovation for new fair entertainment. Interpersonal entertainment—like games, shows, and live music—have eternally been part of the state fair experience.

The Industrial Revolution’s technological innovations trickled over to the entertainment space, as well, and carnival rides were born.

Chicago’s World’s Fair served as a catalyst in creating a demand for rides. While rides had existed for some time, they were often small, made of wood, and propelled by gangs of boys.

Chicago’s fair was the first to include an avenue specifically dedicated to entertainment, which included the world’s first Ferris Wheel. This is now known as a Midway. It’s now a staple at each country and state fair.

Group of Women from Elks Club on a Amusement Park Ride in Maryland
Group of Women from Elks Club on a Amusement Park Ride in Maryland
The first Ferris wheel looms over the grounds of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Illinois, 1893
Ferris wheel spinning during the State Fair of Texas in Dallas 1951

Images via Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock, and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

The excitement surrounding the rides at Chicago’s World’s Fair sparked ideas for new steam-powered rides, electric-powered rides, and the traveling carnival industry.

After WWII ended, production of new rides and experiences skyrocketed. American experiences—such as bumper cars, switchback rides, and carousels—were in demand throughout Europe.

Up through the 1990s, innovations in carnival rides continued. Many of these rides are instantly recognizable, and truly iconic experiences—as is the state fair.

Kids in cowboy hats riding Iowa State Fair rollercoaster
Thrill seekers on ride at Iowa State Fair
Fairgoers enjoy a ride during the opening of the Maryland State Fair
Aerial view of carnival during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, 1955

Images via John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Rob Carr/AP/Shutterstock, and John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Cover image via John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Editorial
Share this post

Related Posts

A History of American Protest, Told in Pictures
Editorial

A History of American Protest, Told in Pictures

Protest is an American right. Here’s how some protest movements pushed our country forward, as told by illustrations and photos.

Data-Backed Ways to Include Vintage Photography in Your Ads
Business

Data-Backed Ways to Include Vintage Photography in Your Ads

In this piece, AI examines hundreds of vintage photo elements to tell us which blasts from the past are most clickable. 

A Deep Dive into the History of Floral Motifs in Fashion
Design

A Deep Dive into the History of Floral Motifs in Fashion

Fashion is cyclical, but florals are eternal. Let’s look at the history behind this classic pattern’s presence.

A History of the Kentucky Derby's Iconic Hats
Editorial

A History of the Kentucky Derby’s Iconic Hats

Fashion, mint juleps, and thoroughbreds, the Kentucky Derby is steeped in tradition. Here’s how its most recognizable accessory—the Derby hat—evolved as a cultural icon. 

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.