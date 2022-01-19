What It’s Really Like to Get Started as a Stock Photographer

Charles Manning is an actor and writer, based in New York City. He was previously the style director for Cosmopolitan.com and the digital director for The Daily Front Row. When he isn't acting or writing, he enjoys cooking elaborate meals, building things, and snuggling with his adopted geriatric cats.

Newbie OFFSET contributor Sophia Sinclair gives an inside look at the early stages of stock photography. Take notes!

Sophia Sinclair has been taking photos since she was four years old and has worked as a freelance photographer for almost seven years. But, it wasn’t until 2021, a year and a half into the pandemic, that she started thinking about building her own stock portfolio.

“I was spending a lot of time on TikTok,” she says, “listening to all these photographers talk about passive income and how well they were doing selling stock photos and decided to give it a try.”

She started by uploading a handful of her photos to one of the smaller stock libraries. “They did these fun contests every month for, like, ‘the best photo of fall,’ which were great.” But, when she saw her winning work being used and shared by big companies without her receiving or being entitled to compensation, she knew it was time to move on.

Stepping Into the Game





Images via PhiaPhotography. Sign into Shutterstock’s Enterprise collection to view Sophia’s gorgeous portfolio of images.

Sinclair applied to join OFFSET and was accepted just before the start of the 2021 holiday season. Although she found the on-boarding process overwhelming at times, ultimately, she says the platform is easy to use and navigate, with clear instructions and helpful support staff to guide you through the process.

“A lot of other sites, even the big ones, don’t have that. Also, the quality of the other work on OFFSET is just better—it’s nice being part of that.”

All that’s left now is to make her first sale. “I feel like I’m learning to shoot all over again,” she says, noting that some of the techniques that serve her well in her personal work—lower apertures and moody lighting—aren’t necessarily applicable in stock photography, where clients want bold images they can run as large as necessary, and across Instagram, billboards, or both.

She’s also learning to shoot in line with the stock industry’s advanced schedule, planning shoots around holidays and special events months ahead of when the photos will actually run.

“I worked on a social media strategy team [when I first graduated from college], so I’m trying to use what I learned there, about how we used images and planned for major events, and incorporate that into my stock work.”

Learning the Budgeting Ropes





Shoot within your budget. Images via PhiaPhotography.

Budgeting her shoots has also been a challenge. “I’m used to shooting with clients and having a budget to work with,” she says. But shooting stock requires that she invests her own money up front, which has meant having significantly less to work with, especially now when she’s just starting to build her portfolio and has yet to generate any money from sales.

“Living in LA, this is a major center of content creation and everyone wants to get paid, so there are not a lot of good free options.”

So far, she’s found it easier to shoot outside of LA, like when she was home in the Bay Area over the holidays. There, she had a much easier time finding people who were excited just to be involved in a professional shoot and were willing to donate their time and talents for free.

The budgetary crunch has also forced her to become more self-sufficient and do (or learn to do) for herself things she might otherwise have hired someone to do for her. Of course, being largely self-taught, she’s used to adapting and learning to problem solve on the job.

Finding a Niche





Figure out your niche, then learn how to work it. Images via PhiaPhotography.

And, anything she doesn’t know how to do, she can always look up on YouTube. “You can find a tutorial for just about anything on YouTube,” she says. “It’s amazing.”

She still needs to find her niche, though. Although she does a lot of commissioned work for alcohol brands, she’s not sure she wants that to be her focus in stock. That leaves her with a lot of options, though. Too many options, really.

“Being home, in the Bay Area, working, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can shoot anything any time!’ It was a bit overwhelming and I realized I had to really pull the reins back and actually set up specific shoots and really focus on quality over quantity.”

To that end, she’s hoping to rent a small studio space in LA this year, where she can continue her experiments and figure out what works best for her. “I’m hoping it will give me more opportunities to play around with content creation for stock between freelance jobs,” she says.

In the meantime, she regularly consults Shutterstock’s recommendations for the month ahead to get ideas about what to shoot and is always open to feedback from the editors at OFFSET about what is and is not working.

“I’m still learning,” she says, “but I’m just going to go for it and see what happens. If I can make just one sale, I’ll be excited.”

Cover image via PhiaPhotography.