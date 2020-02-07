Share this: Facebook

Have a great idea for video, but not sure how to start a YouTube channel? Here’s what every beginner needs to know, and the tools you should invest in.

So, you want to be a YouTuber. You have a story to tell. Or maybe a hack to share or a recipe to demonstrate. Maybe you just want to share your thoughts, expertise, and/or lifestyle with the world. But you might not have any idea how to start a YouTube channel. Well, whatever your goal, you have our support. After all, we have a YouTube channel, too.

YouTube is a fantastic tool for connecting with others, building a community, and maybe even making a little money. But what’s the best way to start your content-creation adventure? Don’t worry — we’ve got you. Welcome to “How to Start a YouTube Channel 101.”

Basically, you need gear. You need graphic and motion assets. You need quality music. But first, and most importantly, you need a point of view.

First Things First: Establish Your Point of View

Start by sharing your passion. Image by paulaphoto.

So, what is your point of view? What’s the purpose of your YouTube channel? Are you passionate about this purpose? Because passion’s going to help.

Passion comes through to potential subscribers. Even better, a passionate point of view is going to keep you engaged when your YouTube channel is no longer new. So, make sure your topic — whether it’s travel videos, filmmaking video essays, gear hauls, you name it — matters to you.

Whatever you decide your Big Idea is, work to keep it your singular focus. Support that focus with consistent title graphics and music cues. You’re building a brand here. With so much noise in the world, a clearly presented brand vision can only help keep viewers interested in your offering. Define your point of view as definitive and tell your story like only you can — your subscribers will follow.

Gearing Up for Your New YouTube Channel

Make a list of what you think you need, as well as what you already have. Image by Sutipond Somnam.

Fact: You don’t have to spend a lot of money to start a YouTube channel. As you’ll see below, it’s possible that you may not have to spend any money. You definitely need gear and creative assets for sure, but you don’t need to rush out and buy a professional studio’s worth of brand-new gadgets. Simply identifying your needs on a video-by-video basis is a reasonable way to get through your first few uploads, and it’s an approach that promotes smart spending.

So, let’s take a look at some gear options — some of them free, some of them almost-free, some that are a little more “wish-listy,” and some you might already own.

1. Camera

You’ve got some options here. First of all, you likely have a high-powered camera in your pocket right now, and there are plenty of tips and tutorials out there to help you capture solid footage with your smartphone. If you want to get a little fancier, it’s never been easier and more affordable to start shooting 4K footage with the array of quality cameras on the market.

When you’re picking your camera, just remember to keep versatility top of mind, and understand that your camera is only a means to get your story to the people. So brush up on some cinematography tips, take a look at the cameras the pros prefer, and shoot away.

2. Lights

No matter what you’re pointing your camera at for your new YouTube channel, lighting matters. A thoughtful approach to lighting can instantly up your production value and help your clips stand out.

If you’ve never experimented with lighting, don’t fret; even beginners can lock down the lighting basics in no time at all – just check out the video below. With a little light reading on color temperature and go-to lighting techniques, you can create professional looks with ease.

Lighting is another area where you don’t have to spend a bunch of money. Sunlight is free, after all. And then there are the countless almost-free lighting options, like holiday light strands and paper lanterns from your local party supply store. It’s even possible to shoot in near darkness with only one light. Additionally, the internet is bloated with tutorials for building DIY lighting rigs that will only cost you a few bucks and a couple of hours in the garage.

Ultimately, just remember to keep an eye on shadows and space. Search for the lines and borders created by light sources and consider how they impact your scene. Learn how to shape, redirect, and alter your light with diffusers, gels, and flags. Understand that you simply must illuminate the things you want your viewers to see.

With just a little intention and time before you start shooting, you’ll discover how even minor tweaks to your lighting setup can make footage appear more vibrant and natural looking. And really, in the beginning, the fact that you’re even thinking about lighting is a step in the right direction.

3. Studio and Location Gear

Camera and lighting: Check! The rest of your gear needs really depend on your topic and your goal for your channel. Our friends at PremiumBeat agree in their thoughtful look at how to prioritize your gear investments. The first step they mention? “Define your ideal projects.”

Shooting product reviews in a studio will require a different setup than capturing travel footage in the desert. Fortunately, it’s easy to find gear roundups that focus on numerous specific situations that YouTubers, videographers, and filmmakers often encounter.

Of course, there’s some equipment that can be considered standard, “nuts and bolts” type of gear that’s useful and handy no matter your goal. If you feel the need to spend money at the start of your YouTube journey, spend it on these items. They’ll help you stay agile and ready to shoot as your new YouTube channel gains traction and subscribers.

Take the humble C-stand, for instance. It’s a simple, affordable device made of metal rods and arms and fasteners that can rig lights, hold up diffusers, or even support a boom pole.

Other gear to put on your wish list: basic audio gear that ensures easy-to-understand dialogue. A nice stash of memory cards. A drone or two, and an assortment of lenses. And don’t forget to stock up on the YouTuber’s greatest, most valuable tool: gaff tape.

4. Editing Software

It’s time to pick a non-linear editing system, or NLE. If you’re new to videography: NLE = editing software.

Your edit is where the magic happens. It’s where your story comes together. A solid grasp of editing techniques is a definite “level up” for anyone interested in living the YouTube life, so watch every video tutorial you can find.

Again, you’ve got options here. Shooting on your phone? Edit on your phone. Want a more robust editing experience? Master your chops in a tried-and-true standby like Adobe Premiere Pro, or dig into one of the many free and almost-free NLE alternatives.

Hot tip: Check out DaVinci Resolve from Blackmagic. Pretty much all things are possible with Resolve: editing, color grading, compositing, animation — it even has a “boring detector” that can help you keep your cut energetic and moving forward. Another strong selling point: it’s not for sale. DaVinci Resolve is totally free.

No matter where you land, take the time to experiment with your NLE. Get used to the interface, learn shortcuts, and keep practicing until using the software is second nature. Learn how to make sure the story that’s unfolding in the editing process is actually the story you want to tell. Remember — editing is where your story takes shape.

5. Music

The value of music for YouTube projects can’t be overstated. Excellent visual storytelling depends on sound. When employed thoughtfully, music completes the narrative experience you’re sharing, of which footage is only half. Visionary director David Lynch explains it best — “The sound, picture, and ideas have to marry. If an idea carries with it a mood, sound is critical to making that mood.”

What do the musings of a surrealist filmmaker have to do with your new YouTube channel? Everything. Specifically the part about “making the mood,” which is just a Lynchian way of saying “Build a soundtrack that supports what’s unfolding on-screen, and create moment-by-moment moods that hook potential subscribers.” Sort of.

When it’s time to build your YouTube channel’s soundtrack, Shutterstock’s got your back with our new annual music subscription that gives you the freedom to download as many tracks as you need, whenever you need them, for one low yearly price. Unlimited song downloads make it a breeze for YouTubers like you to keep music beds and background tracks fresh across numerous episodes and uploads.

The moment you subscribe, you get instant download access to thousands of songs. all of them covered by our popular Standard license that’s perfect for YouTubers. You’ll never have to worry about your content getting flagged — all of Shutterstock’s music is 100% safe for YouTube.

Remember, it’s tough to build an audience if people can’t find your videos, and using the latest Billie Eilish hit is a fantastic way to guarantee that your video gets yanked for copyright infringement the moment you upload it. Royalty-free music to the rescue!

6. Downloadable Assets

The section heading says “downloadable assets,” but “icing on the cake” would have worked just as well. Your cake is the footage and music and edit. Downloadable assets — like light leaks, film grains, blockbuster LUTS, text tools, sound effects, and more — are the delicious frosting that pushes your cake over the top. (Fun fact: every asset linked in the previous sentence is totally free! In fact, here — have a few hundred more freebies from our buds at PremiumBeat.)

Motion graphic assets are commonly associated with After Effects, but don’t believe the hype. Whether they’re free assets or paid video elements, most of them are easy to simply drag and drop into the NLE of your choice. (Of course, if you want to learn how After Effects can help your YouTube channel, information is easy to find.)

Starting a New YouTube Channel: What’s in it for You?

Follow YouTube’s guidelines in order to monetize your channel. Image by Daxiao Productions.

Let’s get a handful of FAQs out of the way real quick regarding the value and benefits of starting a YouTube channel.

1. Is it free to start a YouTube channel?

Yes. Creating a YouTube channel is free.

2. How profitable is a YouTube channel?

Very. Or not at all. Or a little. It depends. You can indeed make money after starting a free YouTube channel — but only if you’re enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program, which gives creators greater access to YouTube resources, support, features, tools, and, yes — monetization.

3. How do I become a YouTube Partner?

Here are the minimum eligibility requirements to join the YouTube Partner Program.

a. Follow all the YouTube monetization policies which, according to YouTube, are: “a collection of policies that allow you to monetize on YouTube. If you’re a YouTube partner, your agreement including the YouTube partner program policies require compliance with these monetization policies in order to potentially earn money on YouTube.” (Definitely take a minute to dig deeper into YouTube’s monetization policies. Adhering to them diligently is the only way you’ll ever potentially see even one cent from your YouTube channel!)

b. Live in a country or region where the YouTube Partner Program is available.

c. Have more than 4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months.

d. Have more than 1,000 subscribers.

e. Have a linked AdSense account.

Take a closer look at the application and review process, and pay special attention to YouTube’s tips for improving your chances for approval. With their guidance, the right gear and music, a unique point of view, and a little passion, hustle, and luck, you’re well on your way to seeing your YouTube dreams come true!

Top image by Jacob Lund.

