Postcard Sizes: What You Need to Know for Mail, Online, and Beyond

We consume more content than ever, meaning it’s also more difficult than ever to capture people’s attention. A postcard can help you do just that, by sending a message and creating an impact quickly.

Not sure how to craft a postcard that speaks to your audience? We’ve got you covered. In this post, we’ll share everything you need to know about postcard sizes. You’ll also learn how to design your postcard, communicating exactly what you want to say in an engaging way.

The History of Postcards

Before we jump into postcard design, let’s take a look back at where it all began. On February 27, 1861, the US Congress passed an act that allowed people to send privately printed cards, weighing one ounce or less via mail. Later, in 1898, Congress passed an act allowing private printing companies to produce postcards.



While they have seen several iterations throughout the years, modern postcards made an appearance in 1939. These are in color, and the images on them closely resemble photographs. They’re popular for communication and travel, and this is the style of postcard that most of us are familiar with today.

The Place of Postcards Now

In a world where we have so many things competing for our attention, sending someone a postcard via direct mail is one way to stand out. You can send them to a personal contact to stay in touch, or use them to promote a new offering or event in your business.



While it might be something that some business owners don’t think about, postcards can be part of an effective marketing strategy. According to research from the Data and Marketing Association, direct mail still receives a response rate of 9%, making it a top choice for several companies.

Postcards in the Online World

Postcards also take on a different form as digital cards or ecards. Many people choose this format now because there’s no need to take the time to address cards and pay to mail them. In just a couple of clicks, you can share your design on social media or via email. This gets your message to all your recipients quickly.

What Are Standard Postcard Sizes?

If you want to create a postcard of your own, you need to know what sizes are commonly used.

For most postcards, you’ll want to choose one of the following options. You can bookmark this post and reference the chart whenever you need a quick reference guide to postcard design sizes.

Inches Pixels 4″ x 6″ 384 x 586 4.25″ x 5.5″ 408 x 528 5″ x 7″ 480 x 672 5.5″ x 8.5″ 528 x 816 6″ x 9″ 586 x 864 6″ x 11″ 586 x 1056 6.5″ x 9.5″ 624 x 912 Postcard dimensions in inches and pixels.

How to Create a Postcard with PicMonkey

With PicMonkey’s online graphic design tools, creating your own postcard is simple—even if you don’t have experience.

Here’s how you can make it happen in a few simple steps:

In PicMonkey, search Templates.

Scroll to find the template for you.

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates and use the search bar to browse postcard templates. Choose the one you like best and you’ll be ready to customize it.

Click on the template to open it in the Editor.

Customize your postcard by exploring PicMonkey’s options and start experimenting to find the design elements you want.

Once you’re happy with your postcard, click Download on the top toolbar to export as a JPG, PNG, or PDF (a PicMonkey Pro feature).

Want to start from scratch? Just click Create new > Blank Canvas instead. Then choose the dimensions you want or enter your own using the boxes in the top-right corner.

5 Examples of Ready-Made Postcards

Need some design inspiration? Check out these different templates available in standard postcard sizes.

1. The Art of It All

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Show off your talent and draw visitors to your place of business with a simple, clean postcard design.

2. Get a Deal

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Promote your next sale with a bold postcard that tells customers exactly why it benefits them to stop by your business.

3. The Truth of the Matter

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Add some humor to your invitations with this postcard design featuring an amusing quote and a photo.

4. Travel Inspiration

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Combine a clear font with stunning photography to catch recipients’ attention with this postcard design.

5. Time to Party

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Choose a contrasting color combination and modern graphics to create an unforgettable invitation.

Now, you can put your own spin on the traditional postcard in our modern world.

Start from scratch or use a postcard template to design an asset that reaches your audience in a way that’s uniquely yours.

Cover image via Huza Studio, Kotkoa, and Red monkey.