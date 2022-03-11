How to Bring Spring Color to Your Designs and Marketing Campaigns

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Fling open the windows, let in the sunshine, and embrace the spirit of the season with innovative florals, unusual pastels, and more.

In the winter months, we tend to crave a cozy atmosphere—dark, cocooning colors and textures help create a sort of cave-like mood.

But, in the springtime, as the days get longer and lighter, we tend to yearn for bright, open spaces. It’s important that brand designs and marketing campaigns reflect that shift.

In this piece, we’ll discuss how brands can embrace the lighter months ahead, and explore subjects, styles, and colors that are fresh and rejuvenating.

Bring a springtime mood to your campaign with these themes and design styles:

Floral Fancy Pastel and Natural Palettes The Great Outdoors Social Butterfly Paleo Health Lighten Up

1. Floral Fancy

There are plenty of ways to introduce botanical elements into your designs without resorting to traditional or fusty floral styles.

Paper collages are a particularly creative way to give florals a more contemporary feel, and you don’t have to be limited by the world of real or existing flowers.

Dutch design brand MOOOI, for instance, commissioned collage experts Adrian&Gidi to recreate three extinct flowers in paper form to promote their new home fragrances.

Creative agency Adrian&Gidi created paper flower sculptures for Dutch design brand MOOOI.

By using collage flowers in your own designs you can dare to be more creative with colors, textures, and compositions.

Image via wacomka.

Image via wacomka.

When working with floral themes in photography, aspire for a surreal or off-beat mood by pairing flowers with unexpected subjects, or use floral imagery in exaggerated ways, such as enlarging them out of proportion.

Flowers have a conventional and overtly feminine association, so when we see them in an unexpected context, they feel fresh.

Try layering floral imagery over edited portraits to give an edge to banners, social posts, or cover designs, blurring the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

Image via oneinchpunch.

2. Pastel and Natural Palettes

Pale, pastel colors are effortlessly seasonal, and have an airy and fresh personality. They’re particularly suited to Easter-themed campaigns or for making designs feel fun and frivolous.

That said, all-pastel palettes can sometimes come across as a little too saccharine. Try introducing pastel neon hues to give your spring designs a serious energy boost.

Or, blend a series of graduating pastel tones into a stylish gradient, which makes for a striking background for websites or packaging.

Packaging design for Aquira solid shampoo by Sofia De=Francesco.

Neon Flowers series by photographer Claire Boscher.

If pastels aren’t your bag, look instead to breezy palettes inspired by the natural world. Oceanic and earth colors are chic and elegant, and have a calming, cleansing influence on designs.

While neon pastels are effective at attracting attention, making them a good fit for social media, natural colors bring an elegant feel to branding and magazines, and are well-suited to media aimed at the lifestyle, food, or retail industries.

3. The Great Outdoors

Post-pandemic, we can expect more individuals to seek out long-overdue travel experiences, and brands will maximize on this collective wanderlust by creating campaigns that focus on experiential travel and nature.

Travel illustration by Francesco Bongiorni.

Image from the Drone Portraits series by photographer Dimitar Karanikolov.

After years of feeling cooped up, individuals are looking for travel-and-outdoor experiences that are extraordinary and once-in-a-lifetime.

Brands can embrace that spirit of adventure with super high-resolution photography that explores aerial landscapes or epic environments, and immersive candid-style images that take viewers into the heart of a coastal road trip or on a jaw-dropping mountain hike.

Image via oneinchpunch.

4. Social Butterfly

Social media and video calls kept us in touch with each other throughout the pandemic, but this spring season is a special opportunity to physically (yes, face-to-face!) socialize. Channel this pent-up social energy in your designs with subjects themed on nightlife, social activities, festivals, and live events.

Light effects, neon color palettes, and music-inspired typography will lend your designs an exciting immediacy, while campaigns focused on recreation and leisure will help to tap into this new, hyper-social mood.

Image via FamiDu.

Even if your audience isn’t made up of typical nightlife-lovers, you can foster a sense of togetherness with imagery that explores intimacy, emotional connection, and even furry friends.

Image via Roman3dArt.

Falling Together by Steven Harrison.

Given that digital technology has escalated in importance and functionality over the pandemic, we’ll also see an increase in designs and brand campaigns that make virtual reality a core part of the future social experience.

Avoid a dystopian mood by using optimistic colors and subjects that demonstrate genuine connection, rather than isolation.

5. Paleo Health

Mental well-being has thankfully become an increasingly visible topic in the media, with more open discussion around the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of a wide range of individuals.

In 2022, we can expect to see more businesses and brands tapping into themes of well-being and mental health, as well as wider lifestyle themes related to this, including exercise, outdoor activities, and healthy eating trends.

Image via GoodStudio.

Visual identity for health plan company PEARLL.

For spring, more individuals will be looking for alternative lifestyle options and ideas relating to food, cookery, wellness, and sport, with a post-pandemic outdoor emphasis.

There will also be growing interest in food, products, and lifestyles that mark a return to simple living, such as paleo diets, sustainable cookery, and grow-your-own.

In your designs this season, look for health-focused imagery that explores simplicity, naturalness, and a back-to-basics approach to well-being and food.

Image via fizkes.

6. Lighten Up

Towards the end of winter, we all begin to crave sunlight and brightness. Pale palettes and sunlit designs are a nice way of bringing a fresh feel to your campaigns, and also meeting a psychological need for sun-starved audiences.

Image via Followtheflow.

Take your cues from pale and stylish interiors, which combine pastels and neutrals with natural materials, and translate these colors and textures to your layouts.

Amping up the lightness of your designs is a sure-fire way to channel a springlike vibe in next to no time. Combine sunlit photography with high-contrast type set in neon pastels or rich earth tones—like sienna and ochre—to create an elegant design for the lighter months.

Image via Followtheflow.

Image via Followtheflow.

Cover image via Followtheflow.