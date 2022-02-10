Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

10 Unexpected Spring Color Palettes to Brighten Your Next Campaign

Spring is just around the corner. Celebrate the longer, brighter days ahead with this selection of fresh color schemes.

Pastel pinks and eggshell blues are pretty. But, why not break away from conventional color choices with a seasonal spring palette that delights and surprises?

These ten options, which incorporate a range of energizing greens—one of the top color trends of the year—are sure to do just that.

Palette 1: Spring Greens

Bottle green and pistachio green combine with creamy yellow and soft pink for a palette that balances finesse and frivolity.

This is an on-trend scheme that would be a suitable fit for interior design or brand identities.

Three color palettes including pink and green lotus, avocados sliced in half on pink background, and a prickly pear cactus on pink background
Images via Light Stock, j.chizhe, and Senata.
Modern green desk on pink background
Image via Ume illustration.

Palette 2: Spearmint Orange

Pastel shades of mint blue, cornflower, and almond temper rich blood orange in this balanced and soothing palette.

This scheme is the perfect way to introduce pastel shades into your designs without compromising impact.

Three color palettes including wooden chair placed in front of red curtain, blood orange slices in drinking glass, and orange sand dunes in the Sahara desert
Images via Kovtun Anastasiia, Androlia, and carlos Carbonell.
Pastel blue, pink, and orange bedding on double bed in chic bedroom interior
Image via Photographee.eu.

Palette 3: Bee-Eater

Aqua green and pale lime bring freshness to this unexpected spring color palette. Deep, sandy beige and charcoal are the sophisticated neutrals that make this scheme so versatile.

Try this palette out on designs that need to feel grounded as well as springlike.

Three color palettes including green lily pad growing from a green stone, green bee-eater bird on a branch, and soft green Chinese paper fans
Images via Light Stock, Joe McDonald, and Lilly Trott.
Pastel colored ice cream pops in rows
Image via NCG PHOTOGRAPHY.

Palette 4: Air Balloon

Spring colors don’t all have to whisper softly. This strong and striking scheme, with vibrant cobalt blue and hot magenta pink, still feels fresh and energetic for spring.

Hop into the basket and let the balloon take you upwards!

Three color palettes including a red hot air balloon on a cobalt blue background, closeup of a blue flower, and a red light reflecting on a person's hand on blue background
Images via nutt, fullempty, and DimaBerlin.
Black pointer dog in a white sports helmet on a blue background
Image via Kasefoto.

Palette 5: Palazzo Gelato 

A richer take on sorbet shades, this delectable palette is inspired by sunny spring days eating gelato on European holidays.

Even if you won’t be visiting Italy this spring, you can transport your designs to sunnier climes with this pretty palette. 

Three color palettes including stylish woman dressed in pink and green sitting on a ledge, elegant green sofa with orange pillow, and colorful bouquet of flowers
Images via Victoria Chudinova, Rawpixel.com, and New Africa.
Pale orange ice cream cone leaning against a bright orange wall
Image via Adela Belovodjanin.

Palette 6: Desert Blush

This palette is inspired by the first time the spring rains reach parched desert plains. Tender succulents bloom into delicate tones of blush pink and green, contrasting against sandy hues.

This is a subtle and ethereal palette that could be used for lifestyle branding, social media, or interior design.

Three color palettes including wild sandy colored horses running through a field, closeup of coral colored sandstone, and blue and green cactus
Images via mariait, isabela66, and ED Reardon.
Bright red-pink cactus succulent
Image via lara-sh.

Palette 7: Cherry Blossom

Japan’s cherry blossom season, which begins in late March, is a world-famous extravaganza. This graduating palette pays tribute to this celebrated springtime spectacle, with pale sky blue playing the backdrop to a trio of romantic pink hues.

This is a palette that would translate beautifully to a gradient design.

Three color palettes including the top of Khao Lon Hills wrapped with morning clouds, a pink building with tropical trees shadowed against it, and a cherry blossom tree
Images via Thrithot, Eugenia Porechenskaya, and Greyrail.
Pink colored trees lining a sidewalk covered in pink leaves
Image via Guitar photographer.

Palette 8: House Visit

This stylish and fashion-forward palette, which combines pastel pistachio green, blush pink, apricot, and purple, has a distinctly zingy, fresh, and feminine mood.

It’s reminiscent of an elegant bouquet of tulips—a perfectly chic choice.

Three color panels including a pink door on a white building with blooming Wisteria in the foreground, various shades of pink fabric, and a dog's nose sticking out of an array of pink and white flowers
Images via Alena Veasey, NoonBuSin, and Maria Prohorchik.
Cosmetics podium concept presentation on pink background
Image via XL1200.

Palette 9: Hyacinth

A muted violet blue and slate blue team up with graduating green tones in this nature-inspired palette.

Magical and mysterious, this is a lovely palette for designs that require something unusual and different, but still fresh and spring appropriate.

Three color panels including a field of blue flowers, purple tropical leaves, and a vintage desk next to a tall green tropical plant
Images via Subbotina Anna, LedyX, and rckyrzphlv.
A woman with short, multi-hued hair of purple and green shakes her head
Image via IvaFoto.

Palette 10: Sunshine Cleaning

Denim blue and orange provide the zesty backbone of this energized palette—a sporty scheme that will bring vitality to brand identities, packaging, or marketing designs.

Three color palettes including a woman in denim carrying a bouquet of blue flowers, colorful layers of microbes, and orange Cosmos flowers in a field
Images via Fascinadora, Abbie Warnock-Matthews, and suksawad.
A person's hand holding a bouquet of orange balloons
Image via Maya Kruchankova.

