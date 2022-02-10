10 Unexpected Spring Color Palettes to Brighten Your Next Campaign

Spring is just around the corner. Celebrate the longer, brighter days ahead with this selection of fresh color schemes.
Pastel pinks and eggshell blues are pretty. But, why not break away from conventional color choices with a seasonal spring palette that delights and surprises?
These ten options, which incorporate a range of energizing greens—one of the top color trends of the year—are sure to do just that.
Palette 1: Spring Greens
Bottle green and pistachio green combine with creamy yellow and soft pink for a palette that balances finesse and frivolity.
This is an on-trend scheme that would be a suitable fit for interior design or brand identities.
Palette 2: Spearmint Orange
Pastel shades of mint blue, cornflower, and almond temper rich blood orange in this balanced and soothing palette.
This scheme is the perfect way to introduce pastel shades into your designs without compromising impact.
Palette 3: Bee-Eater
Aqua green and pale lime bring freshness to this unexpected spring color palette. Deep, sandy beige and charcoal are the sophisticated neutrals that make this scheme so versatile.
Try this palette out on designs that need to feel grounded as well as springlike.
Palette 4: Air Balloon
Spring colors don’t all have to whisper softly. This strong and striking scheme, with vibrant cobalt blue and hot magenta pink, still feels fresh and energetic for spring.
Hop into the basket and let the balloon take you upwards!
Palette 5: Palazzo Gelato
A richer take on sorbet shades, this delectable palette is inspired by sunny spring days eating gelato on European holidays.
Even if you won’t be visiting Italy this spring, you can transport your designs to sunnier climes with this pretty palette.
Palette 6: Desert Blush
This palette is inspired by the first time the spring rains reach parched desert plains. Tender succulents bloom into delicate tones of blush pink and green, contrasting against sandy hues.
This is a subtle and ethereal palette that could be used for lifestyle branding, social media, or interior design.
Palette 7: Cherry Blossom
Japan’s cherry blossom season, which begins in late March, is a world-famous extravaganza. This graduating palette pays tribute to this celebrated springtime spectacle, with pale sky blue playing the backdrop to a trio of romantic pink hues.
This is a palette that would translate beautifully to a gradient design.
Palette 8: House Visit
This stylish and fashion-forward palette, which combines pastel pistachio green, blush pink, apricot, and purple, has a distinctly zingy, fresh, and feminine mood.
It’s reminiscent of an elegant bouquet of tulips—a perfectly chic choice.
Palette 9: Hyacinth
A muted violet blue and slate blue team up with graduating green tones in this nature-inspired palette.
Magical and mysterious, this is a lovely palette for designs that require something unusual and different, but still fresh and spring appropriate.
Palette 10: Sunshine Cleaning
Denim blue and orange provide the zesty backbone of this energized palette—a sporty scheme that will bring vitality to brand identities, packaging, or marketing designs.
Cover image via Maya Kruchankova.