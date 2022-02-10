10 Unexpected Spring Color Palettes to Brighten Your Next Campaign

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Spring is just around the corner. Celebrate the longer, brighter days ahead with this selection of fresh color schemes.

Pastel pinks and eggshell blues are pretty. But, why not break away from conventional color choices with a seasonal spring palette that delights and surprises?

These ten options, which incorporate a range of energizing greens—one of the top color trends of the year—are sure to do just that.

Palette 1: Spring Greens

Bottle green and pistachio green combine with creamy yellow and soft pink for a palette that balances finesse and frivolity.

This is an on-trend scheme that would be a suitable fit for interior design or brand identities.

Image via Ume illustration.

Palette 2: Spearmint Orange

Pastel shades of mint blue, cornflower, and almond temper rich blood orange in this balanced and soothing palette.

This scheme is the perfect way to introduce pastel shades into your designs without compromising impact.

Image via Photographee.eu.

Palette 3: Bee-Eater

Aqua green and pale lime bring freshness to this unexpected spring color palette. Deep, sandy beige and charcoal are the sophisticated neutrals that make this scheme so versatile.

Try this palette out on designs that need to feel grounded as well as springlike.

Image via NCG PHOTOGRAPHY.

Palette 4: Air Balloon

Spring colors don’t all have to whisper softly. This strong and striking scheme, with vibrant cobalt blue and hot magenta pink, still feels fresh and energetic for spring.

Hop into the basket and let the balloon take you upwards!

Images via nutt, fullempty, and DimaBerlin.

Image via Kasefoto.

Palette 5: Palazzo Gelato

A richer take on sorbet shades, this delectable palette is inspired by sunny spring days eating gelato on European holidays.

Even if you won’t be visiting Italy this spring, you can transport your designs to sunnier climes with this pretty palette.

Image via Adela Belovodjanin.

Palette 6: Desert Blush

This palette is inspired by the first time the spring rains reach parched desert plains. Tender succulents bloom into delicate tones of blush pink and green, contrasting against sandy hues.

This is a subtle and ethereal palette that could be used for lifestyle branding, social media, or interior design.

Images via mariait, isabela66, and ED Reardon.

Image via lara-sh.

Palette 7: Cherry Blossom

Japan’s cherry blossom season, which begins in late March, is a world-famous extravaganza. This graduating palette pays tribute to this celebrated springtime spectacle, with pale sky blue playing the backdrop to a trio of romantic pink hues.

This is a palette that would translate beautifully to a gradient design.

Images via Thrithot, Eugenia Porechenskaya, and Greyrail.

Image via Guitar photographer.

Palette 8: House Visit

This stylish and fashion-forward palette, which combines pastel pistachio green, blush pink, apricot, and purple, has a distinctly zingy, fresh, and feminine mood.

It’s reminiscent of an elegant bouquet of tulips—a perfectly chic choice.

Image via XL1200.

Palette 9: Hyacinth

A muted violet blue and slate blue team up with graduating green tones in this nature-inspired palette.

Magical and mysterious, this is a lovely palette for designs that require something unusual and different, but still fresh and spring appropriate.

Images via Subbotina Anna, LedyX, and rckyrzphlv.

Image via IvaFoto.

Palette 10: Sunshine Cleaning

Denim blue and orange provide the zesty backbone of this energized palette—a sporty scheme that will bring vitality to brand identities, packaging, or marketing designs.

Image via Maya Kruchankova.

Cover image via Maya Kruchankova.