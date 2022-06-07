8 Iconic Sound Effects Throughout Cinema History

Dive into movie history with a look at the making of eight legendary sound effects, and hear how they were made by the designers behind them.

This roundup has a bit of it all—screams, yells, whips, and whips. Let’s dive in.

Lightsabers

Star Wars is packed full of famous sounds and scores, but perhaps none more famous than the sound of the lightsaber. The sound was created by legendary sound designer Ben Burtt, who revealed:

The lightsaber was, in fact, the very first sound I created for A New Hope. Inspired by the McQuarrie concept paintings, I remembered a sound of an interlock motor on the old film projectors at the USC Cinema Department (I had been a projectionist there). The motors made a musical “hum” which I felt immediately would complement the image in the painting. I recorded that motor, and a few days later, I had a broken microphone cable that caused my recorder to accidentally pick up the buzz from the back of my TV picture tube. I recorded that buzz and mixed it with the hum of the projector motor. Together these sounds became the basis for all the lightsabers. Ben Burtt via Film Sound

The Wilhelm Scream

This is perhaps THE most famously known sound effect among movie fans. First recorded for the 1951 film Distant Drums, and then re-used for a character named “Wilhelm” in the 1953 film Charge at Feather River, this famous scream has been used in countless films.

Star Wars sound designer Ben Burtt is often credited as the person who named it the “Wilhelm Scream” after he hunted down the sound to use in every Star Wars film he worked on. He also snuck it into his work on Indiana Jones, which leads us to our next iconic sound.

Indiana Jones Bullwhip Crack

Ben Burtt reveals in this behind-the-scenes look that the sounds were captured using the bullwhips used on set. They tried to record Harrison Ford cracking the whip, but they needed quieter surroundings so Gary Summers could get a better recording.

Summers took the whip into various locations—like forests—to create authentic audio recordings, and they built up an original sound effects library throughout the films.

Spider-Man Thwip

Before the television shows and movies, Spider-Man had been “thwipping” around New York City in the comics. It’s the 1966 Marvel comic Amazing Spider-Man #36 that’s credited as first establishing the sound, which came out about a year before the debut of the 1967 animated series.

Movie audiences came to know Spider-Man’s thwip in Sam Raimi‘s 2002 film. The sound was created by Stephen Flick, who mixed around forty different sounds together.

The mix includes plucked fishing line, magnetic film being cinched on a spindle, compressed air, shaving cream spurts, and the swish of old woven fly-fishing line.

Wolverine Snickt

Before the established MCU sounds of Iron Man’s pulse blasts or Captain America’s shield, the only character who could rival the notoriety of Spider-Man’s thwip would be the snickt of Wolverine’s claws.

For the 2000 film X-Men, sound designer Craig Berkey mixed two sounds for the blades layered with dozens of other sounds for the impact.

For the claw sound, essentially there were two main elements I was working on. One was the metallic blade sound, as it goes in or out. The other was the actual physical sound of something going through flesh and retracting. Craig Berky via Gizmodo

Despite its short duration, coming up with a satisfying SNIKT meant going out in the field and recording a variety other sounds to layer in. Berkey and his team tore apart chicken and turkey carcasses and also layered in the sound of cracking nuts to give a sense of metal protruding through flesh.

Transformers

Another sound that first debuted on television before theaters, the sounds of Transformers transforming has long been tied to the 1980s cartoon show.

For the Michael Bay films, sound designer and sound editor Erik Aadahl looked to transform the sound into something more metallic and grounded.

Aadahl says:

The original Transformers cartoon featured a very iconic transformation sound, the 5-beat rhythm of rising or falling splatty pitch. For these movies, the transformations were usually a little more complicated than that, but the basic idea stayed the same—a multi-beat rhythm with an escalating or decelerating pitch. We used lots of tools to achieve that. The very first transformation in the movies was for our evil helicopter Blackout. His transformation started with a weird drone that was basically an equalized medium delay applied to a slowed UPS battery buzz recording. As the copter’s rotors fold up, we hear a whining motor, made out of a very simple scanner servo with a pitch acceleration, followed by big shingy shears made out of sword blade slides. As his transformation intensifies, we start adding big metal crunches as his big parts rearrange and lock into place. The main element for this was big ice crunches, recorded at 192 kHz, slowed to about 20% speed, and fattened out with compression. The most important thing to sell the ice was to make it rhythmic—I picked a tempo I liked and matched the ice cracks to that tempo. We supplemented the ice cracks with shotgun cocks to sell the idea of pieces locking. Erik Aadahl via Designing Sound

Jurassic Park T-Rex

Oscar-winning sound designer Gary Rydstrom is perhaps most famous for his work creating the creature sounds for the legendary dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. For the T-Rex roar, Rydstrom combined the sounds of a whale, lion, baby elephant, and alligator.

Check out this breakdown from INDEPTH Sound Design that goes over the process layer by layer, with Rydstrom narrating his process.

The Tarzan Yell

The iconic sound is so difficult to spell out that I’m not even going to try. Much like the Wilhelm scream, the Tarzan yell has taken on a life of its own, used in dozens of films and shows over the decades since its introduction.

The sound first appeared written in the 1912 novel Tarzan of the Apes, describing it as a victory cry of a bull ape.

While a 1929 film attempted to create the sound, the sound synonymous with audiences today comes from Johnny Weissmuller, the star of the 1932 film Tarzan the Ape Man. Or, at least that’s what the world believes.

The truth of the matter is it’s a little hard to tell. While Weissmuller always claimed credit, differing sources from the studio have said his voice had been altered in post or that other actors or opera singers may have performed the sound as a dub.

We may never know the truth behind its origin, but we’ll always notice the sound instantly.

Where to Find Your Own SFX

Cover image via Herschel Hoffmeyer.