Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

View All Results
Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Business Marketing We Need More Solution-Focused Media
We Need More Solution-Focused Media
Business

We Need More Solution-Focused Media

By on

Positive solution-focused media helps to alleviate stress and improve willingness to act. Importantly, it gives viewers hope.

Illustration of a sad person with a cloud and lightning bolt over his head
Image via BadBrother.

It’s true what they say about negative media, “If it bleeds, it leads.” But studies now show, being exposed to repetitive, negative stimuli can make the general public feel helpless. In fact, a recent survey from the Harvard School of Public Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and NPR found that reading, watching, or listening to negative news is one of the leading causes of stress among Americans.

The research also concluded that consuming more negative news can lead to individuals having less trust in political leaders, lower evaluations of other people and communities, and more psychological problems. On the opposite end of the spectrum, studies show that people who read inspiring and uplifting news stories not only feel better, but are more willing to act afterwards, like signing a petition or donating money to support a cause from the story. But, positive media alone also isn’t enough.

We need more positive media that’s tied to action. We need more solution-focused media.

Two white hands forming eyes on a yellow background
Image via BadBrother.

Solution-focused media is an approach that focuses on the responses to issues, as well as the problems themselves. Solution-focused media is honed in credible research or evidence, and can effectively tell a story or explain why something may or may not be working.

It isn’t always feel-good, but solution-focused media does tell a more complete and compelling version of a story. This type of media can change the framing for an audience, effectively making it feel more optimistic to the end viewer, even if the content is negative. In a world that’s rapidly changing, solution-focused media gives viewers hope, a direction to latch on to, and is necessary to keep momentum going on topics that feel impossible to digest.

If you’re interested in crafting solution-focused media, there are a few ways to ensure you’re taking an inclusive approach, no matter the medium:

Illustration of a happy woman working on a laptop while sitting on the floor
Image via BadBrother.
  • Focus on the response: This should be an in-depth response to the problem, highlighting how the response works. For example, in 2018 POLOTICO Magazine launched their “What Works” series to explore “innovative ideas from across the United States” and how they work—including a Houston-based health app preventing flood damage and Baltimore’s after-school program growing tech gurus.
  • Focus on effectiveness: Highlight the available data around the issue being shown, and avoid false-hope narratives as often as possible. In Fast Company’s Impact section, they explore “the big ideas that are changing the world” and are backed by data.
  • Focus on offering insight: Think of this as an interactive feedback loop. When you offer insight, it should bring new thoughts or questions to the surface for greater exploration. On the podcast “How Do We Fix It?,” the show consistently explores the world’s most complex issues while integrating the latest data. They cover everything from the topics of climate change to taming Big Tech.

Creating a shift to solution-focused media is critical to not only enhancing storytelling, but the health of our society. This type of media has been shown to decrease levels of stress and anxiety. Similarly, solution-focused media can make creative work more grounded and rooted in reality.

Problem-solving illustration with intertwined white arms on mustard yellow background
Image via BadBrother.

Cover image via BadBrother x2 x3.

Marketing SMB
Share this post

Related Posts

Business

The Psychology Behind Why We Share on Social Media

As always, psychology is interested in why we behave the way we do. When it comes to social sharing, these 5 explanations dominate the discussion.

The Images Inspiring Our Recipes While We Cook at Home
Contributor

The Images Inspiring Our Recipes While We Cook at Home

With more time to cook, hobby chefs are branching out. Take a peek at how enticing images bring the recipes for social media hits into our kitchens.

Business

6 Marketing Buzzwords That Actually Live Up to the Hype

Marketing buzzwords cycle rapidly in and out of popularity (and usefulness), and few can stand the test of time. So, which buzzwords are actually work keeping in your marketing lexicon?

Design Inspiration

Sound Advice: How Music Can Affect Your Creativity

While there are countless studies on how music can impact our creative endeavors, here are four main findings that will have you reaching for your headphones.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.