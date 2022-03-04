Social Media Image Sizes & Dimensions Cheat Sheet

Aaron is a 15 year graphic design veteran and lives in Denton, TX. He likes road trips, cameras, and complex concepts in design a whole lot.

We’ve put together a cheat sheet to keep you informed on all your social media size needs. Whether it’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest—you name it, we’ve got you covered.

If you want your social media pages to look crisp and professional—which, duh, why wouldn’t you?—you need to follow the recommended social media image sizes across platforms. That’s a lot of numbers to remember. But, good news:

In this cheat sheet, we’ve collected the correct, up-to-date social media image sizes for key platforms, so you can format your images for optimal viewing, whether you’re creating a new cover photo for Facebook or updating your profile picture for LinkedIn.

Plus, with the PicMonkey editing tool, you can easily format all of your images in the correct social media dimensions. PicMonkey not only offers an easy-to-use list of the most relevant dimensions, but it also allows you to create custom sizes. Simply select a size preset or input your custom dimensions, and the app does the rest for you.

Bookmark this list for easy reference, and check back often, because these numbers will change as social media sites make updates to their platform.

Facebook Image Sizes

Facebook has nearly three billion daily active users, making it the most active social media platform around. That means you have to work hard to attract an audience and keep it engaged—and photos go a long way in doing that.

It’s crucial to use Facebook’s optimized social media sizes. An image might look fine on your device, but it could appear pixelated for other users.

Here are the recommended image dimensions for Facebook:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Profile Picture 360 x 360 Cover Photo 1640 x 924 Shared Image (any image you post to your Timeline) 1200 x 1200 Facebook Stories 1080 x 1920

Instagram Image Sizes

Instagram, with its roughly one billion daily active users, is an almost entirely visual platform—you simply must get your image sizes right or your photo posts, videos, and stories will sink.

Here are the recommended social media image sizes for Instagram:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Square Photos 1080 x 1080 pixels Landscape Photos 1080 x 566 pixels Portrait Photos 1080 x 1350 pixels Instagram Stories 1080 x 1920 pixels

Of course, any photos you post to Instagram will be automatically resized, but you should still upload high-resolution images to achieve sharper results.

Never post anything smaller than the recommended pixels or your image will stretch.

YouTube Image Sizes

If you want to start your own video series, you’ll probably want to do so on the foremost platform for video—YouTube. In which case, you’ll want to create some custom graphics to personalize your channel.

Use these dimensions for your channel’s banner art, icon, and thumbnail images:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Channel Art 2560 x 1440 Channel Icon 800 x 800 Thumbnail 1280 x 720

Twitter Image Sizes

The most chatty social media platform by far, Twitter has more than 200 million active daily users sharing up-to-date news, social commentary, and memes.

Twitter’s visual component is often overlooked, but photos and videos are often the most shared content on the platform. Likewise, your profile should be optimized with the right dimensions for the profile photo and header image.

Here are the recommended social media dimensions for Twitter:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Profile Photo 400 x 400 Header 1500 x 500 Image Post 1024 x 512

Pinterest Image Sizes

Known for its “boards” of hyperlinked images, Pinterest is a nice platform for organizing content in a visual way. To get the most eyes on your Pins, you need to format images to match the platform’s dimensions. (Make no mistake, users will scroll right past a pixelated or stretched Pin.)

On Pinterest, images appear in two formats—as a thumbnail on the main page or as a board—and they expand in size when users click on them. Make sure you upload images that are big enough to be expanded, and the platform will take care of the thumbnail sizes.

Here are the recommended image sizes for Pinterest:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Pinterest Carousel Pin 1000 x 1500 Collection Pin 1000 x 1500 Idea Pin 1080 x 1920 Pin 1000 x 1500 Square Pin 1000 x 1000

Etsy Image Sizes

For the crafty among us, Etsy hosts sales of handmade and DIY goods. Post as many quality pics as you can to promote your listings and make the most of the site. If relevant, post a profile pic and shop photos, as well.

Use the dimensions below for some common images:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Item listing photo 2000 x 2000 Etsy shop icon 500 x 500 Shop banner 3360 x 840 Shop owner photo 400 x 400

LinkedIn Image Sizes

This social network serves as a first impression for many job applicants and recruiters, as well as for potential business clients or customers. It’s important to format your images to the correct dimensions, lest you seem unprofessional.

Here are the recommended image sizes for LinkedIn, whether you’re using it personally or for your business:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Personal Profile Image 400 x 400 Cover Image/Background 1584 x 396 Post Images 1400 x 800 Company Cover Image 1128 x 191

Snapchat Image Sizes

Snapchat, everyone’s favorite app for disappearing messages and cat-face filters, offers a way to communicate using images. To make the most of the platform and control the quality of your messaging, customize your images and ads.

Here are some common dimensions:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Snapchat Ad 1080 x 1920 Geofilter 1080 x 2340 Post Images 360 x 600

Twitch Image Sizes

For gamers wanting to stream their highlights, Twitch is the place to be. Offering a solid revenue stream for gamers, it has become one of the highest sources of traffic on the entire internet.

With that in mind, it’s probably best to nail your highlight dimensions to look super pro.

Use this:

Image Type Dimensions (px) Twitch highlight 1920 x 1080

How to Resize an Image Using PicMonkey

You can easily crop, resize, and add text to your images using PicMonkey, where you can choose a platform-specific template that’s automatically sized to the dimensions of the image you want to make. (Convenient!)

On the home page, click Create new > Blank canvases, then choose your platform and image category.

After you set the dimensions of the canvas, click into Photos & Video in the left-hand toolbar and select Add photo or video to upload your image or select from the many options available to you from within the library. Then, use the blue crop-and-resize handles on the image to adjust it, as in the image below.

That’s it! A no-hassle way to make sure your social media images look crisp and professional.

Easy peasy!

