Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Social gatherings look a bit different in 2020. Learn six new and inventive ways to capture sincere, authentic images of social distancing.

The images we are seeing and creating look a little different this year thanks to social distancing regulations around the world. As we begin to evaluate our photography projects for the summer and new images we want to create, social distancing is going to be a top consideration.

Images of summer activities like swimming in a lake or having a backyard bonfire look a little different. Think more intimate gatherings, fewer beach parties. More bring-your-own-picnic, and fewer shared potlucks. With these considerations in mind, this article has a few tips and tricks to consider to capture authentic social distancing images that aren’t offensive or typical.

Check out the full collection of Social Distancing images here.

Offices will be less open, and more cubicle style in this new normal. Image by Monkey Business Images

When you search social distancing, often the first images you see are people standing a meter apart wearing masks and waving at each other from a distance. However, this is only one side of social distancing. Social distancing encompasses a wide variety of activities and the view doesn’t have to be negative. We want to see images that inspire people to get together safely and maintain social distancing regulations while doing average, everyday things.

For more COVID-19 resources, click here.

Here are a few tips to remember on creating social distancing images for stock.

Tip #1: Create real moments

The easiest way to identify an image as a “social distancing image” is to see two people standing apart, wearing masks and facing each other. How often does that image actually happen in real life moments? Not very often.

Art classes will begin to open with social distance regulations. Image by Olena Yakobchuk.

Instead, create images that showcase real moments with social distancing regulations. An example of this could be waiting in a queue to get a coffee at your local shop. Another example could be a picnic in a park, with two blankets instead of one. Think of real moments and then apply social distancing regulations to them, rather than creating a literal image of two people separate from each other.

Tip #2: Use masks when it’s appropriate for your models to wear them

We’ve seen a lot of images come through featuring people wearing masks in situations like running or riding a bike. The reality is, more than likely you won’t be wearing a mask during solo physical activity. When you show masks in your images, consider whether or not you would actually be wearing them in that situation. A grocery store makes sense. Walking your dog with a friend makes sense. Running a marathon wearing a mask is probably a bit less likely.

Airport travel looks a little different. Image by Ranta Images.

Tip #3: Show social distancing with (and without) the use of masks

Similar to the above, if you are developing a small pod of friends within your social distancing circle- you may not be wearing masks with them. Consider showing social distancing activities without masks, when it’s safe for your models to do so. A great way to do this is to capture images of a real family as models, who are social distancing together. Or a couple or group of roommates who are social distancing together. The number one consideration is to ensure both you and your models are safe and practicing government regulations in your geographical area on acceptable activities during this time.

The images you create should feature people in masks and without masks. Image by Jacob Lund.

Tip #4: Use a long lens to capture details and close-ups

Social distancing is equally important for the photographer behind-the-lens, as well as the models in front of it. To help capture intimate details and close-ups during this time, bring a long lens with you to your shoot so that you can maintain distance while capturing a variety of compositions.

As a photographer, you should also be practicing social distancing. Image by Gumpanat.

Tip #5: Create mock arrangements of social distancing activities

There are several new themes that you can capture for social distancing images. That’s why you should be creating mock situations that are most popular right now and being searched for on stock. Consider the following mock situations to capture.

Twice as nice picnics: Meet some friends at a park or field to shoot a picnic scene. Everyone brings their own food and their own blanket for some social distance fun.

Meet some friends at a park or field to shoot a picnic scene. Everyone brings their own food and their own blanket for some social distance fun. The new patios: Set up a table with a clear separator or plastic in the middle, and showcase what a social distancing dinner could look like.

Set up a table with a clear separator or plastic in the middle, and showcase what a social distancing dinner could look like. Queues: Create social distancing queues outside storefronts or businesses

Create social distancing queues outside storefronts or businesses Beach fires: Enjoy a beach fire with some pals, but sit across from each other to toast some marshmallows. Endless summer fun.

Create mock businesses and situations that highlight this new normal. Image by Halfpoint.

Tip #6: Capture everyday moments

Every experience that we are familiar with look a little different thanks to social distancing. Restaurants, health check-ups, beauty appointments, and shopping all have completely changed. Now is the perfect opportunity to dust off your camera, and capture and create these new situations with social distancing regulations. Customers around the world will be searching for images that showcase this new normal. Make your images stand out by maintaining authenticity and capturing real moments that depict this new normal across the world.

Capture some classic moments with these new regulations. Image by Halfpoint.

Top image by Travelerpix.

Looking for more inspiration on what to shoot next? Check out these articles: