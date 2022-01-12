Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rebranding is a delicate dance, to say the least. And we’re here to guide you in the process, what to avoid, and some common misconceptions.

Rebranding is a vital part of a company’s lifecycle—an opportunity to change with the times, refresh an image, and/or clarify a point of view. But, it can be confusing to figure out whether it’s time to rebrand your business (and, if so, how?), or if you should just leave well enough alone.

That’s in part because there are so many rebranding misconceptions. Let’s clear some of them up, shall we?

1. The Misconception: Branding Is Something You Do Once

If only it were that simple. It may be convenient to think that once you have all your brand elements nailed, there’s nothing else to do—but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to Standard and Poor’s 500 Index, the average lifespan of a company in 2020 was twenty-one years. In human terms, that’s the time from birth to adolescence—and I think we can all agree that we changed a lot in that period. It stands to reason that as your company develops, so too will the way it looks, acts, and feels.

If your company is performing well, undertake a brand update every three to five years.

Shoot for rebranding every three to five years. Image via Master1305.

2. The Misconception: Rebrands Are for Failing Companies

They can be, but that’s not always the case. Take Apple, for example. Since its inception in 1976, it has had at least seven major brand iterations, each with its own distinct set of visuals and values.

It’s true that Apple’s more recent changes have been less substantial than previous ones, but rebranding doesn’t always have to be a root-and-branch operation. And, more often than not, it isn’t.

Instead, it’s an opportunity to assess what’s working (and what isn’t) and use that knowledge to make subtle changes.

3. The Misconception: Rebranding Is All About Visuals

Traditionally, maybe, but these days branding applies to any customer-facing aspect of a business. It’s about both the aesthetics and the personality of your company. Or, put simply, the way it looks, but also the way it feels.

Rebranding can be an opportunity to rethink not just your logo, but your company values, goals, and aspirations, tone and mood, recruitment, and target markets.

New visuals, same business? Customers can see right through that. Image via Master1305.

4. The Misconception: Looking to Successful Companies for a Branding Blueprint

Uber pioneered ride-sharing, the ability to order a taxi almost anywhere with the tap of a phone screen, and within months, endless copycat firms sprouted up. Only, they disappeared as fast as they formed.

That’s because copying another company’s branding is folly, especially if that company is soaring. Think about it: If you’re not offering anything different to customers, why wouldn’t they just go with the more established brand?

5. The Misconception: Boredom Is a Sign You Should Rebrand

Abort! You might assume that if you’re bored, so is the customer, but that’s not necessarily true.

Rebranding is a huge decision, and huge decisions should never to be dictated by emotion. Instead, hire a professional to assess your brand and use a detailed analysis to determine what moves you should make with respect to branding.

There are plenty of less-costly ways to scratch an itch.

Image via Master1305.

Cover image via Master1305.