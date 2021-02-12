Share this: Facebook

Explore the ever-changing fashion industry, and learn how millennial sewists are bringing the slow fashion movement into the home.

The world is constantly changing and with it our visual needs. There’s perhaps no other industry that better represents the hyper-speed in which trends change and evolve than fashion.

In today’s article, we’re breaking down one trend taking the fashion industry by storm: millennial sewing. Read on to learn how millennial sewists are bringing the slow fashion movement into the home, five tips for stock photographers on how to capture this trend, and how customers can use stock imagery around slow fashion to inspire their audiences to learn more about the changing fashion industry.

Fast Fashion Is out of Fashion

Fast fashion’s detrimental impact on the environment is finally becoming an issue. Image via Tridsanu Thopet.

Fast fashion’s impact on the planet is incredibly harmful. Fast fashion is the second largest polluter of clean water globally after agriculture. It also produces 10% of global carbon emissions. Textile production itself contributes more to climate change than air travel or shipping combined. Not to mention that the average person throws away eighty-one pounds of clothes every year and more than 90% of fast fashion brands don’t pay their workers a living wage.

The Rise of Slow Fashion

Slow fashion is dedicated to creating high-quality, environmentally-conscious garments. Image via HQuality.

As a response to this, sustainably-conscious millennials and Gen Z-ers are turning to slow fashion. But, what is slow fashion exactly? For starters, it’s an awareness and approach that rejects the principles of fast fashion. It considers the process and resources required to make a garment. It focuses on sustainability and values fair treatment of people, animals, and the planet.

Characteristics of slow fashion:

Buy fewer garments at a higher quality.

Made-to-order as opposed to mass production.

Locally sourced and created, often by small, independent brands.

Celebrates the art of clothes-making and the skills of the craftspeople who make them.

Made from high-quality, sustainable materials using natural fibers.

Timeless garments rather than trendy seasonal pieces.

Transparency around the supply chain.

Inclusive and socially conscious.

Millennial Me-Made

The “me-made” wardrobe focuses on sustainability, as well as quality. Image via photographyfirm.

But, slow fashion isn’t stopping there. Today’s millennials are sewing their way to a more sustainable “me-made” wardrobe—a true expression of the slow fashion movement that starts in the home.

A “me-made” (or handmade) wardrobe celebrates the thoughtful process for how a garment is made. What you can order online in five minutes for $20 is a garment that might take a home sewist weeks to produce.

And, while public interest in sewing has been steadily growing over the past few years, it exploded during the pandemic, so much so that sewing manufacturers were unable to keep up with demand for machine sales.

Whether you’re a photographer looking to shoot your next project, or a customer selecting images to tell a visual story on slow fashion at home, here are the characteristics of millennial sewing to keep in mind:

1. Modern Craft Making

Fabric initiatives promote repurposing materials for home sewists. Image via otabalyuk.

Sewing has come a long way since home economics class. Independent brands, such as Merchant & Mills and Anna Allen Clothing, are modernizing the industry by using up-to-date imagery and creating timeless, yet trendy, sewing patterns that appeal to a younger, more sustainability-minded audience. Then, there are fabric stores. And while fabric itself isn’t inherently environmentally friendly, fabric initiatives like Fabcycle divert textile waste from landfills to repurpose into available yardage for home sewists.

2. Gender-Neutral Hobby

Millennial sewists continue to break down the walls of gender norms with male sewists proudly joining this craft. Image via Pixel-Shot.

So, how has sewing changed from the classes of our youth? For one, millennial sewists are shaking outdated gender stereotypes associated with the craft. Indie pattern designers are creating more and more gender-neutral patterns while makers are connecting on social media to advocate for diversity and inclusiveness across the industry.

There’s also an increasing number of men making clothes. They’re not only breaking down gender norms when it comes to sewing but “advocating for body acceptance, racial justice, and more sustainable lifestyles.” If the hashtag #dopemensew is any indication, more and more male sewists are joining the craft.

3. Black Makers Matter

Diversity is essential within the sewing community. Image via Prostock-studio.

The Black Makers Matters coalition is another example of how the sewing industry is working to become a more equitable and inclusive space. Advocating for better diversity amongst sewing brands, these members highlight black creators and makers within the community.

4. Size-Inclusivity

Size-inclusivity is turning a corner, at last. Image via Alena Ozerova.

Fast fashion is hardly a size-inclusive place, so many sewists have turned to sewing to create garments specific to their body size and shape. And, while the sewing industry still has a long way to go to become size-friendly, sewists tend to find more options for garments through indie sewing patterns than what they can buy off-the-rack.

5. Knitting Garments

Knitting at home is becoming an industry standard. Image via Karina Romanenko.

Similar to sewing, creating at-home knitwear is gaining steam. Indie brands are making modern cardigans and sweater patterns available to the hobby knitter, and even one high fashion brand is getting in on the action: the designer JW Anderson released a knitting pattern made popular by Harry Styles in response to TikTok’s viral “cardigan challenge” to the public, setting an example in an industry that largely excludes the average person.

5 Tips to Capture Millennial Sewing & the Slow Fashion Movement

There are several ways to document the sewing process. Image via Sergey Nemirovskiy.

For stock photographers, it’s important to be aware of the trends and shifts defining our culture. Millennial sewing and slow fashion is one trend to keep your eye—and lens—on. Here are five tips to documenting this trend:

Use natural fibers: When styling and shooting your image, focus on using sustainable, natural fibers as much as possible. Linen, organic cotton, lyocell (a type of fabric made from bamboo), and viscose (made from renewable wood sources) are all examples of natural, sustainable fibers that are ubiquitous with the slow fashion movement. Linen, especially, has a distinct look and texture to it that makes a great prop in styling your shoot.

Dust off your craft supplies: You don’t necessarily need a sewing machine to show the process of sewing. Images of everyday craft items—scissors, pins, needles, rulers, and tape measures—all highlight the process behind creating a garment.

Show size-inclusive & diverse models: For slow fashion and indie sewing brands, inclusive and diverse models are the norm. As sewing and slow fashion becomes popular, more and more diverse imagery will be needed.

Highlight garment details: For sewists, a garment is all in the details. Capture detail shots like the stitches in a garment, the hardware on a pair of jeans, or the way a garment pleats or ruffles.

Play with fabric: Sewists are obsessed with fabrics. Use fabrics as backdrops for product shoots related to sewing. Velvet and satin offer a sumptuous texture to your backdrop, while printed fabric can be more playful.

