Striking Art & Sketchbook Cover Ideas for Self-Publishing Artists

Paige Frisone is a Colorado-based freelance writer, psychosomatic poet, and Subconscious Health Practitioner. Her writing explores the multidimensionality of human existence and can be found in Elephant Journal, The Health Journal, PicMonkey, About Boulder, Rebelle Society, and elsewhere. Alongside her passion for writing, Paige runs her beloved integrative business, Inner Realm Wellness LLC, where she aids clients in accessing their innate healing abilities.

The global book market is expected to reach $124.2 billion come 2025, and as the evolution of reading has changed from paperbacks to e-readers and from conventional publishing to self-publishing, opportunities have arisen not just for authors, but for artists, as well.

In fact, while most people reserve the term “self-published” for writers, there’s now an adjacent, rapidly growing market for self-published artists.

Historically, using books as a way to showcase art was first explored in the 1950s. Beyond reading them, using books as art objects themselves became an evolved way to showcase mixed media like paints, oils, collage, photography, etc.

Then came the artist’s book—a way for artists to express their modern takes on book design. Artist’s books can be published as parts of a greater edition, or as a one-of-a-kind expression. They’re commonly featured in museums, galleries, and exhibits alike.

Whether you’ve written a book about art, want to publish your own, or made an official artist’s book, having a striking art book cover is key.

In this tutorial, we’ll offer some art book cover design ideas to help you bring your creations into the world. Plus, we’ll explore sketchbook cover ideas and comic book cover ideas for those in a similar creative place.

Self-Publishing and Art Book Cover Design Ideas

Image by Flickr.

Similar to the writing industry, self-publishing your art has several benefits. Ultimately, you’ll retain creative rights over your work and control your distribution. You have the ability to print on demand or convert it to an e-book.

You can incorporate unusual materials like puzzle pieces, toys, or recycled objects. You can photocopy, write by hand, make a codex, or whatever your heart desires.

You can also network with local community organizations that might like to feature your work. While self-publishing is a more grassroots operation, retaining creative rights often takes priority for artists.

In the same vein, how your art book cover looks can make or break your audience. Not only can the wrong art book cover deter sales (if you’re looking for profit), it can also create disharmony for your piece. The art book cover should introduce your piece conceptually, visually, or both.

For example, if you used mixed media within the work, you might want to represent that on the cover, as well. Not only is the art book cover a preview to the rest of the piece, it’s part of the work as a whole.

If you’re ready to self-publish but stuck on the cover design, don’t stress! Here are some art book cover design ideas to get you started.

1. Color Schemes and Themes

Image by Shawn Petite.

Whether your art book is full of color or the cover is the only place that isn’t black and white, it’s important to know whether color (and which colors) will enhance your work.

Once you know the role color plays in your art book, you can craft your cover from there.

Make sure to ask yourself:

What themes does this art book present?

How can I display those themes creatively?

What quote, lyric, or passage might bridge everything together?

Which art materials or mixed media can best represent this piece?

Note that your chosen colors can evoke particular emotions in your audience. If the rest of your art book is in black and white, designing the cover with color will make that much more of an impact.

Answering the above questions can offer creative direction.

2. Artsy Graphics

Image by LibroWorld.com.

If you’ve written an actual book about art, you’ll want your art book cover design to pop. Cue colors, graphics, and fonts galore!

Notice how this book’s cover has five different fonts of varying textures and sizes. Just as creative writers can bend conventional literary rules, art book cover designs are the place for the unconventional.

Here, both the leafy graphics and the words “in Nature” sport a glitzy, glitter texture, alongside a pencil graphic and colored art splotches that bridge the art and natural worlds.

Ask yourself: How can your art book cover design use symbols to represent its message?

3. Collage As Art Book Cover

Image by Carme Magem Prat.

For art books that are made and published by artists, it’s expected to have an artistic book cover. While writers are held to a similar standard (in that they’re expected to know how to write), writers aren’t expected to design their own book covers.

A collage like this one transforms multiple mediums into something new. Elements of the collage might be found in this art book, or this collage might simply express its content in a new way.

If you end up converting to e-book versions, you can duplicate your creation or adjust it slightly for a still-recognizable edition of the work. Whatever you decide, you have the flexibility and freedom to use whatever artistic choices best suit your work.

The only difference between unseen art books and published art books is that the artist’s internal focus shifts outwards. Like James Joyce said, “In the particular is contained the universal.” When you give others a chance to experience your experience, in it, they find themselves.

Tip: Being an artist—like a writer, musician, dancer, or any other creator—is innately personal and sometimes vulnerable. If you desire for your work to be witnessed, don’t let vulnerability hinder you from your goals. Instead, use it to your advantage knowing that’s what will make you stand out.

Photography Book Cover Ideas

Within the art realm lives photography, and within photography lives the world of publication.

If you’re looking to publish a photography book to show off your knowledge and/or expertise, you’ll first want to identify which genre of photography suits you. From there, you can identify your demographic and design accordingly.

Here are a few subsets of photography book cover ideas to get the ball rolling.

Boudoir Book Cover Ideas

Boudoir is an intimacy-based theme that’s often shot in a salon, private suite, or bedroom. Though the subjects of these photos (usually women) are dressed down in some form, the goal of this work is to have the subjects embody luxury, romance, and wealth.

Check out these boudoir book cover ideas to help you capture the essence of your work.

1. Tasteful Background Photo

Image by Style Your Occasio.

A background image like this one sets a particular tone while leaving ample space for text. Unlike the black and white techniques, there are hints of beige and off-white tones here that offer intricacy (and intimacy) for a lasting impression.

If you’re worried about your boudoir book cover idea revealing too much (literally or figuratively), scale it back with tasteful shadows and light edits.

2. Fade + Mirror Effect

Image by Pinterest.

Boudoir captures the romantic, sensual, mysterious, and luxurious in one fell swoop. The blurred corner on the left side doubles as a thin veil and sets a seductive ambience. It intentionally hides an aspect of this character from the audience.

The mirrored reflection, however, clarifies some facial features. The pink lips are emphasized as the main color with plenty of space for book cover text.

For more on capturing the perfect mirror image, be sure to read this trendy tutorial: How to Make Mirror Images that Literally Turn Heads. (You won’t regret it.)

3. Wedding Boudoir Book Cover

Image by Wedding Forward.

Wedding boudoir captures all of the romantic, vulnerable, and memorable moments of one’s wedding day. If you’re looking to compile your wedding boudoir photoshoots in an art book, snag an elegant one for the cover.

The more elements included in the photo—like flowers, backdrops, and curtains, in this case—the fewer graphic design additions you’ll need.

Ultimately, you’ll want to balance the following components for a standout book cover photography idea:

Colors

Textures

Graphics

Text

Effects

If you’re up for a rabbit hole, check out the latest data-backed 2022 clickable wedding trends to inspire your book cover photography ideas next.

Photo Book Cover Design Ideas

Whether you’re aware of it or not, it’s more than likely you’ve encountered a photo book at some point in your life. Whether in a real estate office or an art studio, photo books showcase anywhere from fifty to hundreds of photographs.

The main difference between a photo book and a photo album is that photo books have thinner paper, printed on a matte or gloss finish. They can also include informational text and designs alongside the photos.

If you’re looking for eye-catching photo book cover design ideas, we compiled some below.

1. Designated Timeline

Image by Scrap Girls Digital Scrapbooking.

Photo books usually have a designated timeline. This one reads “August 2014,” but you can highlight a month, six months, a year, or however long suits you.

While you have free rein, and while you could make a photo book of your whole life if you wanted, it still helps to have creative direction. Consider your photo book as the container. What’s the concept inside?

Notice, too, how the cover’s geometric shape design showcases multiple memories while previewing its content. Already, these collaged images tell a story that may entice those looking to travel.

In a world of food, travel, and photography bloggers, photo books can serve as a handy marketing tool. Post it on your website and social channels, and watch folks flock your way.

For more on honing your photo book cover craft, check out these tutorials:

2. Simple and Bright

Image by Prairie Life Moments.

This photo book cover design is simple, bright, and also intricate. While the flower image is the same across the board, the varying effects, textures, and color palettes offer subtlety and nuance.

Given the text that reads, “A year to live, to laugh, to love,” these flowers take on a metaphorical meaning to suggest the various stages of life. Conceptual designs enhance meaning.

3. Celebratory Occasions

Image by Wedding Forward.

This year alone, 2.6 million people will get married in the U.S.—an all-time record. So, why not make a photo book to capture your most treasured, life-changing moment(s)?

Unlike the boudoir wedding covers, these photo book cover design ideas can include your beloved friends and family, bridesmaids and groomsmen, the ceremony, the afterparty, and other minute-to-minute candids that help you re-live the experience forever.

What’s better than that?

Book Cover Photography Ideas

Having a self-photographed book cover is a standout feature in its own right. However, for non-professional eyes, photographed book covers can easily be mistaken for generalized stock photos (you know, basic stock photos that aren’t our stock photos).

Ultimately, if you’re using your own photo, you’ll want to be sure it screams original. And, if you do go with a stock photo, be sure to find one that makes folks think it is an original.

1. Collage + Film Strip Cover

Image by VitalSource.

While this ominous book cover could be suitable for sci-fi, horror, or crime genres, in the right context, it could also represent the photography field.

Its ripped collage plus film strip texture prompts mystery and intrigue. The title, “Minor Detail,” can be interpreted, again, in the context of crime or through the lens of photography.

Either way, while this cover doesn’t sport color, combining multiple contrasting textures, shadows, lighting, and exposure edits can lure your audience regardless.

2. Classic Black and White Covers

Image by LibroWorld.com.

While it’s true that black and white techniques are timeless, a black and white photography book cover design is the perfect place to use them. In other genres, this style can easily get lost, but black and white photos have a home here.

If you’re sharing your own photography portfolio, findings, or various photography techniques, why not use one as your cover design?

Plus, using Create for your book cover designs lets you play with black and white in multiple ways. Here’s a quick run-down of some of the black and white effects living in the Effects tab.

Black and White: Simply convert your image—either from our rich stock library or uploaded from your computer—to a classic black and white version. This effect won’t emphasize any particular shadows or lighting, but you can add a color tint and adjust the fading.

Super B&W: Super B&W is exactly what it sounds like. It’s the Black and White effect amplified! Note that you’re never limited to one effect and you can layer several on top of each other.

That said, if you apply Black and White and then Super B&W, it may look different than if you had just applied Super B&W. Experiment with layers to see which look you like the best.

Plus, Super B&W also lets you play with brightness, contrast, and fade.

Silverscreen: Silverscreen adds a burst of light (with Intensity at 100%), a faded, dulled effect at 0%, or anything in-between!

Infrared: Infrared adds a spooky layer to images, especially if you add it twice. While infrared photography isn’t limited to black and white, this effect will make any image haunting and multidimensional (literally) in just one click.

You can adjust the fade with the slider to your heart’s content.

Toy Camera: Don’t let the name of this one throw you off. Even if you’re a professional photographer, you can use Toy Camera as a way to elevate design elements like film grain, focal size, and focal blur—all in black and white.

Daguerreotype: Try and say this one five times fast! Want to feel like the walls are closing in, or do you just crave a little more vignette? You know, common things.

Keep it on the Brady setting with 0% fade and let it do its thing.

Focal B&W: Focal B&W is straightforward and effective. If you don’t want to make your entire book cover design black and white, why not drain color from the focal point only? Contrast bright colors with black and white accents for a unique photography design.

Whatever your black and white style, there are subtle differences that make, well, all the difference. See how you can make your black and white book cover design pop with these simple, classic, timeless elements. No pressure, eh?

3. Eclectic Travel Photography

Image by Bookstore N More.

Similar to any art form, within the realm of photography live various subsets. If you’re publishing a book on travel photography, it only makes sense to use one of your masterpieces as the cover.

Some could argue it’s every photographer’s goal to make each picture worth a thousand (or more) words. In photography book cover design, your job’s exactly that. The more people who react with: “Wow” or “I wonder where that is,” the longer they’ll engage with your book.

Photography, like all art forms, is supposed to take you somewhere. And, while it’s ideal to use your own works of art, don’t forget about our millions of unique stock photos if they better suit your work.

Sketchbook Cover Ideas

Sketchbooks are also a type of art book. What you may have thought was once just a hobby, decompression tactic, or procrastination tool, can now be viewed by the masses.

Let’s peek at a few personal and published sketchbook cover ideas to finesse your work.

Personal Sketchbooks

Even if you don’t plan on publishing your sketchbook, having a unique sketchbook cover idea can differentiate one from the next. You’ll notice your own artistic evolution as time goes on.

Here are a few options.

1. Cue the Cosmos

Image by Cuded Art & Design.

This sketchbook cover idea introduces mystical and galactic elements. The cosmic sky doubles as the sea and plays with the common phrase, “As above, so below.”

If you have a particular artistic style, decide whether you want a cover that reflects it or contrasts it. Does the cover introduce what follows? Or does it serve as a separate piece?

Notice here how the man in the boat is intentionally black and white to contrast the sky. Plus, you can add your own unique signature at the bottom (even if it’s just for your eyes) for an official stamp of approval.

2. Sunny Demeanor

Image by Behance.

To capture your perfect sketchbook cover, you’ll want to have some, if not all, of the following materials:

Sketching pencils

Watercolor paints

Brushes

Drawing pens

Soft vinyl erasers

Whatever your preferred medium, just make sure your design won’t fade or blur. Paint a flower bed as shown above, a natural landscape, or an original vision that captures your creations.

3. Organize by Theme

Image by Jess Webber.

The easiest way to label your sketchbook covers? By topic! If you like drawing buildings, label accordingly. If your next sketchbook is full of portraits, label it Portraits.

The intricate details on the buildings amplify the pedestrian view. The beige, green, and red elements keep viewers’ eyes engaged and lead directly to the bright, blue sky.

Even though this cover uses minimal elements, they all stand out. What are the components of your cover? How do they work together?

Published Sketchbooks

The main difference between personal and published sketchbook cover designs is their audience. Since published sketchbooks may be viewed by more than just yourself, you’ll want your cover design to reflect that.

Here are a few ideas.

1. Spray Paint

Image by Roben-Marie Smith.

Spray paint is an overlooked art medium that adds an edge to any project. In this case, the spray paint covers the paintbrushes, making it seem as though they’re painting themselves.

The circular message “Color outside the lines” is ironic since the sentiment is held in a contained space. Still, the bleeding colors do offer continuity amongst the separate components.

2. Dark Theme

Image by PaperArtsy.

Art is the time and place to express your deepest truths, and cover designs are the place to represent them (often, the best art comes from the darkest places, right?).

The word “Fragile” in all caps, coupled with this font, almost serves as a “Trigger Warning” for those who enter. The “Fragile” stamp mimics those found on packages, therefore suggesting heavy or delicate contents inside.

The ribbon further symbolizes holding something together.

What is art, if not interpretive? In this case, not only does the sketchbook cover serve as its own design piece, but it also preps the audience for what’s to come.

In that sense, sketchbook covers are imperative parts of the whole work.

3. Symbolic Concepts

Image by Hope Campbell.

This sketchbook cover uses its medium to invite viewers in. The subtly painted path leading up to the shadowed tree symbolizes the viewer’s experience. All books—literature, art books, sketchbooks, and comic books—take people on a journey.

Since sketchbooks don’t have a formal preface, such as acknowledgments page or table of contents, that’s all the more reason to have your cover design serve as your introduction.

Even though this piece has simplistic elements, the shadows and various textures make it look sophisticated. Sometimes, the fewer elements you include, the more you say.

Comic Book Cover Ideas

Image by VitalSource.

When it comes to going on a journey, comic books are limitless. While sketchbooks and art books tell abstract and conceptual stories, comic books offer direct plotlines to engage with.

Over time, the differences between comic books and graphic novels have lessened. They’re formatted similarly, yet marketed differently.

If we’re nit-picking, we could say that generally, graphic novels have a predominant storyline, whereas comic books can have one or multiple plots. Like graphic novels, however, both have panels, or scenes full of illustration and text. They can be found in color or black and white.

A sequence of panels in a comic book is called a comic strip, like those found in newspapers. In books, comic strips are chronologically formatted to build the plotline.

You might be familiar with popular comic books like Astonishing X-Men, Justice League of America, and New Avengers. While superhero comics aren’t the only type of comic book, they’re one of the most popular. The Archie comics are another classic series (and also a personal favorite).

Actual Comic Book Cover Ideas

While movies are a brilliant source of entertainment, there’s a reason books remain a sometimes preferred and more vivid source. The brain holds an infinite capacity for imagination and that muscle gets worked more when reading—beginning with the cover.

Here are a few comic book cover ideas to spark that imagination.

1. The Incredible Hulk

Image by Cronos.

While most have seen some movie version of The Incredible Hulk, there’s something about the comic book experience that remains unsurpassed. Comic books let stories live free in the mind.

In this cover, the multiplied Hulks on the left side represent the human-to-Hulk transition. Comic book fonts are unique to the genre and can illustrate the stereotypical Pow! Bang! Smash! thought bubble phrases.

If you’d like to learn how to add comic book text to your images, check out this action-packed tutorial next!

Impactful comic book cover ideas are animated, bright, and multi-faceted. They also showcase a particular and detailed scene. It can be an exact scene pulled from the book, or it can be a new scene that enhances the content.

2. Fantastic Four

Image by Bernardo Souza.

Fantastic Four, another beloved comic book-turned-movie, illustrates multiple superheroes, villains, and archnemeses within the Marvel series.

If you’ve seen the movie(s), you might ask yourself: What about this cover makes it effective? Is it that some elements are different, or that some are the same?

Of course, comic books usually predate their movie debuts, but if the movies are your first exposure, it’s smart to compare and contrast the two.

Comic book covers are intentionally busy. One’s experience of the cover foreshadows their experience of the book. Is it easy to make meaning, or do you have to dig deep? Especially with limited text panels like this one, the imagination has free reign to interpret the goings-on.

That natural intrigue has fueled comic book fans since the 1930s.

Note, too, that different comic books may also come out with multiple editions, which will of course impact their cover design.

3. The Tomb of Dracula

Image by Etsy via Pinterest.

Ah, Dracula, another classic. This 1974 edition has a unique charm that modern versions can’t capture in the same way. As is true for all art, every edition is an expression of that moment in time. As time passes, those iterations skyrocket in value.

In this cover, the stand-out element is the texture. It animates the red blanket, the trees, the clothing, the night sky, and every piece of this vampire-loving puzzle. The shadows and shading also help the eyes wander to each nook and cranny.

To instantly make your creation into a comic book, simply click Effects and find Posterize. For comic book graphics, click Graphics and search “comic book” for splatters, sound bubbles, and other cartoon shapes.

Some comic book fonts include:

Franchise

Badaboom

Komika Text

Smash Open

To find them, click Text, Add Text, and search for whichever gets the job done. You can reposition, adjust sizing, and switch up colors for the perfect comic book look.

Alright, art people! You have all the tools needed to create the perfect art book cover, sketchbook cover, or comic book cover of your dreams. And, if you’re looking for something else, apply this newfound knowledge to whatever genre you need.

Remember, so long as you balance the elements of text, graphics, color, effects, and textures, you can’t go wrong. Draw viewers in with elements that you, as the creator, would like to see as a reader.

What do you look for in other art books? How can you infuse those traits into your designs? Just know that you’ve gotten this far, the cover is simply the icing on the cake.

Get to it!

Cover image via GTK.