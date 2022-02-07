Where Are All the Single People in Valentine’s Day Ads?

Lane Moore is the bestselling author of How To Be Alone and creator of Tinder Live. Lane’s second book, You Will Find Your People, comes out in Spring 2023. You can follow them @hellolanemoore. Photo by Roger Erickson.

Not everyone spends February 14th with another person—and loners deserve a chance to celebrate love, too, okay?

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day? And by that, I mean, “Are you ready to eat at an overpriced restaurant with your Very Real Husband?”

Or, “Are you ready for your Very Real Boyfriend to propose to you with a princess-cut, four-karat* engagement ring from Tiffany’s, so that he can become your Very Real Husband?”

*(Is four karats a lot? I have no idea.)

Because, to see ads tell the story, those are the only two ways you could possibly want to spend Valentine’s Day this year. And, uh, what?

Despite whatever progress we’ve made as a society (some, I think?), Valentine’s Day is still largely depicted by straight people who are extremely in love (supposedly) and preparing for the “perfect” marriage.

Which is like, wow, capitalism, I get it. But, also, single people exist on Valentine’s Day—and it would make much more sense for brands (and media, in general) to stop treating us like an afterthought (or worse, a cautionary tale) on February 14th.

Truly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen an ad that targeted single people on Valentine’s Day, even though in my own single life, February 14th is my witching hour.

The witching hour is for possibilities. Make your choices wisely. Images via Ekaterina Vidyasova and ShotPrime Studio.

As someone who was extremely sick of feeling excluded, or pressured into appearing like “the right kind of person who gets to do something on Valentine’s Day other than cry,” I created a comedy show called Tinder Live, where we swipe through nightmare dating-app profiles in real time.

And, it turns out, Valentine’s Day is, hands down, my biggest season of the year. Why? Because no one else is marketing to us!

No one else is marketing to the people who are single and wish they weren’t, or single and glad they are, or single and aren’t sure how they feel about it. No one is really marketing to the people who want to spend Valentine’s Day for themselves, by themselves, celebrating themselves.

And, no one is acknowledging the fact that finding the perfect partner can be extremely hard. And lonely! And frustrating! To add extra pressure on us to figure it all out by a specific day of the year is insulting and unnecessary.

Don’t mind me. Just spoilin’ myself. Images via chaponta, Roman Chazov, Deborah Kolb, Halfpoint, and UfaBizPhoto.

So, yeah, people want to go to a show like mine. A show that isn’t telling them the worst thing they could be is single or the worst thing they could’ve done with their lives is not find a soulmate by a deadline they didn’t create.

Look at these happy singles. Even the deer’s smiling. Images via William Perugini, leungchopan, and Olena Yakobchuk.

Before I started doing Tinder Live, I thought that if I wasn’t with someone on Valentine’s Day, then that day was a day to hide. Everyone who was happily (or even unhappily) coupled got to go out and have fun, and I had to sit in my room and think about what I’d done. Such garbage!

I quickly found out that, as it happens, if you create opportunities for people to do anything but that, they will. Enthusiastically. And yet, so many brands don’t get that.

Look, I understand, capitalism is real—ads have to sell things. But, ads also hold immense power to impact how people feel about themselves.

So, if you have to sell someone jewelry, why can’t it be to hot single girls who are buying it for themselves, or each other? Why can’t it be for people who hook up sometimes?

Three dudes shopping together—just perfect. Images via Octa corp, PR Image Factory, Victor Jones, Dean Drobot, and WAYHOME studio.

It’s absolutely possible to break away from the archaic idea that love involves a heteronormative marriage plot full of mediocre candy (ok, some of those candies are really good and the boxes are cute), overcrowded restaurants, and blood diamonds.

People who aren’t in conventional marriages or relationships, or any relationship at all, might very well want to buy fun things or go out to fancy dinners or dress up in hot outfits. Single people have hot outfits, too! If anything, we probably have more hot outfits, due to the fact that we are hot.

Foxy grandma knows what’s up! Images via bodnar.photo, Maria Markevich, Vershinin89, Look Studio, Alena Ozerova, CarlosDavid, AlejandroCoutinho, and Anton Mukhin.

How rad would it be to remove the stigma of being alone on Valentine’s Day? Why not actively include people who celebrate the day however the hell they want, in whatever form of love—self, partnered, friendship, or otherwise—that holds meaning for them?

Sincerely, brands, please do it. You’re missing out on the cool loners who want chocolate too.

Cover image via WAYHOME studio.