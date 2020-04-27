Share this: Facebook

Seniors today are using technology more than ever. Use these tips to create visuals that portray the silver generation in a modern and authentic way.

What’s that? You think technology is only for millennials and Generation Z? Well, we’re here to tell you otherwise. The silver generation—those aged 65 and up—is embracing technology faster than ever. Though no one in this age group is considered a “digital native” – those born into and Internet-dominated culture – they are quickly adapting to life online.

Silver surfers know a lot more about technology than you think. Image by RomanYA.

An increasing number of silver generation people in their 60s and 70s are becoming familiar with using technology. It’s more important than ever to represent them visually through the content we share and create.

Silver Surfers: The Tech-Savvy Silver Generation

You might know the silver generation as baby boomers. Likely, you lovingly refer to them as mom or dad; aunt or uncle; grandpa or grandma.

But technology sites? Trend forecast websites? They’ve deemed them the “silver surfers.” And these silver surfers are not shy when it comes to social media.

The silver generation is using social media daily. Image by Aila Images.

Research shows that the silver generation uses social media daily and more than 84 percent of them believe it is likely to improve their lives. (Compared to say, millennials—myself included—whose relationship with social media is fraught and pessimistic at the best of times.)

Part of this stems from the fact that the silver generation truly embodies the term “social”. They spend less overall time using social media, but when they do, it’s largely to connect with friends and family.

Using technology to connect with friends and family. Image by cosmaa.

The silver generation has seen a lot of media types come and go

But we have to hand it to these savvy silver surfers: they’re the generation that has ridden the wave of media in all its forms. They listened as their parents tuned into the radio; watched childhood shows on the earliest versions of TV; helped usher in the term channel surfing with the advent of cable; bore witness to the birth of the internet and, perhaps rightfully so, viewed social media with suspicion and apprehension as they entered their formative middle years.

Expect to see your favorite senior content creators on TikTok. Image by Jenson.

So if you don’t think your parents or grandparents are immune to learning Tik Tok… think again.

Connection in the Time of Covid

The novel coronavirus has sparked a silver tech revolution in China, and it’s something we’re seeing in North America too. COVID-19 has forced communication and connection online more than ever and while it’s immensely relieving to still chat with our loved ones during this strange time, it also means that millennials and Generation Z’ers are likely spending more time helping to teach the silver surfers in their lives how to set up a Zoom chat. (Or hey, even explaining what a Zoom chat is.)

Seniors are video-conferencing to connect with loved ones. Image by Northern Owl.

With all this time at home and the need for connection greater than ever, it’s no wonder we’re seeing a rise in Shutterstock searches that show younger generations teaching older generations tech. Who doesn’t want a comforting chat with their grandparents right now?

So what does this look like? Here are some trends we’re seeing.

5 Top Trending Visuals: The Silver Generation

Trend #1: Digital Dinosaurs (No Longer)

In the stock marketplace, there certainly is a trend that depicts seniors as out-of-touch adults earnestly attempting to become tech-savvy.

Technology doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Images by fizkes.

This has translated to meme-like photos that depict our aging loved ones as utterly bamboozled by tech. This trend is so prevalent across stock, you could even make a bingo game out of it: there’s your classic head-scratcher, raised eyebrows, feigned shock, or exasperated hands thrown in the air.

But these digital dinosaur visuals don’t tell the true story. When it comes to images, don’t lean too heavily on this trope—the silver generation is staging a digital comeback whether you’re ready for it or not.

Seniors are making a digital comeback. Image by Inspiring.

Trend #2: Multi-Generational Learning

Images that include children or family members are a more realistic look at the silver generation’s relationship to technology. Consider this: a UK-based study found that more than 75 percent of grandparents feel they became tech-savvy through their grandchildren.

What’s more endearing than teaching your grandparents how to create content? Image by SofikoS.

Since this generation uses technology largely to connect with their loved ones online, it’s no surprise they’re learning the YouTube or Snapchat ropes thanks to their younger, more tech-proficient relatives. In the stock marketplace, we see these images or illustrations as heartwarming examples of multi-generational learning and family bonding.

Trend #3: Independence, Every Day

For an aging population, technology can also help to foster independence. Things like the ability to see a doctor virtually, order groceries online, and technology-powered medical devices all help to enable greater self-sufficiency for these individuals, which in turn leads to a better quality of life.

Images that speak to this trend capture more than ways in which the silver generation uses technology. They also the quality of life (read: dignity and humanity) it offers—it’s not all confusion and exasperation.

Seniors can be more independent thanks to technology advancements. Image by Yakobchuk Viacheslav.

Trend #4: Seniors Having Fun

Because the silver generation feels more positive emotions associated with technology and social media than other generations, we see this come across in stock footage as some seriously cheerful images. The silver surfers in our lives see technology as a boon to their lives, not a detraction. And—especially for this jaded millennial—who doesn’t love to see images of people actually having fun on the internet?

Because retirement is basically made for adventures. Image by Helga Khorimarko.

Trend #5: Stylish Seniors

Technology is so pervasive in our lives that we hardly notice it’s there. For some, we may still think of our older loved ones using technology as a novelty, but this isn’t the case anymore. In stock illustrations especially, we’re seeing illustrators depict the silver generation as stylish tech users embracing the everyday. The images show the silver generation in fresh, modern, and fun situations—like hip elders practicing their selfies or a pair of seniors splitting headphones and listening to music together.

Hasn’t aged a day since 18. Image by DisobeyArt.

With the silver generation turning to tech more and more, the conversation can no longer exclude them or typecast them like we once have. Yes, the silver surfers in your life may still sometimes type Google searches into their Facebook status, but who doesn’t make a few internet blunders every day? Don’t underestimate this demographic when it comes to your tech-forward photo project. The next thing you know, they’ll be going viral on Tik Tok.

Top image by Dmytro Zinkevych.

