6 Tips for Mastering Silhouette Photography

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Harness the impact and drama of silhouette photography for your portfolio with these straightforward and creative techniques.

Silhouette photography is known for its uncanny ability to captivate audiences. The subjects are shrouded in darkness and mystery, which provides much of the technique’s alluring appeal. Without knowing the full picture, the viewer must come up with their own story or projection of what they’re looking at.

Like all forms of photography, silhouette photography plays with the contrast of light and dark, but it pumps up the volume to the umpteenth degree. While most photographers often work overtime to even out light variations in their shots, silhouette photography requires that the shadows are as deep and dark as possible.

It also happens to be one of the most creative techniques an aspiring photographer can employ to move beyond technical competency and produce really compelling images.

Not sure where to begin? Let’s dive into these simple steps to help you master silhouette photography.

Silhouette photography evokes mystery, drama, and mood. Images via POO-SUKANYA, Christian Badescu, Andrea Izzotti, and Apisorn.

What Is Silhouette Photography?

Silhouette photography depicts the subject as a solid, dark form against a dark background. Subjects can be people, animals, or objects. A high contrast between the subject and background creates the intended effect.

Bright scenes, such as an idyllic sunset or a stark white wall in studio lighting, make for a perfect backdrop in silhouette photography. The light is bright and can be sourced from behind the subject.

The stark contrast between a darker subject and a lighter background is what makes silhouette photography an immediately recognizable technique.

Silhouettes are represented as dark shapes against a light background. Image via Leohoho Photos.

Perfect vs. Partial Silhouettes

Broadly speaking, there are two types of silhouettes out there—perfect and partial silhouettes. It’s important to consider which type of silhouette you want to capture before taking your shot.

A perfect silhouette is the style that typically comes to mind when you think of a silhouette. The subject is completely cast in darkness, standing before a bright source of light.

To produce a perfect silhouette, it’s essential that the subject exhibits a recognizable form and that the light source is bright and uninterrupted.

You’ll want to keep foreground lighting to an absolute minimum in order to achieve the effect.

A perfect silhouette typically refers to a jet black subject against a bright background. Image via Rytis Bernotas.

A partial silhouette (as the name would suggest) shows one side of the subject cast in darkness while the other side is illuminated in light. This technique evokes a sense of mystery (perhaps your subject is emerging from the shadows?).

For a partial silhouette, you can add some light to the front or side of your subject to show more details. While a total silhouette with a nice crisp, dark subject can be powerful, also consider a partial silhouette where some detail of your subject is still visible, like in the example below:

A partial silhouette shows one side of the subject with some light and the other side in darkness. Image via SeventyFour.

Tips for Mastering Silhouette Photography

1. Shoot Silhouettes in Manual Mode

You might find yourself working against your camera’s auto settings because it’s programmed to illuminate areas that lack light. A digital camera’s auto settings are designed to expose light evenly and will try to “correct” or “fix” the difference between a bright background and a dark subject.

For example, your camera flash will likely go off in auto mode as it attempts to light up the dark areas of the shot. For this reason, you’ll want to avoid the auto option. It’s usually not adequate for shooting sunset silhouettes.

Putting your camera in manual mode is a must, as this will allow you to control the exposure of your shot.

Once in manual mode, focus on the bright light source so your camera is correctly exposed to the background. This will place your subject in the shadow.

Digital cameras make it easier to successfully shoot silhouettes because you can see on the LCD exactly how your image looks. You can then adjust your exposure accordingly.

Set your camera’s exposure to the brightest part of your picture (the background) and not the subject of your image. Image via UfaBizPhoto.

2. Choose a Strong Shape

Almost any subject can be made into a silhouette, but some serve as better subjects than others. Choosing a subject with a strong, identifiable shape will make for interesting forms and will hold the viewer’s attention, even as a two-dimensional form.

Silhouette photos of the human form are particularly favored since they’re easily recognizable.

As we know, silhouettes can’t draw from details, textures, or tones, so it’s important that the form is distinctive and prominent in the photo. Position the subject so the form stands out from the surroundings.

Ensuring the background is uncluttered and that the subject is not competing with any other visual distractions is key.

Choose identifiable striking forms and less visual clutter to achieve the most compelling shot. Images via Golubovy, Alan Poulson Photography, and Alexander Pekour.

3. Find the Right Backlight

Since the light in silhouette photography should always be shining from the back, it’s referred to as backlight. When selecting the backlight for your shot, it’s important to choose a light source that provides hard light.

As mentioned, the sun is a perfect light source for silhouette photography—particularly at sunset and sunrise. This is when the sun is lowest on the horizon, meaning you can position your subject to have it shine directly behind them.

Artificial light can also provide good lighting for silhouette photography. For example, car headlights can produce some amazing results behind your desired subject.

Studio lighting is also a nice option, as you have the freedom to reposition the light according to the type of silhouette you wish to produce.

Choose a light source that projects hard light. Images via victorhugosilvafotografo and Daxiao Productions.

4. Position Yourself for Better Silhouette Photography

If you have a distinct subject and strong light source, but you’re still not producing a silhouette in your photography, you should move around and try to find a better shot.

Make sure you’re standing in front of your subject, and the light source is shining directly behind then. The only thing separating your lens from the light source should be the thing you’re trying to photograph.

Position the brightest light source behind your subject. Images via Losev Artyom, OkFoto, snowhite, Tinca Photography, Srijaroen, and mkm3.

5. Use a Fast Shutter Speed

Another way to increase the darkness of your subject is to increase the shutter speed.

To put it simply, the longer your camera’s shutter is open, the more light it lets in. On the flip side, a faster shutter speed means the camera won’t have the opportunity to let in any subtle light that might be shining on your backlit subject.

A faster shutter speed will increase the darkness of your subject. Image via lhorintson.

6. Choose a Narrower Aperture

Choosing a larger f-number maximizes the depth of field, which makes for sharp silhouette photography. If you go with a narrow aperture—around f/11—your entire scene will be sharp. This will also help you capture finer details in the outline of your silhouette.

Choose a narrow aperture for a higher depth of field and to achieve finer details of the outline of the silhouette. Image via Banana Republic images.

Final Thoughts

When in doubt, always remember that the key to a striking silhouette photo mostly depends on where you stand in relation to your subject and the light.

Make sure you place your subject between you and the light source, and you’ll be sure to create some drama.

Image via gnepphoto.

Cover image via UfaBizPhoto.