WordStream Expands Shutterstock Integration to Include Clips for Facebook Video

To help advertisers easily create effective video ads, WordStream launched a new Shutterstock video integration in Advisor.

The rise in video advertising is a reflection of its effectiveness for capturing attention online and generating return on investment (ROI). In fact, video advertising is projected to rise to $70 billion by 2024 and account for roughly 30% of digital ad budgets.

WordStream is a digital advertising platform designed to help businesses get the most out of their online ads. To help small and medium businesses tap into the potential of video marketing, WordStream has expanded its Shutterstock integration from images to include video clips when creating Facebook ads.

While many SMBs are excited to start using video ads, they lack the design resources to get started. Through this integration, WordStream and Shutterstock help remove this barrier to entry so SMBs can successfully run video ad campaigns on Facebook.

Millions of ready-to-use video clips

Image by Roman Samborskyi

With this launch, WordStream advertisers can access millions of high-quality video clips to create their online ads. Our large video library covers over a dozen categories including business, nature, technology, healthcare, and more.

This allows WordStream advertisers across every vertical to create high-performing videos with the perfect clips for their needs.

Moreover, with a wide selection of video clips, advertisers can have more flexibility to A/B test with different creative assets to better optimize each campaign based on performance insights.

In-platform access to accelerate video creation

Image by conrado

A native integration means that WordStream users do not have to open up a new browser window, go to Shutterstock’s website, license, download, edit, and then return to upload the video clip into their ad.

Instead, the Shutterstock image and video libraries are available within WordStream Advisor so advertisers can get the content they need when they need it. Additionally, there is no need to create a Shutterstock account to use this integration.

With a seamless integration in WordStream’s ad creation workflow, businesses can create more video ads faster to capture their market’s attention.

Enjoy worry-free licensing

Image by Undrey

Launching a video ad only to get a take-down notice for improper use of creative content is frustrating, not to mention potentially costly. That’s why it’s important to make sure that advertisers have the right to use creative content for digital ads.

The Shutterstock image and video integration save WordStream users the headache of figuring out content licensing. SMB owners have enough on their plate as it is, after all. All Shutterstock images and video clips available in WordStream are covered under our royalty-free license, which permits use within digital ads created in WordStream so that advertisers can launch campaigns with peace of mind.

How to access the integration

For current WordStream customers, to get started with Shutterstock videos for Facebook, log into your account. From there, navigate to the Manage tab, click on Facebook, and create a new video ad.

From here, you can click on the “Stock Videos” button and use the search bar to browse different video options based on your desired content. You can hover your mouse over individual clips to preview. When you find something you like, you can select the clip to license and finish building your ad.

Not currently a WordStream customer? No worries! You can test this functionality by activating a special free trial of WordStream Advisor.

Featured image by aiyoshi597