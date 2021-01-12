Share this: Facebook

As much of the workforce operates from home, merchants are increasingly expected to pivot, all while delivering great products and services that stand apart from the pack. That’s why many are relying heavily on digital platforms and creative tools to attract new customers and increase sales.

To help merchants successfully navigate these waters, Shutterstock is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Printify, the transparent print-on-demand network connecting merchants to print providers.

The partnership will offer merchants quick access to Shutterstock’s 350+ million image library and intuitive creative tools that will delight their customers and help drive potential sales.

Powering merchants with world-class content

This new partnership will provide Printify’s network of commercial merchants access to Shutterstock’s high-quality content library while offering additional creative opportunities for their customized products.

“We’re delighted to join forces with a partner like Printify,” said Carolin Schreiber, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Shutterstock. “Our goal is to help merchants wow their customers with exceptional products, and we’re thrilled to give Printify’s network an artistic boost by providing fast access to Shutterstock’s world-class content library and our intuitive Editor.”

Easily search and customize images from within Printify

Artwork is a significant driver of sales for these shopkeepers, and the ability to quickly search and customize imagery is anticipated to significantly increase profitability. The Shutterstock/Printify integration is also easy for those with little or no design experience, professional equipment or artistic background to use.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Easily search 350+ million Shutterstock images by keyword, image type, orientation and more directly from within Printify.

Step 2: Edit and customize images for specific products like sweatshirts, mugs, hats, t-shirts and more.

Step 3: Publish, sell and delight customers!

An accelerated integration through Shutterstock UI

To expedite the integration process, Printify also leveraged Shutterstock UI, which offers ready-to-use code snippets that are designed to cover the majority of user workflow scenarios and accelerate the image discovery experience.

As a first step in the workflow, merchants can access Shutterstock’s vast library of images right within the Printify platform. Users can search by keyword, image type, orientation and more to find inspiring images that will appeal to potential customers.

Once a user has selected an image they’d like to use, Printify has incorporated the Shutterstock Editor, an easy-to-use online editing tool, as the next step in the workflow.

An intuitive photo editing experience from within Printify

The Shutterstock Editor allows anyone to crop images, upload their logo, add text, filters and more. See here:

The image editing features available include:

Crop

13 filters

Brightness

Saturation

Colorify

Contrast

Hue rotation

Temperature

Exposure

Vignette

Blur

Borders

Alignment

Horizontal and vertical flip

And more

The Editor also provides lossless scaling for images so that designs look equally good when printed on posters, hats, t-shirts, mugs, phone cases and more.

An artistic boost for all Printify merchants

“Integrating the Shutterstock API was the easiest way to increase the capabilities of our product creation process,” said Printify Product Manager François Xavier Cardi. “The documentation is amazing, support is super responsive, and it provides excellent feedback. The Editor and the Shutterstock UI enhance merchant experiences without increasing implementation times.”

This will be the first integration added to Printify’s core product to further simplify the product design process and help drive sales for merchants.

To learn more about Shutterstock’s integration with Printify, contact us here.

