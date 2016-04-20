Share this: Facebook

A picture is said to be worth a thousand words, but the traditional press release — one of the most widely used tools among PR and marketing professionals — still tends to be text only. Marketers and communication professionals know that images increase audience engagement, and brands are evolving to create multimedia content that forms a narrative and resonates with their audience.

Today we’re excited to announce our partnership with the premier global provider of multimedia platforms, PR Newswire, to provide their customers with access to our extensive library of high-quality, royalty free imagery for easy inclusion in press releases that will elevate communication and drive engagement. PR Newswire data shows that when you include just one image in a release you can double that content’s viewership. Including multiple images can increase viewership fivefold.

With this integration, PR Newswire is introducing technology that suggests Shutterstock images based on keywords detected in press release content, making the process of finding the perfect photo fast and easy.