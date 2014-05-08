Share this: Facebook

Shutterstock has been selected as a launch partner for the new Radian6 + Buddy Media Social Studio from Salesforce, enabling enterprise and large-volume customers of Shutterstock Premier to license images directly within the Salesforce environment.

Social Studio enables marketers at large brands to centralize all of their social media posts, as well as manage campaigns and analytics, within a single cloud-based interface — and Shutterstock is built right in.

Customers with Shutterstock Premier, our custom image plans for large companies and brands, can preview and license images for their social-media campaigns right within the application.

As a contributor, you’ll earn a royalty each time a Shutterstock Premier customer licenses one of your images in Social Studio, with Premier licenses in Social Studio paying up to $30 or more per download.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will I benefit from this integration?

You’ll be able to earn royalties from license transactions occurring within Salesforce’s new Social Studio platform. Between Salesforce’s Radian6 and Buddy Media brands, this provides access to a new audience of large customers and a new avenue to license your work.

Who will be able to license my images?

Any Salesforce Marketing Cloud customer who also has a Shutterstock Premier plan will be able to license your images for digital use.

How much will I get paid for each download, and where can I track my earnings?

Contributors can expect to make up to $30 or more on each digital license transaction in the Salesforce tool. Your royalties will appear on your Shutterstock earnings summary in the “Single & Other Downloads” column.

What if I have questions?

Please email us at submit@shutterstock.com.