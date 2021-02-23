Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Printcious customers will now have direct access to Shutterstock’s world-class images to create beautiful personalized gifts and help increase business performance

Shutterstock is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Printcious, one of the fastest growing print-on-demand companies in Southeast Asia. Printcious is an online DIY gift printing platform based in Malaysia (with websites available across 24 countries) that serves both individual customers and larger enterprise organizations.

The partnership will offer Printcious customers quick access to eye-catching Shutterstock content to create beautiful gifts for friends, family and colleagues. Customers can access Shutterstock images and designs by navigating image collections across the Printcious platform.

Photo by Rohappy

Both B2C and B2B customers alike will be able to easily discover and share Shutterstock content to create personalized gifts for friends, family members, fellow employees or business partners.

This partnership makes Printcious one of Asia’s largest print-on-demand companies to partner with Shutterstock. It also represents an extension of Printcious’ focus on custom designs into attractive ready designs, which can then be personalized.

How the integration works

This integration with Shutterstock has significantly shortened the backend time Printcious spends sourcing high quality designs for their customers.

With access to Shutterstock’s full image collection, Printcious has listed close to 30,000 individual products with Shutterstock designs, including T-shirts, Canvases, Throw pillows, Mugs and Tote bags. In addition to these designs, customers can also find products with Shutterstock images via the ‘Collections’ tab.

These images and designs can be accessed directly within the Printcious platform to create personalized gifts for any person or occasion. Here’s how the process works from start to finish:

Choose a product (ie: T-shirts, Canvases, Throw pillows, Mugs and Tote bags etc.)

Choose from products like pillows and easily add beautiful Shutterstock images and designs.

Select an image or design or upload your own. Customers can upload a photo directly or simply choose a design — including options from Shutterstock.

Choose Shutterstock images from Collections including Animals, Characters and City Skylines

Add and edit text. Customers can then use Printcious online design tools to add and edit text with a range of fonts and styles to choose from.

Place the order. When customers are ready to check out, they simply add their product to their cart and place their order.

Photo by Olexandra

Despite the pandemic, Printcious has printed over 100,000 items monthly throughout 2020, through orders from both B2B and B2C customers.

“Covid-19 lockdowns and precautions have kept families apart, therefore, we’ve seen a spike in personalized gifting as people go out of their way to show loved ones they care,” said Vincent Tong, Chief Executive Officer of Printcious.

For corporate clients who are looking to order in bulk to reward their customers and staff, they can also get in touch with Printcious to print Shutterstock images and designs on corporate merchandise and add personalization.

Shutterstock is thrilled to align with a company like Printcious who cares deeply about meeting their customers’ needs and helping them succeed in their creative and business pursuits.

To discover Shutterstock images and designs on Printcious, visit www.printcious.com and begin designing your own gift today.

Featured image by Alena Ozerova