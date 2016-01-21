Share this: Facebook

Shutterstock is pleased to announce technology integrations with both Optimizely and Sprinklr, as part of our mission to empower the world’s storytellers.

By integrating Shutterstock’s newest API directly into their platforms, Optimizely and Sprinklr customers will be able to easily search, preview, and license from our collection of more than 70 million images and 3 million videos for use in their optimization and social media campaigns. Just like licensing on the Shutterstock website, contributors will earn a royalty each time an Optimizely or Sprinklr customer licenses one of their images.

In the coming months, Optimizely customers will have access to our library of high-quality images without having to leave their Experience Optimization Platform. This integration will allow thousands of Optimizely customers to seamlessly use Shutterstock images in their A/B tests and quickly discover which images deliver the best results on web and mobile, enabling them to engage their customers in real-time.

Sprinklr, the world’s most complete enterprise social technology, has integrated the Shutterstock API to enable more than 1,000 brands to license imagery directly within their Content Discovery area by automatically suggesting relevant images for the brand to create powerful marketing campaigns.

Optimizely and Sprinklr join Facebook and NewsCred in leveraging Shutterstock’s new API technology. We’re thrilled to partner with them to create visually powerful experiences for their customers and help improve the workflow of marketers around the world.

Here is how it works on Sprinklr:

Shutterstock can be accessed under the ‘Third Party Content’ section in Sprinklr’s content area.

Then the user can search for Shutterstock content or get content recommendations.

Shutterstock results are blended with viral content from around the Web.

The user can view a larger preview of the image, or immediately select a size to use.

The image fee is automatically deducted from the customer’s Shutterstock account, and is available to use without leaving Sprinklr.