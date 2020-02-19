Share this: Facebook

Explore the creative process and learn how to create a signature style in stock music with Shutterstock music composer Michelle Carter.

When composer Michelle Carter moved to Los Angeles from a small Canadian town, she had no idea what would be in store for her. The move came at a spontaneous moment in Michelle’s life, and with no real plan—she simply took the opportunity.

After years of working in the music industry as a singer and songwriter, Michelle sought a change that allowed her more flexibility and freedom to explore her work as a composer. And that’s how Michelle Carter got started at Shutterstock Music, where she composes music for customers around the globe.

Artist Series with Michelle Carter.

We caught up with Michelle at her home in Studio City to speak about her creative process, and what brought her to this part of her life. This is Michelle’s Story.

Her relationship with music wasn’t the only thing that was a massive change in Michelle Carter’s life. A little human came into her life, who inspired her sound and melodies. In Michelle’s Artist Series, we get a glimpse into that relationship and how Michelle’s balanced a creative career and this new chapter of her life.

Michelle Carter as a Composer on Shutterstock Music

As a Shutterstock Music composer, Michelle creates unique sounds using a variety of instruments in her studio in LA. The artist self-describes her sound as “ethereal sci-fi,” a description we absolutely love. On Shutterstock Music, Michelle’s sound fits into a New Age category with ambient and cinematic sounds that are a perfect fit for film scores and video productions. She also recently created a set of mythical lullabies, approved by the little human in her life.





Advice for stock music composers

For a while Michelle taught music, and one of her biggest pieces of creative advice for her students was to do what they liked.

“It doesn’t matter if anyone else thinks it’s cool. People can tell when you’re playing a role, but if you really love it, you’re going to find your audience because there are billions of people out there,” says Michelle Carter.

Stay true to your voice, and eventually, the right people will find your work and allow you the creative flexibility to create music that inspires you.

Images on-location during Shutterstock Presents. View the Los Angeles footage used to make this video here. To discover more Artist Series videos, click here.

