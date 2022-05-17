Shutterstock Now Offers Multilingual Contributor Support

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

We’re excited to further serve Shutterstock’s international community of contributors. Multilingual support is now available in 21 languages.

Shutterstock’s international community of contributors—photographers, artists, graphic designers, and videographers—are the backbone of our business. Their work populates our library of millions of image, 3D, music, and video assets.

With over 150,000 of new assets uploaded by contributors daily, Shutterstock is always looking for new ways to support these hard-working creatives.

Historically, support for the Shutterstock contributor experience was in English only. We’re excited to announce that this is changing with the introduction of multilingual support to our Shutterstock contributors.

What Does Multilingual Support Look Like?

At Shutterstock, every decision we make is to help connect customers to incredible creative assets from our own contributor community. By making it easier than ever for contributors to learn, share assets, and even troubleshoot, Shutterstock is serving both them and our customers.

Up until now, our Contributor site and Support Center have been localized. This means that support communications have only been offered in English and via email.

Today, we announce our efforts to enhance communication with global contributors through multilingual support. We are proud to now offer multilingual support in the following languages:

Chinese (Traditional and Simplified)

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Finnish

French

German

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Turkish

Thai

If you’re a contributor who needs help, please visit our Support Center to get started. From there, you can learn more about:

Getting started as a Shutterstock contributor

Earnings and payments

Content guidelines

Setting up your portfolio

Terms of Service

And more!

Who Are Shutterstock Contributors?

Shutterstock’s contributor community is a global network of artists who earn money doing what they love. These artists upload their work to Shutterstock’s library, which is the world’s best destination for royalty-free imagery and video clips.

While these new translation services are being rolled out for Shutterstock contributors, here’s a look at where all contributors come from. They’re in almost every country in the world, and their asset contributions serve the following purposes:

Shutterstock: Our classic image and video library.

Shutterstock Custom: A network for professionals and semi-professionals, producing high-quality custom content (including images, videos, gifs, cinemagraphs, and 360° video) for high-profile clients.

Bigstock: Our collection of over 60 million affordably-priced images and clips.

Offset by Shutterstock: A curated collection of authentic images from award-winning artists from around the world.

Shutterstock Editorial: A global supplier of editorial photography, including news, sports, fashion, and entertainment images.

Shutterstock Music: A library of thousands of tracks in dozens of moods and genres, all handpicked by industry experts.

PremiumBeat: A community of world-class musicians and composers, with whom we work closely to nurture and support.

With our latest developments in multilingual contributor support, Shutterstock will now be able to better assist and serve artists who contribute to all areas of our creative collection.

Cover image via muratart.