Over the past few years, cinemagraphs have gained a foothold as a valuable creative and marketing tool. Brands, agencies, and storytellers of all kinds have used cinemagraphs in inventive and unexpected ways. We’ve now reached a point where cinemagraphs can even garner more engagement — particularly in social media, via banner ads, and on digital displays — than still images.

Today we’re excited to announce a new, exclusive partnership with Flixel, a Toronto-based company that makes it easy to create and share cinemagraphs.

True Freedom by Shutterstock contributor JTM Stock

As part of this partnership, more than 1,000 beautiful cinemagraphs will be made exclusively available for licensing as video clips on Shutterstock. The Flixel files, created by artist Alexandre Miguel, will join a selection of cinemagraphs already created by early adopters in the Shutterstock contributor community.

A Stream Leading to the Beach by contributor Flixel Photos

To celebrate this new type of content, we put together “An Epic Cinemagraph Adventure,” a video highlighting some of our favorite files to date. Watch below!

Flixel is also offering friends of Shutterstock 25% off of the Flixel Web + Apps Yearly Plan. The Flixel website features some fantastic resources for getting started with cinemagraphs, and we’ll be featuring more tips and best practices on the Shutterstock blog in the coming weeks.

Top: Young women holding sparkler cinemagraph seamless loop by Aila Images