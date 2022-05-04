Let’s Talk About Sex: Showing Consent and Safety in Visual Content

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Go beyond politics, stigmas, and curiosity. We want to show how transparent sex education can (and should) be via the power of photography.

What did your high school sex ed class look like? Was it honest and comprehensive? Was it a brief lesson dictating what you should never do? Or was it somewhere in-between?

In American culture, simple conversations around sexual health can go between extremes. Whether being swept under the rug or overturned by the Supreme Court, one thing is certain: Sexual healthcare and education often feel murky, awkward, or simply impossible to discuss.

The power of photography, however, can lend some much-needed clarity. We spoke with Dr. Sara C. Flowers, the Vice President of Education at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, to learn how the right photos will show safer sex fully and accurately.

Planned Parenthood has been America’s leading resource in sexual education since its inception over a century ago. It’s now the largest sex education provider in the United States, with over 600 health centers across the country.

Photography is a critical part of the education process, as it helps answer every question . . . and represent every person.

Here’s how to visualize safer sex in photography, and how that will ultimately lead to healthy relationships with others and ourselves.

Represent Everyone

When discussing education, in general, it’s abundantly clear that representing all people from different backgrounds, orientations, and walks of life is critical.

From a young age, children’s early experiences shape what they imagine to be possible, normal, and healthy. By seeing people who look like you, act like you, and think like you, a person will develop to understand that our world is full of a variety of people, and their experiences must be respected.

This certainly applies to conversations around sexual education and safer sex. Dr. Flowers says it’s critical to embrace concrete visuals that show how complex humanity really is.

This means that, when showing relationships in photography, it’s imperative to feature people of all body types, genders, races and orientations.

All people need to see themselves represented in photography, in general. Images via Roman Chazov, Neirfy, thwatchai1971, and Photographee.eu.

Representing everyone within photography removes the guess work around safer sex. This destigmatizes any shame that many people are raised with, as it relates to their bodies.

It helps combat stereotypes that can be incorrect and harmful. It also shows that anyone, and everyone, deserves to feel comfortable and confident.

For example, LGBTQ+ comprehensive education leads to safer schools and healthier kids. Inclusive photography plays a role in inclusive education, of course.

Ultimately, by representing everyone in safer sex photography, we can move the needle on social acceptance and inclusion.

Photography can show that everyone deserves to feel comfortable and confident. Images via EfteskiStudio, Daxiao Productions, CREATISTA, Brian Ganter, Rawpixel.com, and Riderfoot.

Key in on Consent

One of the most important aspects of safer sex is communicating consent. Dr. Flowers says that consent is freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific. While we can easily understand the concept of consent, when explained this way, it might feel difficult to show in photos.

So, what does consent in photography look like?

Consented situations could look like partners asking each other questions, listening to one another, checking in, and saying no.

In your photos, show partners receptive and supportive of any conversation and outcomes. This will drive home the point that it’s ok to communicate and set boundaries.

Images via wavebreakmedia, Dragon Images, Vovatol, and Beatriz Vera.

When showing consent through the lens of photography, there are both verbal and nonverbal cues. Beyond words, body language can say a lot about how a person is feeling. Nodding, embracing a partner, or kissing someone back can show how enthusiastic consent looks.

Note: In real-life sexual situations, you need to hear verbal consent, which goes beyond nonverbal cues like these. Images via Rawpixel.com, javi_indy, Beatriz Vera, Dragana Gordic, and JLco Julia Amaral.

Be Realistic

So much of the intimacy we see in TV and films looks the same. It’s generally full of heterosexual people who are white and thin. It might also have a touch of dramatic music and lighting.

There’s variety in how people look though, and more often than not, sex in real life doesn’t look anything like a dramatic scene from a movie. In reality, people sweat. They make funny noises. Not everyone looks like a Hollywood TV star.

Dr. Flowers suggests showing a little silliness and embracing a little embarrassment in photography. This will help people know that their own concerns aren’t outrageous or unheard of.

By showing safer sex in a realistic way, we can reiterate points on inclusivity, but also tear away from the fantasy that everything in sex is perfect.

Images via Roman Chazov, Jacob Lund, Jamesboy Nuchaikong, and Jacob Lund.

Destigmatize Healthcare

An essential part of safer sex is talking with a healthcare professional. In today’s cultural climate, though, seeking healthcare is becoming increasingly difficult, if not impossible for some. It may even feel scary.

When discussing safer sex via photography, it’s essential to show the variety of ways a person can access care, and that healthcare professionals are on their side.

Of course, you can speak with a healthcare professional in-person. There are a variety of other means of communication, though.

Dr. Flowers suggests showing in-person clinic visits, telehealth video calls, and chatting with a care provider online to spread awareness that these technologies exist.

Images via Blue Planet Studio, Vane Nunes, RossHelen, and fizkes.

Beyond illustrating the technical means of communication, it’s important to show that healthcare professionals are knowledgeable, accepting, and easy to talk to.

People may feel nervous or anxious when speaking with a nurse or doctor. It’s important to acknowledge how patients feel, and it’s equally important to show that healthcare professionals will respond thoughtfully and empathetically.

These are opportunities to feature discussions on reproductive healthcare, sexuality and gender identity, and birth control options. Even general wellness check-ups can destigmatize conversations around safer sex.

Images via Image Point Fr, Dragana Gordic, JaturunThakard, and TommyStockProject.

Learn More About Safer Sex

If you’d like to learn more, please visit Planned Parenthood’s website. From there, you can read about safer sex beyond its representation in photography, a variety of sexual healthcare options, and your own personal rights.

Image via oneinchpunch.

Cover image via giuseppelombardo.