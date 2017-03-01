Share this: Facebook

Imagery is essential to modern marketing. From scrolling social media feeds to crowded email inboxes, the messages that stand out incorporate images to captivate and convert. Visuals drive high engagement across every type of marketing material – in fact, most marketers consider visual marketing to be the most important type of content they produce.

Shutterstock is always searching for ways to make imagery more accessible to marketers. We’re excited to announce that our entire collection – 125 million royalty-free images – will be fully integrated with SharpSpring marketing automation. Beginning in March, users will be able to access high-quality images directly in SharpSpring, allowing them to create impactful, image-rich marketing emails, blog posts, landing pages, and more. We know our customers are always looking for ways to streamline their workflow, and this partnership makes it possible

With this integration, SharpSpring’s community of digital marketing agencies and small to mid-size businesses can leverage the power of imagery in their storytelling, increasing engagement, conversions, and sales. Taking advantage of the integration is easy. SharpSpring customers with a Shutterstock account will be able to sign in with their Shutterstock credentials and access images under their existing licenses, while customers without a Shutterstock account can purchase images via a-la-carte pricing.

As part of the partnership, Shutterstock and SharpSpring are also offering a free recorded webinar for marketing professionals, “More leads, more sales: How to make your funnel wider.” Built around the distinct phases of the sales funnel, this webinar explains how to use marketing automation to drive more leads, convert more often, and optimize spend with practical tools.

More information about the integration is available at www.sharpspring.com/shutterstock.