Awesome transitions can make or break a video. In this tutorial, we’re going to look at seven transitions in FCPX that will elevate your next video.

There’s a lot that goes into mastering a non-linear editing software like Final Cut Pro X. Thankfully, there are also tons of easy shortcuts to lighten your load and make your videos even more incredible.

This video tutorial will show you how to create seven unique and useful video transitions in FCPX. Make these transitions your own, and learn where to use them most effectively in your upcoming video projects.

1. Glitch Effect

Best for: Fashion, Travel, and Your Next Zombie Movie

Glitch effects are super popular right now. There are so many plugins you can buy. However, it’s actually fairly simple to create your own. Here are some simple steps to do just that.

First, select the two clips you want to transition between. Using your blade tool, trim back the last three to four frames on each of those clips. After you’ve trimmed, place a Bad TV effect onto each. Once applied, take your blade tool and cut out each frame from those sections. Then, drop whatever effects your heart desires onto the clips, even utilize the transform tool to stretch and distort footage. Review your work and refine, as needed. Done!

Apply a Glitch effect to your video to create a cool transition into your next scene.

2. Strobe Effect

Best for: Music Videos and Travel

The Strobe effect is super easy to utilize, and is a similar setup to the Glitch effect we just used above.

Select the two clips you want to transition between. Using your blade tool, trim back the last three or four frames of each individual clip. You should have about six to eight individual cut-out clips. Now, select every other clip and simply press V to disable the clip. With every other clip disabled, you now have your Strobe effect.

Strobe effects are great for a quick transition from one frame (or scene) to the next.

3. Light Leaks

Best for: Art Films and Travel

Light leaks are a very cool and classic effect to amplify your footage. Here are the steps.

Drop your light leak clip directly above the two clips you want to transition. Right-click on your light leak clip and select Show Video Animation. Find your opacity channel and simply fade each end of the light leak from 0-100 percent at the middle. Done. You now have a pretty sweet light leak transition.

Light leaks provide a cool, subtle fade from one shot into the next shot.

4. Lens Flares

Best for: The Next J.J. Abrams Movie, Music Videos, and Sci-Fi

Who doesn’t love a well-used lens flare for a transition. Here’s how you do it.

Just like your light leak, drop the lens flare above the two clips you want to transition. Select the lens flare clip and head over to your Compositing panel. Select Screen from the drop-down menu. There you go! Now you’ve got a great lens flare transition.

A lens flare is a dynamic way to transition from one scene to the next.

5. Tidal

Best for: Travel and Fun Vibrant

Tidal is a fun transitional pack from Shutterstock Elements. It’s perfect for a travel video or something you want to add some kinetic energy to.

Drop the transitional element from Tidal that you want to use over two clips. Select the element and head over to your Compositing menu. From that drop-down, select Stencil Alpha. Now, select your transitional element and your top clip, right-click both, then select Compound Clip. This will combine those two clips together. Now, you have your finished clip.

The Tidal pack adds a lively bounce to your project – great for travel videos.

6. Speed Ramp

Best for: Commercial, Corporate, and Travel

Speed ramps are awesome to add a little character to your transitions and are pretty easy to utilize.

With the blade tool, cut off about 1.5-2 seconds on each of the clips. Select each clip and speed up to 8x. Now, you’ve got yourself a speed ramp transition.

7. Cross Dissolve

Best for: Literally Anything

Sometimes, all you need is something simple. When that simple moment calls, a cross dissolve is an excellent place to start. Here’s how to do it.

In your Transitions panel, search for Cross Dissolve. Once it pops up, simply drag the effect between the two clips. Done.

These seven transitions for FCPX should help you elevate any project you’re working on.

Cover image via Sutipond Somnam.

