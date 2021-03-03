Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Create a photo-worthy Passover table with tips for setting a spread that blends tradition, modern life, and a personal touch to make it truly special.

Passover meals are a lot of work and a lot of fun. There is much meaning to the day, hopefully some singing, and a table that can be dressed to look traditional or modern, and certainly delicious. This year, honor your own style as you reach for a few fresh updates.



Images via Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

Brighten Your Table with Seasonal Blooms

The Seder is in the springtime, so an obvious choice is to decorate with spring flowers. Any and all are welcome.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

An Assortment of Charismatic Blues

For Passover dishware, blue and white is a common theme. It’s not a must, but these colors have been paired in ceramic and porcelain for eons (found on almost every continent). So, if you’re loyal to this color scheme, you’ll have no problem finding dishes that are perfect for your table.

It makes no sense to buy new tableware every year, but you can freshen up your settings by adding one or two new friends. Bring some depth to your color palette by introducing a few unusual blues—maybe you’re drawn to a dark navy plate, a vivid indigo pattern, small aqua bowls, a robin’s-egg-blue platter.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

If new blues don’t suit you, add new patterns. Mixing and matching different styles (within the traditional blue range) is a lot of fun and looks gorgeous.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

If you want to modernize your blue and white palette yet another way, keep the blues and get radical with style. Embrace earthy clay plates, speckled glazes, or unusual hand-painted designs. There’s so much to choose from all in this one hue.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

Fun with Wine Labels

Since there’s always wine at Passover, it might be fun to download a wine label that suits your gathering. Choose a design that works with your scheme and personalize it by writing your family name (or the date) on it. Tape this to your existing wine bottle with double-sided tape.

Image via Ografica.

Building New Traditions with the Seder Plate

The Seder plate is often a traditional platter, imbued with family history. Many have been passed down and used for decades.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

If your Seder plate isn’t a family heirloom, think about updating it. Look for a beautiful platter or tray, be it vintage or new. It might be that you fall in love with one that doesn’t scream Passover, but that screams you. Possibly you’re in the mood to reinvent this part of the ceremony and forgo a platter altogether, adapting a marble board to hold the symbols of the holiday.

You can make whatever you choose special. If you don’t have a platter that’s gasp-worthy, decorate around its edges with leaves or flowers to make it the center of attention.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

Add Charm with Eclectic Bowl Sets

For the small bowls filled with saltwater this Passover, you can use any number of nice looking matching sets made of glass, wood, and/or ceramic.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

You can also try a mismatched collection of bowls that create their own unity when grouped together.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

Pack a Floral Punch with Your Passover Table

If you’re already using flowers at your Passover table, you can easily decorate each plate with tiny sprigs of nature. Select a few pretty blossoms or leaves, and place one or two atop every setting, for a little flair.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

Get Creative with Seating Plans

If you like to have a seating plan at your Seder, get creative with a pair of scissors and make some special name cards for each guest. You can follow many lovely traditions or stray outside the norm with something like a chic envelope to hold matzoh (as well as a guest’s name). You can also play with blocks or game tiles to spell out the initials of each person. Make it your own and make it easy so that you can get everything done without stress.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

Renew Elijah’s Traditional Goblet

Most Passover tables have a glass of wine set aside for Elijah. You can put out a traditional metal goblet (there are plenty of nice ones) or you can choose a singular wine glass that’s unlike what you put out for guests. Maybe you have a unique glass you found at an antique shop, long ago. Maybe you have only one glass left from a beloved set—now is its time to shine.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

Include Your Family History

When it comes to hiding the matzoh, you can infuse this ceremony with a little bit of your own personal history. Maybe you can wrap the matzoh in a handkerchief your grandmother embroidered, or a pocket square your uncle passed along to you. Look around and see if there is a bit of family lore you can bring to this part of the tradition, to make it even more special.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Passover Collection.

However you come together this year (digitally or in person), Passover is a day to remember. It’s important to make it beautiful, whatever that means to you, so that you relish coming back to it time and time again.

Cover image via Lilly Trott.

For additional holiday inspiration, read a few of these articles: