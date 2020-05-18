Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Seven photographers share how they’re paying homage to the history of self-portraiture and propelling the genre into exciting new territory.

Rembrandt created nearly one hundred of them, Frida Kahlo made fifty-five, and Vincent van Gogh made about thirty. Of course, we’re talking about self-portraits. They’ve been a staple throughout centuries of art history. However, since the introduction of the front-facing camera phone, our understanding of self-portraiture in the 21st Century has expanded.

These days, we post an estimated ninety-three million “selfies” online each day. In the ten seconds it took you to read the last paragraph, ten selfies were posted to Instagram. According to recent studies, 39.4 percent of people say they take one to five selfies per day. Meanwhile, another 14.4 percent take thirty or more.

In a world filled with selfies, how are today’s self-portrait photographers creating work that stands out? As people around the globe aspire to capture the next viral selfie, many of these artists are looking inwards, past the picture-perfect veneer of daily life in the age of social media, and into the depths of their own psyches.

Here are seven extraordinary photographers’ top tips and ideas for creative self-portraits, ranging from documentary-style to conceptual, and everything in between.

Photograph Every Emotion

Capturing a candid moment often times is more powerful than a staged one. Image by Natalie Wheeler. Gear: Canon 5D Mark III camera, Lensbaby Twist 60 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/800 sec; ISO 100.

Website | Instagram

Natalie Wheeler helps run a hub for self-portraiture called The Echoes Inside (@theechoesinside).

“Selfie” culture can encourage us to prioritize only life’s “happiest” moments, but it’s often those raw, vulnerable, and ambiguous emotions that make for a powerful self-portrait.

“Whatever emotions surface in the photograph are yours. They are human, and there is no need to hide from them because you think they might make others uncomfortable,” Arizona-based photographer Natalie Wheeler explains.

“This was hard for me, at first. But just like anything, the more you do it, the more comfortable you will become. You can’t have everything all aligned or figured out at the beginning when you embark on a big, new, life-long odyssey. Just try to hear your voice above all the others, and make it shine in your art. This space to create is one-hundred percent yours, and that is very empowering.’

“I took this particular self-portrait (above) last year on a February morning when I was feeling sad, isolated, and trapped. As I was about to get in the shower, I stopped to admire the interesting and beautiful light coming in through the window and the clear walls of the shower stall.’

“I set up my tripod and camera outside the shower and focused on where I would be standing. After taking the photographs and editing them, I felt a little sense of relief and peace, as is usually the case when I actively make personal art, when the intensity of my feelings overwhelms my being.”

Stay Open to Surprises

Trust the process and embrace its experimental side. Image by Natalie Wheeler.

“Much of my self-portraiture has been highly experimental,” Wheeler tells us. “I have had to become comfortable with letting go of control and whatever vision I might have initially had, and trust the twists and turns of the process.’

“If I’m not feeling the shots as they are happening, I try moving to another spot. I’ll look for alternative interesting shapes and light patterns, or try some long-exposure shots, or even change attire — putting more or less on. In other words, whatever I might have planned before I start shooting often ends up turning into something very different.’

“At the time, I usually don’t understand why the shifts happen, but I just keep shooting. Sometimes the meaning of the self-portrait becomes clearer to me later on, and sometimes it feels like there is no ‘why’ — it was just a feeling or emotion that spilled out and doesn’t need to be interrogated.”

Remember the Details

Incorporating subtle details into your self-portrait is essential. Image by Elle Gerais. Gear: Canon 1DX Mark II camera, Sigma Art 35mm f 1.4G lens. Settings: Exposure 1/125 sec; f1.4; ISO 640.

Website | Instagram

“A good way to develop your own self-portraiture is to study historical portraits and look very closely at the details, like hand and finger positions, lighting, and props,” Utah-based photographer Elle Gerais suggests.

“In my view, a powerful self-portrait creates an instant emotional reaction. The secret is in the details. Even if the self-portrait is faceless, there’s magic to be found in the shadows — covering certain parts of the body, a special position of the hand, or an intriguing curve of the back. You can see details of yourself in self-portraiture that you can’t see looking in the mirror.’

“This self-portrait was taken during a time when I wanted to put myself out there and defeat my fears, but didn’t know how. Self-portraiture helps me overcome my inner obstacles and makes me confident in what I perceive about myself. It is my own personal therapy.”

Capture the Little Things

The intimate moments in time become the memories you look back on. Image by Jeanna Ludwig. Gear: Nikon D800 camera, Nikkor 50mm f/1.4 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/320 sec; f2.2; ISO 1000.

Instagram | Facebook

When we think about “selfies,” we imagine expensive vacations and beautiful, far-flung destinations, but those smaller, everyday moments can be just as important as the milestones. For Ohio-based photographer Jeanna Ludwig, this scene with her son posed the perfect opportunity to capture the realities of her life at that time.

“This photo is from three years ago,” she remembers. “My son was so affectionate and always close to my side. I never want to forget that. Those days are far and few between now. I’m so glad I have photos to look back on.”

Play with Reflections and Silhouettes

Find your self-portrait in reflective surfaces, silhouettes, or double exposure. Image by Olivia Gatti. Gear: Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera, EF 24mm f1.4L USM lens. Settings: Exposure 1/1250 sec; f4.0; ISO 320.

Website 1 | Website 2 | Instagram

“My training is in photojournalism, and I never thought much about self-portraits until I became a mom and realized I was not in any images of my kids’ life,” Boston-based photographer Olivia Gatti explains.

“Even now, if I am creating a self-portrait, it is often in the form of a story-telling image, in which I appear as a part of my family or the setting — and often through reflections in mirrors or in silhouettes or double exposure.’

“If new photographers out there feel a bit more shy, like myself, start looking for mirrors and reflective surfaces. I’m always looking: windows, shadows, puddles, and mirrors. How can I work them and me into the picture?’

“Recently, for example, I was downtown in a busy little city near our home, and I took a self-portrait of myself so that I could remember this time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stores were shuttered, and the streets were empty, and I was out in my mask and gloves. I felt very compelled to capture my reflection as a portrait, so I would never forget the confusing and strange feelings this time has stirred up in me.’

“I’ve seen so many self-portraits done so many different ways, including holding out your own camera (selfie style), and it’s worked. So, my advice would be, try whatever feels comfortable to you and play.”

Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

Be unique and step out of your own comfort zone. Image by Larisa Hadzic. Gear: Canon 6D camera, Canon 85mm lens. Settings: Exposure 1/3000 sec; f2.2; ISO 200.

Instagram | Facebook

“I always advise new photographers to be unique and step out of their comfort zones,” Sarajevo-based photographer Larisa Hadzic says. “Develop your own style. Never be afraid to try something new. The more you experiment and the more photos you take, the better your photos will be.’

“I never plan too much ahead. When I find myself in a situation where I believe a self-portrait would capture my emotions in the moment, I just go for it. Now that the whole world is under orders to stay at home, I am looking forward to seeing more self-portraits from my favorite photographers from their quarantines.’

“Now more than ever, there is a lot of potential for those shots to be creative and entertaining at the same time, while allowing photographers to connect with their audiences on a more personal level and by sharing those very relatable moments.”

Make a Statement

Create an honest representation of who you are. Image by Rickett and Sones. Gear: Phase One 645DF w/ Phase One P45+ digital back, Phase One 55mm f/2.8 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/125 sec; f11; ISO 50.

Website | Instagram

“We have been working as a photo team for over ten years now, and we spent the first half of our career really trying to find our place in the industry,” Ryan and Sonia, who together form Rickett and Sones, remember. “We were never really quite sure where we ‘fit in’ since our portfolio spanned everything from fashion and apparel to editorial and portrait photography.’

“We have always been told that if you want commercial success, you have to pick one genre and stick with it, but we don’t like being limited to just one category. For us, it’s more important to commit to a style instead of a genre, so this image is an expression of the pressure we felt to be put in a box — while staying outside of it.’

“We encourage photographers to be true to themselves and create something honest. Your self-portrait should feel unique to you and express the essence of who you are in that moment.”

Subvert Expectations

Unconventional, yet timely, self-portraits can be powerful. Image by Ino Zeljak. Gear: Canon 5D Mark II camera, Canon 50mm 1.4 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/100 sec; f13; ISO 100.

Website | Instagram

“This photo is an oldie but a goodie,” Zagreb-based photographer Ino Zeljak admits. “It was a homework assignment I received while studying at the academy. The theme was simple: ‘A self-portrait of you and your loved one.’ I tried to do something different and a bit bizarre, while avoiding the typical self-portrait format.’

“Even now, I’m still thinking of ways to create unconventional self-portraits. A few weeks ago, I stumbled upon a photographer who was making time-lapses of NYC, and I thought that would be something fun to try with self-portraits. Sometimes, I think of creating a daily self-portrait journal to explore the effect of time and experience on my face and skin, but this would only be worth doing on a huge scale, as a life-long project. So, we’ll see.”

Cover image by Larisa Hadzic.

Find more insight on portrait photography with these tips: