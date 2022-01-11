Blog Home Editorial “Scream” Returns: Revisit Iconic Imagery from the Original

The nineties hit, known for referencing horror classics, is now a horror classic itself. Here are the pictures to prove it.

My cousin’s daughter is obsessed with Scream. She’s eleven. Her mother and I saw the movie in theaters in January ’97, when I was thirteen.

Say what you will about letting a pre-teen watch horror movies (in my family, it flies), you can’t deny that Scream’s staying power is impressive. It’s as if Wes Craven directed the opening scene—entertaining, fast-paced, terrifying—with today’s shorter attention spans in mind.

The movie holds up.

  • Drew Barrymore in the opening scene to the movie Scream listening on a landline wearing an off-white sweater with a grin on her face
  • Drew Barrymore with a huge sharp knife in one hand and an early '90s cordless phone in the other looking distressed
  • Drew Barrymore crying and screaming into a cordless phone
Images via Shutterstock’s Scream Editorial Collection.

The sequels paled in comparison, as sequels so often do, but with a fifth installment out this Friday, there’s hope among fans that the revival will do the original justice, despite it being the first of the Scream movies directed by someone other than Craven, who died in 2015.

Two recently-released, retro movie posters by Creepy Duck Design are helping to gin up excitement.

The designs are reminiscent of old ’70s and ’80s horror-movie posters (notice the fonts, colors, and creases). But, what makes them especially intriguing is that they’re also reminiscent of Scream itself—and not just because they feature Ghostface.

Scream famously paid homage to the slashers that came before it, with references to classics like Halloween, Friday the 13th, Prom Night, Carrie, and Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In that sense, the posters are an homage to that homage—and a reminder that, twenty-five years after its release, Scream is a classic in its own right.

The cast of the movie Scream sitting together in a row outside smiling at the camera
Image via Shutterstock’s Scream Editorial Collection.

Let’s take a look at some of the movie’s iconic contributions to horror, as told through images from Shutterstock’s editorial collection.

The Drew Barrymore Fake-out

Today, it’s common knowledge that Drew Barrymore‘s character, Casey Becker, dies in the first ten or so minutes of the movie. But, when Scream was first released? The masses had no clue that was coming.

Barrymore was a huge star. She headlined the poster. Of course she wasn’t going to get killed off.

“I wanted [that opening death] to be this big, huge Janet Leigh moment,” writer Kevin Williamson told The Ringer, referencing Leigh’s iconic shower death in Psycho.

“And then, when she dies, you’re like, ‘Wait a second. Wasn’t she on the poster? Wait. What’s going to happen next?'”

  • The original movie poster for the movie Scream with a closeup of Drew Barrymore looking shocked with her hand over her mouth
  • Drew Barrymore screaming with a cordless phone in hand looking through a wondow at Ghostface
The horror-movie takeaway? Don’t be afraid to butcher your top-billed actress. The marketing takeaway? Sometimes audiences do like to be surprised.

Ghostface

Imagine Scream without Ghostface? Impossible. And yet, the iconic murder mask might not have been—the movie’s executive producer Marianne Maddalena only stumbled across it by accident, while scouting a location.

“. . . [W]e went to this two-story house on this lovely street,” she told The Ringer. “The lady was fine with us walking around, and I went upstairs and there was a boy’s bedroom . . . And I saw the mask sitting on a chair. At the time, it had a white shroud. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, this mask, this is it.'”

The villain in the movie Scream - Ghostface - stands in a garage looking evil
The studio missed out on some marketing opportunities (they didn’t own the mask, after all). But Ghostface, a costume that any kid could pick up at the store (a chilling prospect and part of its movie-branding genius), became synonymous with Scream.

Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell was starring in Party of Five (another nineties classic) when she was cast as Sidney—a strong, competent Final Girl who could make even Jamie Lee Curtis bow down.

“We basically auditioned every girl in town, whether she was known or unknown,” casting director Lisa Beach told The Ringer. “As far as the final three, it was Alicia Witt, Brittany Murphy, and Neve. There was just that certain je ne sais quoi that Neve had.”

Neve will return for the latest installment, and so help me god, if Sidney gets killed off . . .

  • A black and white image of Neve Campbell distraught in the movie Scream
  • Neve Campbell wearing a red top looking menacing in a scene from the movie Scream
  • Neve Campbell in Scream on an ominous night-time background looking as though she were in pain
SKEET ULRICH

The caps are intentional, people.

You might not expect a deranged killer—and, as Sidney points out, a deeply disturbed mama’s boy—to become a sex symbol. But, have you seen his hair? That’s nineties grease at its finest. (See also: Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet and Ethan Hawke in Reality Bites.)

  • Skeet Ulrich in the principal's office in the movie Scream looking concerned - his father sitting by his side
  • Skeet Ulrich and Neve Campbell in the movie Scream looking at the camera
The Two-Killer Twist

Wait, Billy and Stu were in on it together?! THEY WERE IN ON IT TOGETHER?!

If you figured that out, good for you. The rest of us had our jaws on the floor, looking kinda like Ghostface. Will the latest movie be able to top that twist?

  • Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, and Neve Campbell standing in a doorway having a tenuous conversation
  • Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and Matthew Lillard standing outside about to fight
The Marriage of Courteney Cox and David Arquette

It may not have lasted, but the off-screen union of Courteney Cox and David Arquette began as the onscreen union of Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.

They, too, will return for the fifth Scream. Perhaps one of them will be Ghostface. Hmm . . .

  • Courteney Cox and David Arquette standing together and smiling as a couple in a scene from the movie Scream
  • David Arquette as a cop in the movie Scream shining a flashlight in his face at night to look evil
  • Courteney Cox disheveled holding a gun with a determined look on her face
Giant Phones

A symbol of the times.

Today’s movies, with texts popping up on screen, are going to seem dated one day, too. But, very few of them will rise to the level of classic that Scream has, so show some respect for the brick-sized phones.

And, enjoy the new Scream!

  • Drew Barrymore holding a cordless phone and sharp knife seeming terrified
  • Neve Campbell on a cordless phone in the shadows seeming terrified
  • Neve Campbell on a landline standing next to Rose McGowan looking distraught
