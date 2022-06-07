Data-Backed Ways to Include Road Trips In Your Ads

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Summer vacation has arrived! Here’s how you can create the most clickable road trip experiences in your ads, according to data.

Are you planning to hit the road this summer? Over the past two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, people are itching to get out of Dodge.

Interestingly, while Americans were unable to visit many destinations abroad, a renewed appreciation for the road trip emerged. People are driving cross-country again. National Parks visitation has skyrocketed.

If you were lucky enough to take a vacation from 2020-2022, it was likely some combination of a road trip and outdoor adventure.

Shutterstock’s 2022 Creative Trends reflects this specific type of travel enthusiasm, too. One of this year’s top trends is “On the Road Again.” It showcases an escape from the ordinary, with an emphasis on independence, winding roads, beautiful scenery, and wild landscapes.

This trend reflects the excitement and curiosity of road travel, calling on nostalgia from stories like On the Road, Rain Man, Vacation, and Little Miss Sunshine.

So, how can you wrangle this domestic escapism in your creative content?

Shutterstock.AI analyzed over 700 billion elements of photos and videos to determine which exact creative decisions increase click-through rates (CTRs). Through this analysis, we learned which vehicles, destinations, accessories, and landscapes are most likely to get your audience to pay attention and click through.

Ready to hit the road with today’s hottest creative trends? Let’s get going.

Image via Blanscape.

Public Transit is Trending (and Bikes Are Too)

When looking at all transit methods—including airplanes—one thing is overwhelmingly certain. Audiences are engaging with mass transportation the most.

Trains are today’s most clickable transportation method, with a CTR that’s risen 538% over the last year. Coupled with that, train stations are the most clickable location measured, with a CTR that surged 2,519% over the last twelve months.

Bus stops are even having a moment of increased engagement. All this indicates that an interest in expanding public transportation isn’t fleeting at all.

Images via Christian Edelmann, Kristi Blokhin, The Mariner 4291, Gaspar Janos, Lovesyd, Avim Wu, Suchart Boonyavech, Natee Meepian, Thomas Nord, and ICKEDA.

So, what if you want to show off travel that’s not happening on buses or trains? Data tells us that, while trains are much more engaging, motorcycles are today’s second-most clickable transit method.

Bicycles are also in. Their CTR is a little lower than motorcycles, but it’s still good!

Images via MikeDotta, GaudiLab, sportpoint, Sonpichit Salangsing, Yulia Grigoryeva, Rawpixel.com, and Karoly Szokoly.

When it comes to automobiles, trucks top the rest. Trucks are 55% more clickable than SUVs, 92% more clickable than sports cars, and 138% more clickable than vans.

Images via cdrin, Mark1260423, PONG HANDSOME, and oneinchpunch.

Here’s How to Hit the Highway

For much of the last two years, outdoor photography has been more clickable than indoor photography. Of course, when showing off road trips, you’ll select imagery set outside and on the open road. But, which elements of the road are most clickable right now?

Over the last year, artificial intelligence has observed the following locations’ rise in clickability:

Tunnels are the most clickable setting on the road. Their CTR has surged 1,844%.

Highways have seen their CTR rise 543%.

Bridges have seen their CTR rise 748%.

Images via Sean Pavone, Eva Mont, GaudiLab, Sergii Molchenko, ruzanna, Avigator Fortuner, and bluefish_ds.

Interestingly, photos set specifically at night are 555% more clickable than daytime photos. Stars have seen their CTR rise 186% since last year, too.

All this data indicates that, not only are specific roadside settings extremely engaging, but specific times of day are, as well.

Embrace Rural Roadside Beauty

Roadside attractions and rural beauty are all part of what makes road trips so much fun! When digging into the data, a few particular settings stand out.

Mountains, for example, are among today’s most clickable settings. Their CTR has risen 226% over the last year, and they’re 79% more clickable than beaches.

Cliffs are also up 233%, in terms of clickability.

Images via Kevin Kopf, Beata Tabak, and Dudarev Mikhail.

Beyond the mountains, deserts are performing particularly well. (Perhaps this is because they’re a part of the “Way Out West” creative trend.) Over the last year, the CTR of deserts has risen 134%.

Palm trees are up 1,033% in clickability. In fact, they’re 31% more clickable than pine trees. Cacti have also seen a small surge in their CTR.

Images via Monkey Business Images and Papuchalka – kaelaimages.

Bring on the Bikers

Considering that motorcycles are among today’s most clickable transit methods, biker accessories are in right now. While many stereotypes of bikers are super dated, several of their coolest, most recognizable, and most protective accessories are trending up.

Here’s how to include them in your creative, to optimize campaigns for clickability.

Helmets are incredibly engaging right now, as we’ve also pointed out in the “Fantasy” creative trend blog post. Their CTR has risen 556% over the last year.

Goggles’ CTR is up 606% this year, too. Jackets (leather is best) have seen their clickability rise 650% since last spring.

Images via Olena Yakobchuk and Roman Samborskyi.

Of course, tattoos are trending up, too. Ink has gained popularity among the mainstream over the last decade, and this is reflected in our data. The clickability of tattoos has surged 800% since last year.

Could this mean it’s time to take a cross-country trip to visit a tattoo shop you’ve been stalking on Instagram? AI says yes.

Cover image via Rawpixel.com.