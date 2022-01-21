The Rise and Rise of Artist Ebony Bolt

Charles Manning is an actor and writer, based in New York City. He was previously the style director for Cosmopolitan.com and the digital director for The Daily Front Row. When he isn't acting or writing, he enjoys cooking elaborate meals, building things, and snuggling with his adopted geriatric cats.

Meet one of the winners of Shutterstock’s Create Fund grant—and get some much-needed inspiration while you’re at it.

Ebony Bolt is new to stock. Although she has a degree in fashion illustration from FIT, a background in commercial print design, and has used stock in her work, it didn’t occur to her to create her own stock portfolio until a senior content editor at Shutterstock took an interest in her and reached out.

“He told me about The Create Fund and encouraged me to apply,” Bolt says. As one of the grant recipients, she’s now in the midst of creating seventy-five original illustrations for Shutterstock’s premium stock photo and illustration library, OFFSET.

“Originally, I was thinking I wanted the collection to look a very specific way,” Bolt says. “But that put too much pressure on me to make everything perfect, so I decided to just create something every time I was inspired and not worry about whether it fit together or not. I have a habit of overthinking, so now it is just: Get inspired, execute, repeat, and I’ll figure it out as I go.”

The result (so far) is a collection that includes botanical, geometric, and figural designs in muted colors, often combined to create beautiful and surprising motifs.

“I want to make sure I’m showing range,” Bolt says.

Developing a Style

Bolt is perhaps best known for her crowded sketches of commuters on the New York City subway, a body of work she started putting together on her daily commutes—a way of strengthening her drawing skills.

Before the pandemic, Bolt, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, rode the train every day to and from her job in Manhattan, filling countless accordion-style sketchbooks with quickly and elegantly drawn pictures of her fellow commuters.

In those days, she fed off the energy of the city and the pages of her notebooks were as crowded as the train cars in which they were created.

But now, when the city seems to be running at half speed and she no longer needs to commute to work (she is a full-time freelance artist and works from home), she has to find her inspiration elsewhere.

“I spend a lot of time sketching in nearby parks, which has allowed me to incorporate more natural elements into my work,” she says. “But, I do miss [the way things used to be]. I don’t want to say it’s been a struggle, but I’ve definitely had to pivot.”

She still sketches people, but these days she often finds her subjects sitting by themselves rather than in crowds. The energy in the city has changed, and, thus, her drawing style has changed, too.

What hasn’t changed—at least, not so dramatically—are the types of people she draws. “For me, it’s about celebrating diversity,” she says. “The people I draw are not aspirational—they’re real. Often they are fuller[-figured] or aging or they have crow’s feet. I’m drawn to the bags under people’s eyes or the texture of their hair—real things that are not shown enough.”

Evolving as a Stock Artist

Promoting perspectives like Bolt’s is exactly why The Create Fund was developed—to help fill content gaps and further diversity and inclusion within Shutterstock’s vast content library and contributor network, while also providing financial support and professional guidance to historically excluded artists.

Still, Bolt is aware that the work she’s creating for Shutterstock is different from the work she might create for herself or a gallery show.

“I’m learning to strike a balance between what is new and exciting to me, and what will sell,” she says.

So, while she still prefers drawing figures with wrinkles or fat rolls or eye bags, she’s softening and abstracting those images in subtle ways to make her designs more universally appealing.

She’s also learning to strike a balance for herself between her work life and her personal life. “I love creating, so it doesn’t really feel like work at all, but I have to remember to make time for myself too—to take a break, go outside, see the sun, get inspired. Otherwise, I can get overwhelmed, and then I can get stuck.”

Getting unstuck looks different, depending on what day it is. Some days she goes to the park with her sketchbook or a camera to gather new inspiration. Other times, she watches The Golden Girls or period pieces like Downton Abbey.

And, sometimes, she finds inspiration in the work of people she admires, like contemporary artist Charlotte Mann or 19th century British textile and wallpaper designer William Morris.

It’s all part of an evolving process that Bolt, like many artists, finds it difficult to articulate. “I’m still trying to figure it out myself, still trying to figure myself out.”

But, even if she doesn’t know exactly what she’s doing or why she’s doing it, she knows that she’s moving in the right direction.

“I’m following my gut, and I believe in myself,” she says. “That’s really the best thing you can do. You can’t wait for, like, your parents to believe in you before you decide to take a chance on yourself. You just have to go for it and trust that everyone else will come around.”

