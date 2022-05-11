Using the Beauty of Reflections in Photography

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Open up a whole new world in your photography with these creative tips for working with reflective surfaces.

Reflections have the power to transform an otherwise ordinary scene into something truly inspiring. In photography, we can use reflective surfaces to create an artistic echo of a subject or scene. Reflections can also incorporate repeating patterns, symbols, and symmetry into a composition.

Fortunately, photographers can find reflective surfaces just about anywhere. It’s a matter of training our eyes to first identify them in our surroundings before working these surfaces into our shots.

Oceans, lakes, puddles, and even raindrops serve as brilliant surfaces in reflection photography. Meanwhile, less traditional surfaces, such as metals, tiles, mirrors, or even a reflection in someone’s glasses or eyes, can also be used to capture an image in a truly unique way.

Follow these simple but effective tips for mastering the art of reflection photography.

Reflections provide visual balance and cohesion in your photography. Images via KewTJ, Sve_M, Niquirk, and BlueFFury.

Train Your Eye to Perceive Reflective Surfaces

While bodies of water might be the first reflective surface that comes to mind, don’t limit yourself to water-based locations. Reflections found on countless surfaces can make for truly breathtaking shots.

Even if you don’t set out to take reflection photography, you might find you encounter these reflective surfaces as you shoot. Once you start actively paying attention to reflections, you’ll realize they’re everywhere.

Once we pay attention to reflective surfaces around us, the easier they become to spot. Images via Oleh Phoenix, I.Dr, gostua, maradon 333, GaudiLab, and Diana Grytsku.

Consider Your Light Source

Since reflection photography boils down to how light reflects off of objects, it’s important to consider what light you’re working with before the shoot.

If you’re shooting outside, take note of how the angles of the reflection might change as the sun makes its way across the sky. Shooting at the same location at a different time of day can herald different results.

For example, the sun is at its lowest at sunrise and sunset—or golden hour—meaning the light is more diffused. This happens to be a great time of day for capturing stellar light without the glare.

In a studio environment, photographers have much more freedom to move the light source and their subject to get the ideal shot.

It’s important to consider your light source and how it manipulates your subject’s reflection. Images via Peter Kai, on_france, Mary Doggett, and Nana Wang.

Move to See a Whole New Perspective

As mentioned, reflective surfaces exist everywhere. But, what if you don’t see the reflection when you’re composing the image? Try moving to get the shot. You won’t be able to move reflective surfaces—such as lakes or windows—so that means you’ll be required to move around to find the right angle.

Perhaps you’re shooting a reflection in a puddle. In that case, you’ll need to get low to the ground to see the subject reflected. Don’t be afraid to crouch down to the level of the street to get the shot.

You’ll find that as you move around your reflective surface, your composition will change, too. Experiment by capturing your subject in the foreground or centered in the reflection to give your shot symmetry, or perhaps use the rule of thirds approach by placing or capturing your subject to one side.

By seeing reflections in a new way, your creative possibilities will multiply.

Move around to see the world (and reflections) in a whole new way. Images via haoqi chen, Efetova Anna, lazyllama, and Rawpixel.com.

Mix Reality and Reflection

When starting out in reflection photography, you might be tempted to shoot just the reflection. However, combining real subjects and their reflections in your works is where the magic really happens behind the lens.

You might find a reflection on its own doesn’t have nearly as much impact as when you combine it with the source of the reflection. Perhaps you lose visual symmetry? Or context?

Reflections simply add an interesting visual addition to your shot. They don’t necessarily have to be huge or dominate the image. Even a subtle reflection can enhance the overall look and feel.

A reflection without the subject of the reflection tends to lessen the impact of the shot. Images via skyNext, Angelo Cordeschi, and Margaret.Wiktor.

Shoot Imperfect Surfaces

While the visual impact of mirror-like reflections goes without saying, don’t overlook the beauty of imperfect reflections. Sure, the symmetry of a mountain perfectly reflected in a lake might make for a beautiful photo, but don’t hesitate to explore other types of reflective photography.

Distortions in reflections produced by imperfect surfaces can create an interesting effect that sometimes appears to warp our sense of reality. Play mind-bending tricks on the viewer by adding distorted reflections to your portfolio.

Images via Havoc and Havoc.



Images via alexkoral and alexkoral.



Imperfect surfaces can create distorted reflections that add visual interest to your shot. Images via Shawn Hamilton, Alicja Wieczorek, and Alex Div.

Go Bold with Symmetry

We’ve mentioned time and time again how reflections can add an element of symmetry to your shot, but the visual impact of symmetry depends on how well the shot was executed.

Attention to detail is key to shooting impactful, symmetrical reflection photography. Details such as making sure the reflected and non-reflected parts share visual weight in the photo are key.

Ensuring the reflected and non-reflected elements in the photo are featured equally in the frame provides visual balance and emphasizes the inherent symmetry of reflection in photos.

Symmetry in reflection photography creates a sense of balance. Images via fran_kie, Parsha, and Alvov.

Experiment with Different Shutter Speeds

Your shutter speed is dictated by the amount of light and movement you’re working with. A fast shutter speed will ensure you freeze-frame a movement—perfect for capturing a person or thing in motion by a reflective surface.

Meanwhile, a slow shutter speed can help when shooting choppy waters. Sure, you might be wishing for a calm, windless day to capture those mirror-like reflection shots of a lake, but the weather doesn’t always cooperate.

Slow shutter speeds—or rather, long-exposure shots—teamed with a tripod to keep your camera steady will turn those reflections into silky, dreamy movements on the water.

In addition, a tripod and slow shutter speed can capture the reflection of the stars. Experiment with different shutter speeds to create different effects.

Use different shutter speeds to herald different results in reflection photography. Images via M.Pakats, Derek Gordon, lovelyday12, and Anton Jankovoy.

Cover image via Dmytro Buianskyi.