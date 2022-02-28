Say Thanks and Well Done with a Custom Certificate of Appreciation

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

Have you ever done something utterly awesome and thought, “I should get an award for that”? Well, you could be the person who makes it happen for someone else! Whether it’s a coworker who’s always got your back or a star dribbler on your little league team, a certificate of appreciation is a nice way to recognize a job well done.

And, you don’t have to settle for just any off-the-shelf certificate—put extra meaning into the gesture by making your own. With the creative inspiration and beginner-friendly design tips below, it’s easier than you might think.

Your Words of Appreciation Matter

When you think “participation certificate,” do spelling bees or sporting events spring to mind? Many people think of certificates as something exclusively for kids, but the truth is that everyone enjoys being appreciated.

Whether at the office, at school, or in the home, the research is clear. Appreciation and gratitude are almost universally associated with improvements in well-being, motivation, connection, and resilience. Interestingly, these findings hold true both for the giver of thanks and the receiver.

To make your gesture of appreciation even more impactful for the recipient, consider the following tips:

Focus your praise on effort and mindset rather than results.

Be specific about what the person did that made such an impact.

Recognize the recipient in front of their peers.

Keep it simple—say “thank you!” and mean it.

Now, let’s turn to the certificate itself.

Certificates of Excellence, Participation, and Appreciation

From the teeniest tots to the wisest seniors, appreciation is something that we all crave, and it can be worked into any facet of our lives. No matter who you’re awarding or where, you can get inspired for your own certificate design with the examples below.

Participation and Achievement Certificates at School

Learners of all ages benefit from thoughtful recognition by educators. Sports teams, academics, extracurriculars—you can call attention to all sorts of student accomplishments with a unique certificate of recognition.

Showcase the highest-performing students with a student of the month certificate of excellence. (Bonus points if you’re highlighting something like kindness or empathy over academics alone.)

Hosting a debate, speech tournament, or drama competition? Create a winner certificate for first, second, and third place.

By Aashir Hassan Riaz via Behance, this winner certificate goes all out with a thoughtful letter.

It’s not all about coming in first place. Create a cool participation certificate for your school’s summer camps to show every player that they matter equally.

Add your own sporty twist by customizing this certificate in PicMonkey.

If your school highlights those kids who never miss a day, why not do so with a customized perfect attendance certificate?

Starry balloons and bright colors mark this certificate by Mehwish Javaid via Behance.

Recognition and Appreciation Certificates in the Workplace

Research shows that appreciated employees are happy employees—and unappreciated employees? They’re one foot out the door!

Since employee recognition is key to retention and productivity, there’s nothing too small to call out with a few words of sincere thanks.

This good job certificate is elegant and understated with a splash of glitter and gradient. (Want something less glam? Customize this template in PicMonkey to achieve any vibe.)

Is recognition a regularly scheduled event at your workplace? Then consider creating an employee of the month certificate or an employee of the quarter certificate.

Employee of the month certificate design by Anit Dangi via Behance.

Mandatory training may not be anyone’s favorite workplace activity, but an attractive training certificate (and some genuine words of thanks) can help keep employees motivated.

To put a bow on your employee training, make this certificate your own.

If your office is a trendsetter, your employee certificates should match. This appreciation certificate uses a dynamic background clipped into a text mask for a stylish effect.

Just say no to stodgy and corporate! Design by Kate Tyshchenko via Behance.

Other Interesting Certificate Examples

Lest you think that certificates only work for accomplishments at school or in the workplace, here are some creative examples of certificates used elsewhere. (Spoiler alert: You can say “thanks” or “well done” for absolutely anything.)

Call attention to someone’s impeccable sense of style with a colorful and contemporary best-dressed certificate.

Reward your child’s bravery at the dentist with this super-cute, kid-friendly certificate of bravery.

Kids can conquer anything with encouragement! Design by Hertzel Betito via Behance.

Baptism certificates are a special keepsake for members of any religious community.

Mark a momentous occasion with a beautiful certificate. Design by Mathias Portela via Behance.

Even our furry friends deserve a little recognition (and maybe some treats, too). This dog diploma celebrates graduation with a doggy smile.

How do you say “good job” in dog-speak? Design by Ben Tobias via Dribbble.

How to Create Your Own Certificate of Appreciation

Feeling inspired to recognize a coworker, student, family member, or friend? Then start creating your customized certificate—and finish it in minutes—by following the steps below.

1. Brainstorm the Content

Start by writing out everything that needs to go on your certificate. The most common elements include:

The logo of the awarding organization

The title of the award or accomplishment

A couple of sentences describing the accomplishment

The recipient’s name

The giver’s name (usually a representative or leader of the organization)

The date of awarding

Spaces for signature(s)

2. Check Out Examples

Before you start designing, consider the tone and mood you want to achieve for your certificate. You can narrow down your desired look and feel by viewing examples of certificates online.

Not sure where to look? Start with some certificate templates or browse stock certificate assets for ideas.

3. Choose a Certificate Template

You can choose from dozens of customizable certificates with a few clicks.

The easiest way to create your certificate (while making sure that it contains all the key elements) is to start with a professionally designed template in a program like PicMonkey.

If you design in PicMonkey, all you have to do is click Templates from the top toolbar and then type “certificate” into the search bar. Click on your favorite certificate template to get started.

4. Customize Your Certificate

Hundreds of built-in graphics make it easy to customize any certificate.

Whether you’re creating a certificate of excellence for the office or a good job certificate for your kid at home, there are endless ways to personalize your design.

To keep that classic certificate feel, consider adding design details like these:

Badges and ribbons

Frames and borders

Metallic detailing

Handwritten or script fonts

All of these elements are easy to insert and customize in PicMonkey. For example, after adding a solid-color badge from the Graphics tab on the left, you can magically turn it into a lifelike gold foil sticker through the Textures tab.

A touch of antique Fortuna gold gives this certificate extra dimension.

Other creative customizations are equally hassle-free: colors, fonts, shapes, frames, textures, patterns, stock photos, even animations!

Case in point? With just a few more tweaks, the same template above has been transformed into the one below. (Said tweaks include removing the photo’s background, changing the fonts, and adding a new background color. Super easy.)

Designer or not, anyone can create pro-level certificates in PicMonkey.

5. Download to Print or Send

Get the right file type for your needs, whether print or web.

Once your certificate is ready to go, download the file by clicking Download. Choose web or print, and then specify your preferred file type. From there, you can print it at home, send it to a professional print shop, or share it online.

If you’re printing professionally, don’t forget to account for the bleed area (a.k.a. some extra pixels along the edges) and to set the crop marks. For more detail, get the lowdown on crop and bleed.

Expressing your appreciation doesn’t have to be some big, expensive, flashy event. A simple certificate can do the trick.

Start with an easy-to-customize certificate template and recognize those amazing people around you.

Cover image via GoodStudio.