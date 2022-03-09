Mastering the Art of Rain Photography 

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Taking pictures of the rain encourages you to get out of your comfort zone and overcome challenging low-light scenery.

Photos of rain can evoke a sense of mystery, drama, romance, calm, melancholy, and more. However, capturing the poetic essence of rain from behind the lens can be something of a challenge. Pulling it off requires not only the right gear, but also creative and technical insight.

Fortunately, a little patience and know-how can completely elevate your rain photography, helping you transform an otherwise dull subject into something visually stunning.

We’ll discuss everything you need to know so you can add beautiful rain photos to your portfolio.

Taking pictures on a rainy day can be a challenge, but with these tips, you can pull it off. Just don’t forget your galoshes. Images via Dean Drobot, Anna-Nas, CHOKCHAI POOMICHAIYA, and Kantaya.

What You’ll Need (Aside from an Umbrella)

A DSLR or Mirrorless Camera

Investing in a DSLR or mirrorless camera is necessary to overcome the challenge of low light on a rainy day. You’ll need a wide, dynamic range and the option to shoot at high ISO. (Sorry, your phone camera isn’t going to cut it.)

In addition, a waterproof camera case and lens hood are recommended to protect your camera from the rain. If those accessories aren’t within your budget, you can always improvise by covering your camera body in a transparent bag to ensure it stays dry.

A Tripod

There are many styles of rain photography—all of which can benefit greatly from the extra stability provided by a tripod. Some rain scenes require long exposures, which have a greater need for stability to avoid blurred images and camera shake.

Images via Dani Llao Calvet, Alex Zotov, and IAKIMCHUK IAROSLAV.

The Right Camera Settings

Figuring out the best camera settings for your rainy scene depends on the style and atmosphere you’re trying to achieve.

Perhaps you’d like to catch individual raindrops in your shot, for instance, or maybe you’d prefer the abstract, streaking look of rain. Whatever the case, you’ll need to adjust settings accordingly.

ISO

To put it simply, ISO is your camera’s sensitivity to light. A low ISO means less sensitivity to light, while a high ISO means more sensitivity to light.

Adjusting your camera settings to a medium-to-high ISO value is best for managing such low-light scenarios as a rainy day.

Doing so will also trigger a fast shutter speed, which will enable your camera to catch quick-moving, defined subjects, such as raindrops.

Shutter Speed

Fast: Capturing rain in mid-air requires a fast shutter speed. If the shutter speed is too slow, the raindrops will appear blurred before they reach the ground. To freeze droplets in your image, it’s best to use a shutter speed of at least 1/1000 sec. Slow: A slow shutter speed of around 1/60 sec will produce nice, long, artistic steaks in your photography. As a general rule, the longer the shutter speed, the greater the blur—and vice versa.

Use a fast shutter speed to capture rain in motion. A slow shutter speed can create a more artistic look. Images via Vadven and majivecka.

Aperture

A wide aperture allows more light into your camera, which is ideal on a low-light rainy day. But, the downside of shooting with a wide aperture is that it triggers a shallow depth of field, and having a shallow depth of field makes it harder to focus on the action. (Remember, when shooting rain photography, you’re not just shooting rain—you’re capturing everything from the background to the foreground elements in the frame.)

Capturing rain in focus requires a deep depth of field, which is achieved with a small aperture. Image via lisdiyanto suhardjo.

Start with a smaller aperture of f/8, then increase or decrease your settings to find a happy balance between light and depth of field.

Keep in mind that if you choose to increase the shutter speed, your aperture needs to increase, as well.

Macro

Setting your camera to macro mode provides an extreme close-up view of rain on different surfaces. Raindrops on leaves, flowers, windows, lakes, and so on look stunning up close.

Raindrops are popular subjects in macro photography for their aesthetic quality and lack of motion.

Macro photography reveals a close-up look at the rain. Image via LUMIKK555.

Artistic Compositions in Rain Photography

Rainy days lend themselves to artistic compositions. Consider the feeling or message you want to evoke, followed by the mood and the tools you’ll need to achieve the effect.

Reflections

Reflections are one of the greatest perks for a photographer when shooting on a rainy day, as they provide symmetry—a powerful tool for engaging the viewer.

Look for reflections in puddles on the ground and ensure your camera is set to manual mode, so you have complete control over the exposure and focus settings.

Don’t be afraid to get low, so you’re as close to the puddle (and the reflection) as possible. This will open up some interesting composition ideas.

Reflections provide symmetry and visual balance. Image via J.K2507.

Rain Through a Window

Capturing rain through a window is a wonderful technique for creating abstract rain imagery. Look for patterns in the raindrops and bright lights or colors outside the window for more interesting results.

Shooting from behind glass offers a fascinating look at rain behind the lens. Images via Eugene Grabkin and August_0802.

Nighttime Showers

Rain at night can appear almost invisible behind the lens. This is where a strategic use of light can enhance the look of rain in your photography.

Look for any light source available—streetlights, headlights, city lights, and so on—to give rain a radiant glow.

Alternatively, using the flash of your camera in manual mode is another way to illuminate raindrops. A flash also makes it easier to maintain a high shutter speed.

A strategic use of light can illuminate rain at night. Image via Sam Robertson.

Sky Shots

Ominous clouds only add to the drama of your shot. Turn your attention to the sky to catch interesting cloud formations.

A break in the clouds or light beaming down behind rain can make for an intense photo.

Rain is only part of the picture. Look to the sky to find interesting formations in the clouds. Image via Aedka Studio.

Final Thoughts

Aside from the technical skills and endurance required to take rain photography, creativity is a must. So, run with your imagination, experiment with different settings and compositions, and have fun!

Preferably while staying dry.

Cover image via PBXStudio.