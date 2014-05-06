Share this: Facebook

Salesforce.com, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, continues making bold moves to help marketers and brands reach more engaged audiences. Today, we’re excited to announce that Shutterstock is a featured partner for their latest product introduction.

Launched through the company’s Radian6 and Buddy Media brands, Social Studio enables marketers to centralize all of their social media posting, as well as manage campaigns and analytics, within a single cloud-based interface — and Shutterstock is built right in.

Using Social Studio, brands can easily and quickly design, publish, and track the performance of social-media posts across platforms. The Shutterstock app, which is featured and pre-installed in Social Studio, gives marketers the ability to seamlessly add licensed images to social media campaigns.

All a user has to do is sign in with their Shutterstock Premier account and start licensing images through their existing image plan. Premier is Shutterstock’s enterprise offering geared toward large organizations, which offers multi-user access, invoicing, worry-free licensing, and enhanced legal protection to the kinds of customers that Social Studio was designed for.

You can use the app to search for images, preview how they’ll look in a social media post, and license them directly for social media campaigns, all without leaving the Social Studio environment. The app automatically isolates image formats supported in social media, allowing users to select from more than 30 million images in the Shutterstock collection.

We worked closely with the Salesforce ExactTarget Marketing Cloud team to help develop this app, leveraging our best-in-class image search and making it work seamlessly inside of Social Studio. If your organization is already a Shutterstock Premier and Salesforce ExactTarget Marketing Cloud client, you’ll have everything you need to get started.

If you’d like to learn more about Shutterstock Premier solutions for large agencies and corporations, please visit us here or contact us for more information.

To find out more about Social Studio, head to exacttarget.com/social.