Fashion in Photos: An Obsessive Look Back at Queen Elizabeth’s Hats

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Queen Elizabeth II is about to celebrate seventy years on the throne. As her Platinum Jubilee nears, let’s look back at her impact on fashion.

Rejoice, Royals fans: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee is coming up on February 6. Soon, London and the world will celebrate her time as the longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history.

Throughout her life on the throne, the world has changed. Countries have gained independence from the United Kingdom. Cultural shifts have transformed how the world views the monarchy.

And yet, despite the storms she’s weathered over the last 70 years, the Queen’s love of some things—like her family of corgis—remains the same.

Today, we’ll take a look back at some of Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved accessories: her hats. While it may sound reductive to review a female monarch’s sartorial choices, note that the Royal Family is quite selective about its fashion choices, choosing pieces that are deeply symbolic and inspiring—the Queen’s headwear is no exception.

As the Platinum Jubilee nears, let’s have a jubilee of our own, and review the powerful hats of the UK’s most powerful woman.

Queen Elizabeth’s Ceremonial Crowns

While not quite a hat, royal crowns are the most sacred and ceremonial pieces worn throughout a monarch’s reign. Upon her coronation, Elizabeth wore the most important of all crowns, St. Edward’s Crown (used exclusively for a monarch’s coronation).

The St. Edward Crown lives in the Tower of London’s Jewel House and appears in the Royal Family’s coat of arms, badges, and logos, to symbolize Elizabeth’s authority as Queen.

Does this crown look familiar? It’s used as a symbol for Elizabeth II’s reign. Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Patrik Mezirka, Historia/Shutterstock, and Shutterstock.

The Queen has inherited and worn a variety of other crowns, each with its own meaning. She has worn The Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of Parliament, as well as when she left Westminster Abbey after her coronation.

She often wears the Vladimir Tiara, which was smuggled to England during the Russian Revolution. For different occasions, this tiara is customized with various gemstones and jewels.



Each crown has its own history and symbolism. Images via Shutterstock and Shutterstock.

Elizabeth’s Crowns on Currency

Of course, Elizabeth II famously sports a number of crowns on postage stamps and currency. Some of the most recognizable of these are the “Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara,” which was a wedding gift from her grandmother.

She also appears on stamps and coins wearing The Diamond Diadem, which incorporates the national emblems of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

These pieces are “The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara” and “The Diamond Diadem.” Images via Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock.

You probably recognize a number of these crowns by now. Images via Georgios Kollidas, Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab (2, 3), chrisdorney, and Andy Lidstone.

Colorful Hats, Fit for a Queen

Some bright and beautiful hats have also crowned Queen Elizabeth’s head over the years. She even told her biographer, “I can’t wear beige because nobody will know who I am.”

Her hat choices have certainly followed that philosophy.

The Queen knows how to stand out. Image via Shutterstock.

Throughout her career of state visits, ceremonies, and subsequent jubilees, Elizabeth has chosen bold yet sophisticated hats for herself.

During her visits to Australia—starting with her first in 1954, and continuing with her “walkabout” in Sydney in 1970, and onward—Elizabeth wore citrus-colored ensembles, adorned with bright white, yellow, or green hats.

The hats Her Majesty wore in Australia are bright and energetic. Images via Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock, Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, and Rob Griffith/AP/Shutterstock.

Her hats have represented her own achievements, too. During her Silver Jubilee, the Queen wore a bright pink hat, decorated with twenty-five fabric bells to celebrate her twenty-five years on the throne.

She chose a golden hat for her Golden Jubilee, after serving as queen for fifty years. She continued to wear celebratory hats during her Jubilee tours throughout the Commonwealth.

Jubilee celebrations continued on tour as Elizabeth wore vibrant hats. Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Dan Charity/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Shutterstock.

HRH’s Fascinators, Casques, and Pillbox Hats

The Queen is a fan of fascinator and casque styles, which have their own distinct differences. Both are often adorned with feathers. But, while fascinators are large and flamboyant, casques fit the head and frame the face.

Fascinators have been en vogue for royals for centuries. In fact, women have been wearing feathers and ferns in their hair since the days of the ill-fated Queen Marie Antoinette.

As they went in and out of style for years, these hats eventually earned their fascinating name as a marketing ploy by a New York City hat-maker in the early 1960s. This was when Elizabeth became fond of the style.

Elizabeth’s fascination with fascinators has endured. Images via AP/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Shutterstock, and Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock.

Throughout her reign, Elizabeth has made fascinators, casques, and classic pillbox hats staples of her wardrobe. While she tends to favor brimmed hats nowadays, the Queen has enjoyed alternative options throughout her decades on the throne.

Elizabeth added a scarf to her pillbox hat while visiting Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque, to embrace and respect local traditions. Images via Edward Wing/Shutterstock, Daily Mail/Shutterstock, Reginald Davis/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock, Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, and Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

Royal Toques, Turbans, and Scarves

Finally, let’s look at hats of a more subtle nature. Toques and turbans have made appearances throughout the Queen’s reign. Though both styles appear to be made of layered fabric, a toque sets atop the head and is shaped like a pillbox. A turban tends to be more tightly-wrapped and sets closer to the face.

Though their origins are from central Asia and date back to 2,350 BCE, the Queen has worn many turbans and toques, most frequently in the mid-20th century, when they were at their peak in Western women’s fashion.

These styles were Elizabeth’s preferred look for state visits, in particular.

Let’s face it, the Queen looks lovely in any manner of hat. Images via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, Sadayuki Mikami/AP/Shutterstock, Bill Cross/Daily Mail/Shutterstock, Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, Hem/AP/Shutterstock, and Shutterstock.

At the end of the day, while she is quite a special person, Queen Elizabeth II is a person who likes to relax, just like the rest of us. Throughout her lifetime, she’s often styled scarves for casual family trips and outings.

Of course, there have been a few formal occasions when she’s donned a scarf, but it seems as though the style is one of her favored everyday looks. Whether she’s out for a drive or on holiday at Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth has delighted us with her casual head scarf styles.

Some scarves are dressed up, while many are dressed down. Images via David Hartley/Shutterstock, Daily Mail/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Alan Davidson/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock, and David Hartley/Shutterstock.

Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and Looks

Over these past 70 years, the world has watched the Queen and the British Monarchy evolve.

Image via Shutterstock.

As her Platinum Jubilee approaches, there are so many ways to reflect upon this monarch’s impact on the United Kingdom and beyond. In a small way, Her Majesty’s style—especially her choices of hats—has left a legacy that’s just as vibrant as the Queen herself.

Cover image via Historia/Shutterstock.