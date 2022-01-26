Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Editorial Fashion in Photos: An Obsessive Look Back at Queen Elizabeth’s Hats
Fashion in Photos: An Obsessive Look Back at Queen Elizabeth's Hats
Editorial

Fashion in Photos: An Obsessive Look Back at Queen Elizabeth’s Hats

By on

Queen Elizabeth II is about to celebrate seventy years on the throne. As her Platinum Jubilee nears, let’s look back at her impact on fashion.

Rejoice, Royals fans: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee is coming up on February 6. Soon, London and the world will celebrate her time as the longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history. 

Throughout her life on the throne, the world has changed. Countries have gained independence from the United Kingdom. Cultural shifts have transformed how the world views the monarchy

And yet, despite the storms she’s weathered over the last 70 years, the Queen’s love of some things—like her family of corgis—remains the same.

Today, we’ll take a look back at some of Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved accessories: her hats. While it may sound reductive to review a female monarch’s sartorial choices, note that the Royal Family is quite selective about its fashion choices, choosing pieces that are deeply symbolic and inspiring—the Queen’s headwear is no exception.

As the Platinum Jubilee nears, let’s have a jubilee of our own, and review the powerful hats of the UK’s most powerful woman.

Queen Elizabeth II smiling wearing a fancy red hat with black trim
Image via Alessia Pierdomenico.

Queen Elizabeth’s Ceremonial Crowns

While not quite a hat, royal crowns are the most sacred and ceremonial pieces worn throughout a monarch’s reign. Upon her coronation, Elizabeth wore the most important of all crowns, St. Edward’s Crown (used exclusively for a monarch’s coronation).

The St. Edward Crown lives in the Tower of London’s Jewel House and appears in the Royal Family’s coat of arms, badges, and logos, to symbolize Elizabeth’s authority as Queen.

Queen Elizabeth sits on her throne during the coronation at Westminster Abbey
Closeup of the St. Edwards Crown
A symbol of Queen Elizabeth II Regina with a crown above the letters "E" and "R"
Side view of Queen Elizabeth wearing her crown at her coronation

Does this crown look familiar? It’s used as a symbol for Elizabeth II’s reign. Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Patrik Mezirka, Historia/Shutterstock, and Shutterstock.

The Queen has inherited and worn a variety of other crowns, each with its own meaning. She has worn The Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of Parliament, as well as when she left Westminster Abbey after her coronation.

She often wears the Vladimir Tiara, which was smuggled to England during the Russian Revolution. For different occasions, this tiara is customized with various gemstones and jewels.

  • Queen Elizabeth II smiles at the camera wearing her jewel encrusted tiara
  • Back view of Queen Elizabeth's head wearing her crown
Each crown has its own history and symbolism. Images via Shutterstock and Shutterstock.

Elizabeth’s Crowns on Currency

Of course, Elizabeth II famously sports a number of crowns on postage stamps and currency. Some of the most recognizable of these are the “Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara,” which was a wedding gift from her grandmother.

She also appears on stamps and coins wearing The Diamond Diadem, which incorporates the national emblems of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth wearing her Diamond Diadem in the mid-1950s
Portrait of Queen Elizabeth in a fashionable gown with a diamond crown
Closeup portrait of Queen Elizabeth sporting a diamond encrusted crown

These pieces are “The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara” and “The Diamond Diadem.” Images via Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock.

Closeup of a stamp of Queen Elizabeth
Closeup of a Queen Elizabeth banknote
Closeup of a Queen Elizabeth banknote
Hong Kong banknote with Queen Elizabeth's image on the currency
A young Queen Elizabeth on a blue postage stamp
Closeup of Queen Elizabeth banknotes

You probably recognize a number of these crowns by now. Images via Georgios Kollidas, Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab (2, 3), chrisdorney, and Andy Lidstone.

Colorful Hats, Fit for a Queen

Some bright and beautiful hats have also crowned Queen Elizabeth’s head over the years. She even told her biographer, “I can’t wear beige because nobody will know who I am.”

Her hat choices have certainly followed that philosophy. 

Queen Elizabeth visiting India surrounded by well-wishers
The Queen knows how to stand out. Image via Shutterstock.

Throughout her career of state visits, ceremonies, and subsequent jubilees, Elizabeth has chosen bold yet sophisticated hats for herself.

During her visits to Australia—starting with her first in 1954, and continuing with her “walkabout” in Sydney in 1970, and onward—Elizabeth wore citrus-colored ensembles, adorned with bright white, yellow, or green hats. 

Queen Elizabeth in a lime green ensemble greeting a crowd of children
Queen Elizabeth in Austalia greeting a crowd
Queen Elizabeth wearing a pale yellow dress and hat at the Commonwealth Day Reception outside
Queen Elizabeth makes a speech wearing bright yellow dress and hat
Queen Elizabeth wearing a pink and white matching hat and dress at the Great Aussie Barbecue

The hats Her Majesty wore in Australia are bright and energetic. Images via Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock, Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, and Rob Griffith/AP/Shutterstock.

Her hats have represented her own achievements, too. During her Silver Jubilee, the Queen wore a bright pink hat, decorated with twenty-five fabric bells to celebrate her twenty-five years on the throne.

She chose a golden hat for her Golden Jubilee, after serving as queen for fifty years. She continued to wear celebratory hats during her Jubilee tours throughout the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth in all pink holding a bouquet of flowers while speaking to a crowd
The Queen in all yellow holding a bouquet of flowers smiling at the camera
Queen holding a bouquet of flowers with a crowd cheering her on
Queen Elizabeth in pink outfit and hat welcoming a happy crowd
Queen in all lavender holding an umbrello

Jubilee celebrations continued on tour as Elizabeth wore vibrant hats. Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Dan Charity/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Shutterstock.

HRH’s Fascinators, Casques, and Pillbox Hats

The Queen is a fan of fascinator and casque styles, which have their own distinct differences. Both are often adorned with feathers. But, while fascinators are large and flamboyant, casques fit the head and frame the face.

Fascinators have been en vogue for royals for centuries. In fact, women have been wearing feathers and ferns in their hair since the days of the ill-fated Queen Marie Antoinette.

As they went in and out of style for years, these hats eventually earned their fascinating name as a marketing ploy by a New York City hat-maker in the early 1960s. This was when Elizabeth became fond of the style. 

Queen Elizabeth II wearing a hat of artificial leaves and berries at a garden party
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from their car
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip standing together at a wedding
Queen Elizabeth at the Olympics' opening ceremony in London

Elizabeth’s fascination with fascinators has endured. Images via AP/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Shutterstock, and Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock.

Throughout her reign, Elizabeth has made fascinators, casques, and classic pillbox hats staples of her wardrobe. While she tends to favor brimmed hats nowadays, the Queen has enjoyed alternative options throughout her decades on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth walks with Princess Anne and their corgi dog down a red carpet
Queen Elizabeth stands outside a plane at the London Airport with her two corgi dogs talking to a man
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Anne at the Highland Games in Scotland
Queen Elizabeth accepts a bouquet of red roses from a young boy
Queen Elizabeth and Aleksander Kwaśniewsk walk down a red carpet in front of the Polish army
Queen Elizabeth walks with a young woman in a hijab while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Elizabeth added a scarf to her pillbox hat while visiting Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque, to embrace and respect local traditions. Images via Edward Wing/Shutterstock, Daily Mail/Shutterstock, Reginald Davis/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock, Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, and Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

Royal Toques, Turbans, and Scarves

Finally, let’s look at hats of a more subtle nature. Toques and turbans have made appearances throughout the Queen’s reign. Though both styles appear to be made of layered fabric, a toque sets atop the head and is shaped like a pillbox. A turban tends to be more tightly-wrapped and sets closer to the face. 

Though their origins are from central Asia and date back to 2,350 BCE, the Queen has worn many turbans and toques, most frequently in the mid-20th century, when they were at their peak in Western women’s fashion.

These styles were Elizabeth’s preferred look for state visits, in particular.

Closeup of Queen Elizabeth wearing a green and black coat and toque
Queen Elizabeth and West German President Walter Scheel walk together across a lawn
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waving at a crowd
Queen walking with King Khalid at Riydah Airport
Queen Elizabeth stands with her children next to Prime Minister Winston Churchill
Queen Elizabeth in Mexico watching a performance

Let’s face it, the Queen looks lovely in any manner of hat. Images via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, Sadayuki Mikami/AP/Shutterstock, Bill Cross/Daily Mail/Shutterstock, Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, Hem/AP/Shutterstock, and Shutterstock.

At the end of the day, while she is quite a special person, Queen Elizabeth II is a person who likes to relax, just like the rest of us. Throughout her lifetime, she’s often styled scarves for casual family trips and outings.

Of course, there have been a few formal occasions when she’s donned a scarf, but it seems as though the style is one of her favored everyday looks. Whether she’s out for a drive or on holiday at Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth has delighted us with her casual head scarf styles.  

Queen Elizabeth walking with her corgi dog across a green lawn
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and their children about to get in a car surrounded by a crowd of people
Queen Elizabeth wearing a scarf stands next to a man at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
Closeup of Queen Elizabeth wearing a delicate sheer pale yellow scarf
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles strolling across a green lawn
Closeup of Queen Elizabeth wearing a scarf decorated with various dog breeds
Queen Elizabeth driving her car on a sunny day wearing a scarf

Some scarves are dressed up, while many are dressed down. Images via David Hartley/Shutterstock, Daily Mail/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Alan Davidson/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock, and David Hartley/Shutterstock.

Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and Looks

Over these past 70 years, the world has watched the Queen and the British Monarchy evolve. 

The Queen in a hot pink outfit speaking to a crowd of well-wishers
Image via Shutterstock.

As her Platinum Jubilee approaches, there are so many ways to reflect upon this monarch’s impact on the United Kingdom and beyond. In a small way, Her Majesty’s style—especially her choices of hats—has left a legacy that’s just as vibrant as the Queen herself.

Cover image via Historia/Shutterstock.

Editorial
Share this post

Related Posts

How to Take More Artistic Holiday Photos
Contributor

How to Take More Artistic Holiday Photos

Holiday photos should feel warm, authentic, timeless. Here, Offset contributor Vira Simon-Nikulina shares her creative tips and inspirations.

How Swimwear Evolved in Fashion Photography: 1920s to 2000s
Editorial

How Swimwear Evolved in Fashion Photography: 1920s to 2000s

Swimwear editorials through the decades reveal fashion’s fascinating evolution, and the progression in attitudes about how women should dress.

A Brief History of Christmas Tree Design
Editorial

A Brief History of Christmas Tree Design

A celebration of the Christmas tree in all its festive glory. Get a glimpse into its intriguing background and the lore that accompanies it.

The Meaning of Colors in Cultures Around the World
Design Tips

The Meaning of Colors in Cultures Around the World

Dive into color symbolism and explore the significance of colors in cultures around the world. Learn how to use color in your own projects.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.

TOP