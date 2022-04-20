Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Quatrefoil: A Historically Persistent Icon
Quatrefoil: A Historically Persistent Icon

Quatrefoils are known throughout the world, but their long history, complex meanings, and fashion sense may surprise you.

You may not be familiar with the word quatrefoil, but you’re definitely familiar with its form.

A quatrefoil looks like a four-leaved clover (the name is Latin for four leaves) and, as such, some think it connotes good luck. Others feel it looks like the sepal of a persimmon (more on that later), or four simplified petals of a flower.

Three samples of quatrefoils in black and white
Image via Morphart Creation.

Quatrefoils make up countless stained-glass windows in Gothic churches, and other decorative stonework from that era. It appears on ancient heraldry and family crests.

Nowadays, everyone has seen quatrefoils in textiles, wallpapers, jewelry, and furniture. You may have even eaten quatrefoils if you’ve had the Girl Scout Cookies called Trefoils—which means three leaves, even though the cookies have four leaves and are technically quatrefoils. 

Closeup photo of seamless white tiles
Blue Moroccan tiles in a seamless pattern
Model in short, black dress on the catwalk in Paris

Images via Alena Gan, ColorMaker, and Pixelformula/Sipa/Shutterstock.

Quatrefoils Are Not-Geographically Unique: Mesopotamia and Mesoamerica 

Many quatrefoils can be seen painted on pottery from northern Mesopotamia (in what we now call Syria) during the Neolithic era, 5700–5300 BCE.

The design is found on ceramics from the prolific Halaf culture. And, some historians believe it was a symbol for male fertility. 

Ivory inlay of a lioness springing at a Nuban
Ancient ivory carving from Nimrud, Assyria featuring quatrefoils. Image via Werner Forman Archive/Shutterstock.

From ancient Mesopotamia, the quatrefoil was adopted in nearby areas. Thousands of years later, the pattern had spread widely throughout the Middle East and was used on vividly colored rugs, countless types of art, and architectural decoration.

Orange and black fabric design with white flowers
Vintage fountain with Moroccan tiles

Images via Historia/Shutterstock and Historia/Shutterstock.

Old design patterns like the quatrefoil have a way of not only migrating to surrounding territories naturally, but sometimes also being created independently, by cultures with no knowledge of one another.

Watery caves from the Maya and Mixe people in Mesoamerica (between 1500 – 900 BCE) show quatrefoils repeatedly carved into stone structures. Often these quatrefoils appear as the shape of a mythical creature’s mouth.

Some historians believe the Mesoamerican quatrefoils (from Mexico, Guatemala, and elsewhere) signify otherworldly portals. As they lay often at entryways to flooded areas, they may denote a sort of passage.

Sculpture of Chac mask with long nose in Mexico
Image via Gianni Dagli Orti/Shutterstock.

In addition to the open-mouthed quatrefoils, stone vessels from Mesoamerica show off quatrefoil designs a bit later. The motif continues through at least 400 BCE, appearing on delicate whiteware pottery and in monumentally large edifices whose entire architectural outline replicates the four leaves.

Asian Quatrefoils May Be Inspired by Persimmons

The nomadic people of the Asian Steppe, called the Sakha, used the quatrefoil as early as the 3rd century BCE. The Sakha roamed the Asian steppes and encountered many cultures in their travels.

Their folk art shows frequent use of the quatrefoil design, in this case symbolizing a revered persimmon sepal.

Closeup of Yakutia gloves featuring trefoil embroidery
Image via Ivan Sekretarev/AP/Shutterstock.

A sepal is a group of leaves surrounding a plant’s bud. Sepal leaves cradle the base of the bud which, in the case of a persimmon, turns into the fruit.

When you buy a persimmon at the market, you can see the sepal leaves still cupping the fruit in, yes, an exact (and quite elegant) quatrefoil shape.

Ripe Persimmon on light blue background
Hand-drawn illustration of rows of persimmons

Images via Magnolia2017 and Igor Masalitin.

In many ancient Asian cultures, the persimmon was valued for its versatility. It could be dried and preserved for long periods of time.

In China, the persimmon saved numerous communities from famine. This was surely true for the Sakha people who created at least sixty varieties of the quatrefoil motif. Their artifacts reveal quatrefoils that are pointed, some curved, others more ornate or geometric.

The Xiongnu people in China were a pastoral community living at the same time as the Sakha. To the Xiongnu, the quatrefoil (embodying the persimmon) was a symbol of protection and rebirth.

The wax seals of persimmon merchants in nearby Caucasia were quatrefoils. By year 722 CE, Chinese bronze vessels were decorated with quatrefoils. Charming ancient Chinese burial objects from 500 CE were wooden quatrefoils covered in shiny gold leaves.

Persimmon tree with fruit in China
A villager carries dried persimmons in Yiyuan County of Zibo in China
People harvesting Persimmon on farm in China

Persimmons continue to be economically and culturally significant in parts of China. Images via Sipa Asia/Shutterstock, CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock, and CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock.

For centuries, mosques sported the quatrefoil in traceries (ornamental stonework).

Illustration of ancient quatrefoil ornaments
The Nebi Daniel Mosque in Alexandria, Egypt circa 1910s
Colorful quatrefoils on an ancient mosque
Photo of mosque with quatrefoils in the window

Images via Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock, and Historia/Shutterstock.

Quatrefoils Migrate to Europe 

Perhaps because of its integral inclusion in mosques, the quatrefoil was used often in ecclesiastic contexts across Europe.

Within Christianity, the four leaves of a quatrefoil were said to represent the four evangelists: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.

Quatrefoils of the four evangelists Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Image via Historia/Shutterstock.

Quatrefoils found their way to the Italian San Pietro church in Vincoli (constructed 432-434 CE) where we see quatrefoils in the stonework. Though most European examples of the quatrefoil date much later, this is one of the earliest known references.

Historical photo from around 1930 of the Vatican in Rome, Italy
Historical photo from around 1930 of Basilica di San Pietro in Rome, Italy
Black and white illustration of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy

Images via Raimund Erhard/imageBROKER/Shutterstock, Raimund Erhard/imageBROKER/Shutterstock, and imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

When the Notre Dame cathedral was completed (1260 CE), quatrefoils littered its architecture— including barbed quatrefoils, which have spears added between the lobes.

England’s Crowland Abbey, which burned to the ground numerous times and was rebuilt over and over, shows stone quatrefoils in its latest reconstruction (13th century).

The cathedral C’ d’Oro in Venice (also from 13th century) has quatrefoil designs.

Illustration of Notre-dame in Paris
Stain glass in Notre-Dame of Paris cathedral cloister
Sculptures on a balcony in Notre-Dame, Paris circa 1900
Southern side aisle looking towards western façade interior of Notre Dame Cathedral, Reims, France

Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Godong/UIG/Shutterstock, Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Gianni Dagli Orti/Shutterstock.

The quatrefoil was also central in the American context. Native American beadwork from 1830-1860, made by the Wabanaki and the Mi’kmaq people, often utilize a floral quatrefoil design.

The beading embellished moccasins and cuffs on ceremonial coats and looked more like a four petaled flower than a clover. For these tribes, the quatrefoil symbolizes the earth’s vital four directions: North, East, South, and West.

In 1859, the United Stated Marine Corps gave way to the quatrefoil’s charms, and a ribboned quatrefoil became the official adornment on the top of USMC officer caps.

Beaded Blackfoot Indian pad saddle
Floral patterns of beadwork decorate the front of a traditional Athabaskan moosehide shirt
Woman poses with some of her Abenaki drums in Rutland, Vermont
Floral designs in Native American artwork from Blackfoot, Athabaskan, and Abenaki tribes. Images via Bill Manns/Shutterstock, Nativestock Pictures/UIG/Shutterstock, and Toby Talbot/AP/Shutterstock.

For a design that’s lived so many lives and traveled so extensively, the quatrefoil has retained a remarkably upbeat reputation.

At various times, it’s emanated the good luck of a four-leaved clover, male fertility, a long-lasting fruit, rebirth, protection, passage to another world, the four directions, and four evangelists.

Cover image via Henry Clarke/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, ShabacaDesigns, and Igor Masalitin.

Design
