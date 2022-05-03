The History of Prom in Pictures

Charles Manning is an actor and writer, based in New York City. He was previously the style director for Cosmopolitan.com and the digital director for The Daily Front Row. When he isn't acting or writing, he enjoys cooking elaborate meals, building things, and snuggling with his adopted geriatric cats.

Prom is unabashedly American. Here’s a look at its history, as told by photos in Shutterstock’s Editorial Collection.

Prom. For some, it’s the greatest night of their young lives. A night of celebration. Of fun. The social culmination of their waning teenage adolescence. A rite of passage not to be missed.

For others, prom just sucks. It’s a regressive, heteronormative tradition rooted in conformity and consumerism with a long history of racism, classism, and homophobia.

In either case, prom is deeply, unabashedly American. Prom was raised up and immortalized in film and television, and exported across the world like so many McDonald’s restaurant franchises.

Nothing bad ever happens at prom! Image via Snap/Shutterstock.

Prom’s Collegiate Beginnings

Although, today, we think of proms as being synonymous with high school, the first proms were actually collegiate affairs, occurring at elite institutions across the Northeast, starting in the late 19th century.

Back then, prom was a more casual event. Students would put on their “Sunday best” to dance and socialize with members of the opposite sex. Proms, at this time, served a purpose similar to that of a debutante ball—presenting women of a certain age to the marriageable men of their socioeconomic set.

Prom used to be for people looking for spouses. We crown these historical illustrations Prom Royalty for their winning captions. Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, and Historia/Shutterstock.

The name “prom” was derived from the term “promenade,” the simplest of dance moves whereby women were led around the dance floor by their male partners.

Prom Heads to High School

Over the ensuing decades, proms made their way down to the high school level, first appearing in high school yearbooks in the 1930s and ‘40s, and becoming more formalized in the post-WWII McCarthy era—a time of tremendous economic growth and rigid social conformity.

A lot of post-WWII proms looked the same. Image via Grey Villet/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Hbl/AP/Shutterstock, Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Thomas D Mcavoy/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Wallace Kirkland/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

As American wealth and leisure time increased, proms became more extravagant, eventually migrating from high school gymnasiums to hotel ballrooms and country clubs.

In 1975, first daughter Susan Ford held her school’s prom in the East Room of the White House. Her parents, President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford were, at the time, en-route from Belgium to Spain as part of a diplomatic tour.

So, the president’s sister-in-law, Janet Ford, and a handful of teachers from the Holton-Arms school where Susan was a senior, acted as chaperones.

The first, and only, prom held at the White House was a tame affair. Image via Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.

The men wore black and white tuxedos (some with ruffled shirts) and the women wore floor-length dresses and orchid corsages. The Beach Boys were originally set to play, but the deal fell apart when the band insisted on recording the event for later use.

Students drove their own cars through the White House gates and were ushered into the East Room by members of the Secret Service, who cleared each of them to attend the month prior.

The party went until 1am and was a relatively tame affair with no reports of drunkenness or other unruly behavior.

High School in Hollywood Adaptations

The following year, President Ford lost the election to Jimmy Carter and a day later, the greatest prom horror flick of all time, Carrie, was released in seventeen theaters in the Washington D.C./Baltimore area.

The film was a hit, earning over $33 million dollars and an Oscar nomination for lead actress Sissy Spacek.

Not quite what an ideal prom should look like. Images via United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock and United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock.

In the wake of Carrie’s commercial, critical, and cultural success, proms began popping up more and more in popular films and television like Grease, Footloose, Saved by the Bell, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

With Hollywood’s help, prom became an essential rite of passage for American teens—a night of drama, sex, and excess.

The magic of prom has had high school audiences in a chokehold for decades. Images via Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock, Moviestore/Shutterstock, Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, and Aaron Ruell/Access/Mtv/Napoleon Ltd/Kobal/Shutterstock.

The more Hollywood upped the ante with glossy and glamorous depictions of prom night magic-cum-chaos, the more actual teens invested in the hopes of experiencing a night like those they’d seen portrayed in popular media.

Limos were rented, hotel rooms secured, alcohol concealed—all in the pursuit of a quintessential prom night high.

Racism, Segregation, and Banning Entry

But, as the stakes grew, so did the barriers to entry, as students without the financial means to secure fancy clothes, flashy rides, and the all-important post-prom hotel suite were often left out in the cold.

Even if they were still physically present at the actual event, they were excluded from participating in the version of prom that was held up as the gold standard by Hollywood and their wealthier peers.

Students of color, queer students, and disabled students were also historically excluded from prom. Schools often enforced strict “standards” for entry based on race, gender-specific dress codes, and generalized white patriarchal heteronormativity.

After the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that segregation in public school was unconstitutional, many schools in the South continued to hold segregated proms, even after their classrooms had been integrated.

Segregated proms were held in the United States until 2008. Yes, you read that correctly. Images via Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Everett/Shutterstock.

In 1970, white parents at Charleston High School in Mississippi began organizing invite-only proms for white students. Black parents, in response, organized proms for their kids, albeit with the same focus on adherence to heteronormative standards of propriety.

This “tradition” continued for decades and received national attention in 1997, when actor Morgan Freeman offered to pay for the school’s prom himself, if they agreed to integrate. The school refused and the racially segregated proms continued until 2008.

The UK’s first Gay Prom event in 2006 for people between the ages of 16-19. Image via Shutterstock.

LGBTQ+ Inclusion at Prom

In 1980, the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island upheld the right of a gay student to bring a same-sex date to a high school dance in Fricke v. Lynch.

But, discrimination against gay, queer, and trans students, especially around the tradition of prom, remains rampant and rabid to this day.

Aaron Fricke had the right to take a male date to prom . . . and goof around in front of the press. Image via Paul Benoit/AP/Shutterstock.

In 2010, Constance McMillen requested to take her girlfriend to prom at Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi, where they were both students.

The principal said no and prohibited McMillen from wearing a tuxedo, should she choose to attend anyway. When McMillen pushed back and challenged the school’s policies, the prom was cancelled.

Prom returned to the White House’s attention, when Constance McMillen attended a speech by President Obama during Pride Month. Image via Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock.

McMillen sued. The court found in her favor and forced Itawamba Agricultural High School to host the prom as planned. But bigoted parents organized a second, secret prom at the same time, leaving McMillen, her girlfriend, and a small handful of other students alone in an otherwise empty gym.

In 2016, McMillen’s act of bravery and her community’s subsequent act of close-minded cowardice were the inspiration behind the musical The Prom. The show premiered on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Today’s teens are embracing gender fluidity, LGBTQ+ rights, and gender equality. Image via Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock, Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock, and Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock.

Forget your school DJ—Jazmyn Simone performs at Buzzfeed’s Queer Prom event in 2017. Image via Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Prom as a Rite of Passage

Today, despite its problematic underpinnings, prom is still seen as an essential rite of passage by many Americans. So much so that alternative proms, anti-proms, and adult proms now proliferate, offering a prom-like experience to teens and adults who are or were otherwise excluded.

Images via Invision/AP/Shutterstock, AP/Shutterstock, Jean-Marc Haedrich/Sipa/Shutterstock, Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock, Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock, and Matt York/AP/Shutterstock.

Even more traditional proms are starting to evolve to reflect the changing values of American society, with teens often attending in groups rather than heterosexist couples and dress codes adapting to reflect changes in popular fashion.

Of course, there are still plenty of proms that are just as racist, classist, ableist, and homophobic as ever, but these represent prom’s past, not its future, and that’s certainly something worth celebrating.

