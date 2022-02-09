Process Multiple Photos Fast with Adobe Bridge

Charles Yeager is an After Effects Artist and Filmmaker currently residing in Arkansas. He regularly creates tutorial content for PremiumBeat, Shutterstock, Adobe, Mettle, and Envato.

In this video tutorial, learn how you can quickly edit and export multiple photos simultaneously using Adobe Bridge.

If you have never used Adobe Bridge, you may not realize how much time this little app can save you, especially when it comes to processing images. This video tutorial will cover all the basics of using Adobe Bridge.

First, we’ll learn how to quickly apply changes from one photo to a group of photos. Next, we’ll export all of those photos to another file format using Image Processor. Finally, we’ll learn how to rename a group of files with one click.

Ready to save some time? Let’s get started!

Apply Image Corrections to Multiple Photos Instantly

Camera Raw offers a wide variety of settings you can adjust. If you need to change raw images, right-click on your image in Adobe Bridge and select open in Camera Raw. (This also works on JPEG images.)

From there, you can dial in the Camera Raw settings that you’d like to adjust, such as Exposure, White Balance, Contrast, etc.

Make adjustments to your photo in Camera Raw.

Once you’ve made your corrections in Camera Raw, click Done. Now you should see a Camera Raw Settings icon above the photo’s thumbnail. This indicates that the image has been adjusted in Camera Raw.

Images that have been adjusted will have a Camera Raw Settings icon above them.

To copy the Camera Raw changes you made, right-click on the photo and navigate to Develop Settings > Copy Settings.

To copy Camera Raw settings from an image, navigate to Develop Settings > Copy Settings.

Now select all of the other images you’d like to paste the same settings. (You can select multiple files by holding ctrl+clicking on the files. Use Command+clicking on Mac.)

After you have those photos specified, right-click and navigate to Develop Settings > Paste Settings.

Select your other images and navigate to Develop Settings > Paste Settings.

You should see the thumbnails for the selected images start to update. All of the photos chosen have the same Camera Raw changes applied to them.

After pasting the settings, you should see the image thumbnails update.

Export Multiple Photos with One Click

Adobe Bridge also makes it easy to export all of your raw images as JPEGs quickly. To do this, select all of your images in Adobe Bridge. Then navigate to Tools > Photoshop > Image Processor.

Select your images, then navigate to Tools > Photoshop > Image Processor.

This will launch Photoshop and open up the Image Processor settings. You can then input where you want to save your new images and the file type. You can choose from JPEG, PSD, and TIFF file formats.

You also have options for resizing the images, applying Photoshop Action, and more. After you’ve selected your export settings, select Run.

Image Processor can export to three different file formats: JPEG, PSD, and TIFF.

This will start the Image Processor. You’ll see your images open, one at a time, and then close quickly in Photoshop. Let that process run through.

After it’s finished, you’ll see your newly exported images in the destination folder you specified.

Once the processing completes, you’ll see a new folder containing the exported images.

Quickly Batch Rename a Group of Files

Finally, Adobe Bridge makes it easy to rename a large group of files simultaneously. This works for photos, videos, or any other files you need to rename.

First, select the group of files you’d like to rename. Then navigate to Tools > Batch Rename. That will open the Batch Rename settings.

Select the files you would like to rename, then navigate to Tools > Batch Rename.

From there, you can set your filename parameters, such as text, sequence numbers, sequence letters, calendar dates, etc.

Edit filename parameters such as text, sequence numbers, sequence letters, calendar dates, and more.

After you have your filename setup, you can preview all future filenames by clicking on the Preview button. This will show you the current filenames and what they’ll be renamed to.

This can help you identify any naming issues before changes are applied.

Click Preview to see the current file names and what they will be renamed to.

When you’re ready, select Rename, Adobe Bridge will refresh, then you should see all of the files with their updated file names.

After selecting Rename, Adobe Bridge will refresh and show the updated file names.

Top image by Evgeny Atamanenko.